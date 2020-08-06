The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Police Union Problems
Season 25 E 115 • 06/11/2020
New York City police union president Pat Lynch lashes out against calls for police reform, and Roy Wood Jr. pushes back with a proposal to form a formidable union of his own.
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Police Union Problems
Season 25 E 115 • 06/11/2020
New York City police union president Pat Lynch lashes out against calls for police reform, and Roy Wood Jr. pushes back with a proposal to form a formidable union of his own.
06/11/2020
