Lights Out with David Spade

The Coronavirus Sparks an Online Bar Mitzvah and Health Tips from O.J. Simpson

Season 1 E 104 • 03/09/2020

Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick and Yamaneika Saunders react to a virtual bar mitzvah inspired by coronavirus concerns and a public service announcement from O.J. Simpson.

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E99
Spade Runs "Survivor"

Spade offers a glimpse at his behind-the-scenes role on "Survivor," where he secretly directs the action from the reality competition's control room.
02/27/2020
Highlight
03:04

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E100
A New "Bachelorette" Is Announced

Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin weigh in on the newest contestant on "The Bachelorette," a 38-year-old veteran of "The Bachelor" franchise.
03/02/2020
Highlight
03:32

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E100
Oprah Falls Onstage

Oprah Winfrey's onstage fall sends Spade and the panel down a rabbit hole of viral celebrity and local news spills.
03/02/2020
Highlight
03:21

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E101
DIY Hand Sanitizer & Jaw Exercises

Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar chat about Good Housekeeping's vodka-based hand sanitizer and a bizarre device for a jaw workout.
03/03/2020
Highlight
04:16

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E101
Glamorous Mug Shots

Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar weigh in on an Instagram account featuring the mug shots of photogenic suspected criminals.
03/03/2020
Highlight
03:12

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102
The Coronavirus Threatens the 2020 Olympics and Italian Sports

Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons and Beth Stelling discuss the coronavirus's impact on the Tokyo Olympics and Italy's ban on fans attending sporting events amid the outbreak.
03/04/2020
Highlight
04:19

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102
Spade Dreams Up a "Just Shoot Me" Reboot

Inspired by the upcoming "Friends" reboot, Spade catches up with his former "Just Shoot Me" co-stars to organize a reunion of his own.
03/04/2020
Highlight
02:58

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103
Build a Comic - Cesar Millan Dives Into Stand-Up

Courteney Cox joins Spade backstage to secretly coach dog trainer Cesar Millan during his first stand-up comedy set.
03/05/2020
Highlight
05:54

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103
Volcano Tightrope Walk & A Woman's Dying Wish

Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss stuntman Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk over an active volcano and a cancer patient's podcast exploring her sexuality.
03/05/2020
Highlight
03:48

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E104
Co-Viewing - Spade and Sean Hayes Watch "My Feet Are Killing Me"

Spade sits down with actor and comedian Sean Hayes to view a gruesome episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me," a TLC reality show knee-deep in bunions.
03/09/2020
Highlight
03:18

Highlight
05:46

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105
Coronavirus Woes: Coachella Delays & Italy's Quarantine

Gabriel Iglesias, Chris Franjola and Megan Gailey react to the slew of festival and parade cancelations amid coronavirus concerns and a nationwide lockdown in Italy.
03/10/2020
Highlight
03:16

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105
Spade Runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"

Spade kicks the drama up another notch on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" from the comfort of the reality show's control room.
03/10/2020
Highlight
07:05

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106
Chris Harrison Breaks Down "The Bachelor" Season Finale - Extended

"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison joins Spade and the panelists to unpack the wildest moments from the reality dating show's roller-coaster season finale.
03/11/2020
Highlight
06:04

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106
Epic Onstage Wipeouts

Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo react to viral videos of onstage fails, including one of a Russian singer continuing a song after taking a 10-foot spill.
03/11/2020
Highlight
05:37

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107
Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong

Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
Highlight
02:45

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107
Build a Comic - "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott Try Stand-Up

Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade and Courteney Cox to secretly feed jokes to "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott during their first stand-up set.
03/12/2020
Exclusive
04:57

Lights Out with David SpadeS1
Florida's Coronavirus Blind Spot & Bad News for Testicle Eaters - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue

Spade gives his take on Florida's delayed reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Heidi Klum's self-quarantine and a canceled testicle-eating festival.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
15:44

Lights Out with David SpadeS1
Mortifying Video Chats & New York City vs. Sex - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel

Sarah Tiana and Josh Wolf discuss embarrassing video chat mishaps, Japan's postponement of the 2020 Summer Games and the New York City Health Department's anti-sex advisory.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:59

Lights Out with David SpadeS1
Cardi B's Coronavirus Rant & Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential TV Gig - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel

Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade to discuss Cardi B's impassioned speech about her coronavirus concerns and "The Simpsons" producer's message to Harry and Meghan Markle.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:56

Lights Out with David SpadeS1
Bethenny Frankel's Mask Donation & Banned Gatherings in Germany - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue

Spade talks about Bethenny Frankel's donation of 200,000 masks, Woody Allen's released memoir and Germany's tight restrictions on social gatherings.
03/26/2020
