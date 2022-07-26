The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time - The Black Roots of House Music
Season 27 E 116 • 08/01/2022
Roy Wood Jr. traces the origins of house music to Black trailblazers, including Francis Nicholls (a.k.a. Frankie Knuckles) and Martha Wash, who shocks Roy with an unexpected appearance.
More
Watching
Highlight
13:12
The Pope Apologizes & Russia Quits Space StationThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E113
Pope Francis apologizes for the Catholic Church's oppression and abuse of Indigenous people in Canada, and Russia announces plans to withdraw from the International Space Station.
07/26/2022
Interview
09:28
Brian Cox - "Succession"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E113
Actor Brian Cox discusses his Emmy-nominated role as a dynastic media oligarch on "Succession," why he doesn't like to watch the show and his difficult childhood in Scotland.
07/26/2022
Highlight
14:31
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip & Instagram BacklashThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E114
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan raises tensions between the U.S. and China, and Instagram faces widespread backlash over its new, TikTok-like emphasis on video.
07/27/2022
Highlight
07:39
Ronny Chieng Investigates the Move Oregon's Border MovementThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E114
Ronny Chieng talks to Move Oregon's Border President Mike McCarter and constitutional law scholar Norman Williams about an effort to make conservative-leaning Eastern Oregon part of Idaho.
07/27/2022
Interview
29:28
Rafael A. Mangual - "Criminal (In)Justice" - ExtendedThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E114
Manhattan Institute Fellow Rafael A. Mangual argues for more policing in U.S. cities, dismisses poverty as a contributing factor to crime and discusses his book "Criminal (In)Justice."
07/27/2022
Interview
05:58
Leila Mottley - "Nightcrawling"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E115
Author Leila Mottley stops by to talk about being an Oprah's Book Club pick at age 19 and the real-life police sexual assault in Oakland, CA, that inspired her debut novel "Nightcrawling."
07/28/2022
Highlight
05:40
Joe Manchin's Surprising Climate DealThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E115
Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin strike an unexpected deal in support of legislation that would take unprecedented steps in the fight against climate change.
07/28/2022
Highlight
10:05
Recession Debate & #Trendwatching with Ronny ChiengThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E115
Beyoncé's new album is leaked, America's economic woes spark a debate about whether the country is in a recession, and Ronny Chieng takes aim at the latest trends on social media.
07/28/2022
Highlight
12:27
Biden Resumes Border Wall & Ivana Trump's Golf Course BurialThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E116
President Biden aims to close U.S.-Mexico border wall gaps in Arizona, and Donald Trump buries his ex-wife Ivana at his golf property in a move that could provide him with big tax breaks.
08/01/2022
Interview
12:31
Pete Buttigieg - The State of U.S. InfrastructureThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E116
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discusses how the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is being used, the benefits of electric cars and what's being done to curb airline abuses.
08/01/2022
Highlight
06:09
CP Time - The Black Roots of House MusicThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E116
Roy Wood Jr. traces the origins of house music to Black trailblazers, including Francis Nicholls (a.k.a. Frankie Knuckles) and Martha Wash, who shocks Roy with an unexpected appearance.
08/01/2022
Interview
04:43
Ms. Pat - "The Ms. Pat Show"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E117
Comedian and actor Ms. Pat reflects on how she mined her harrowing real-life experiences to create cathartic comedy on her Emmy-nominated BET+ series "The Ms. Pat Show."
08/02/2022
Interview
09:25
Alec Karakatsanis - "Usual Cruelty"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E117
Civil rights lawyer Alec Karakatsanis discusses the prevalence of "copaganda" in mainstream journalism, the fight against the cash bail system and his book "Usual Cruelty."
08/02/2022
Highlight
16:51
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Trip, U.S. Kills Al-Zawahiri & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E117
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan leads to saber-rattling from China, the U.S. kills Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, and Donald Trump sows confusion with a cryptic endorsement.
08/02/2022
Highlight
05:31
Student Debt Is Following Americans to the GraveThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E118
Student loan debt becomes an increasingly insurmountable financial burden for borrowers in the U.S., and it's not just a problem for young people.
08/03/2022
Highlight
14:54
GOP Primaries, Kansas Protects Abortion & Alex Jones TrialThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E118
2022 GOP primary results spell good news for Donald Trump, Kansas voters protect abortion rights, and Alex Jones finds himself in an awkward position at his defamation trial.
08/03/2022
Interview
09:23
Ryuji Chua - "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E118
Animal rights activist and filmmaker Ryuji Chua argues that animals have greater mental and emotional depth than humans assume while discussing his documentary "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"
08/03/2022
Highlight
04:12
Fill Me In - A Don't-Blank-Out Challenge in New York CityThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119
Michael Kosta brings his game show back to Times Square, where he peppers passersby with questions about current events and challenges them to fill in the blanks.
08/04/2022
Interview
04:56
Amandla Stenberg - "Bodies Bodies Bodies"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119
Actor Amandla Stenberg drops by to discuss her horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and how the film comments on the absurdity of social media.
08/04/2022
Highlight
12:05
So Much News, So Little Time - Reanimated Pig Cells & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119
Spain announces harsh air conditioning restrictions, WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in Russian prison, Klondike's Choco Taco could return, and scientists revive dead pig cells.
08/04/2022
Highlight
15:43
Inflation Reduction Act Passes Senate & CPAC Mock Jail CellThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E120
The Senate passes a major climate and health care bill in a huge win for the Biden administration, CPAC embraces bizarre political theater, and HBO Max is poised to merge with Discovery+.
08/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed FriendsCursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of Office Explores Remote Work AbsurdityOut of Office
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary ConcertSouth ParkS25
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022