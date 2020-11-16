The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Back in Black - MAGA Voters Are Fed Up with Fox News
Season 26 E 30 • 11/18/2020
Lewis Black weighs in on what's next for disgruntled Trump supporters and discusses the rise of right-wing news networks like OAN and Newsmax that are vying to replace Fox News.
Highlight
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Desi Lydic Checks In with Her Cousins Tucker and Sean
With Thanksgiving approaching, Desi Lydic implores her "cousins" Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to keep their political conspiracy theories to themselves during the holiday gathering.
11/16/2020
Highlight
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine & SpaceX's Taxi Service to Space
Drugmaker Moderna announces a 95% effective coronavirus vaccine, SpaceX launches a historic mission to the International Space Station, and archaeologists find 100 ancient Egyptian coffins.
11/16/2020
Highlight
06:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - The Million MAGA March
Jordan Klepper attends the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., where furious Trump supporters air grievances about the electoral process and spout conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
11/17/2020
Highlight
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Faithless Electors
Trevor gives historical perspective on Team Trump's latest attempt to undo his electoral defeat by relying on so-called faithless electors in the electoral college.
11/17/2020
Highlight
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Sea Scooter Getaway & Trump Advisor Encourages Group Events
A suspect flees from the FBI via an underwater sea scooter, surging coronavirus cases lead to statewide restrictions, and White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas encourages large gatherings.
11/17/2020
Interview
09:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Kevin Hart - "Zero F**ks Given" & A Life-Changing Accident
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given," finding joy in his hobbies and how his terrible car accident gave him a liberating perspective on life.
11/17/2020
Highlight
04:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30More Election Battle Setbacks for Donald Trump
Pro-Trump efforts to overturn election results are rejected in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and President Trump picks up a negligible amount of votes after a recount in Georgia.
11/18/2020
Interview
06:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Lindsey Vonn - Life After the Slopes and Leading "The Pack"
Ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn discusses "The Pack," a competitive reality show she co-hosts with her dog Lucy, and co-directing a documentary about fellow skiing legend Picabo Street.
11/18/2020
Highlight
06:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home
President Trump's lame-duck actions include sudden troop pullouts in Iraq and Afghanistan, allowing drilling in Alaska's wildlife refuge and speeding up the slaughter of chickens.
11/18/2020
Interview
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Lucy McBath - Representing Georgia and "Standing Our Ground"
Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses Georgia's role in the presidential election, how losing her son to gun violence motivated her to become a lawmaker and her book "Standing Our Ground."
11/18/2020
Highlight
06:38
Interview
05:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Bill Gates - Climate Change & Podcasting with Rashida Jones
Bill Gates talks about concrete steps needed to fight climate change, building a national consensus on the issue and his podcast "Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions."
11/19/2020
Interview
10:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Bill Gates - COVID-19's Surge and Vaccination Challenges
Bill Gates discusses America's failure to tackle the pandemic, the effects of Donald Trump's refusal to transfer power to Joe Biden and the power of anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.
11/19/2020
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Trump's Anti-Election Efforts & Giuliani's Hair Dye Leakage
President Trump personally pressures Michigan and Georgia officials to overturn election results, and Rudy Giuliani's hair dye trickles down his face during a press conference.
11/19/2020
Highlight
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Thanksgiving in the Time of the Coronavirus
Nearly half of all Americans cancel Thanksgiving plans over COVID-19 concerns, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade goes virtual, and small turkeys are in high demand as gatherings get downsized.
11/19/2020
Highlight
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Last-Minute Cruelty
President Trump spends his few remaining weeks in office pushing a policy that would make it harder for immigrants to become citizens and bringing back executions by firing squad.
11/30/2020
Highlight
05:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Mike Tyson Returns, Biden Breaks Foot & Canceled SantaCon
Mike Tyson faces off against Roy Jones Jr. in a high-profile boxing match, Joe Biden injures his foot while playing with his dog, and SantaCon gets canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
11/30/2020
Interview
11:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Stephen Curry - Prepping for a New NBA Season & Curry Brand
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry discusses his tweet about Nate Robinson's boxing match against Jake Paul, challenges he faces in the next NBA season and launching Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
Highlight
05:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Count On It with Dulce - The Cost of Climate Change
Dulce Sloan talks to Stanford University climate economist Marshall Burke and activist Delaney Reynolds about the staggering economic costs of a do-nothing approach to the climate crisis.
11/30/2020
Highlight
04:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Joe Biden's Cabinet & Donald Trump's Fundraising Hustle
President-elect Joe Biden builds a diverse White House cabinet, and President Trump's dubious Election Defense Fund rakes in $170 million from his supporters.
12/01/2020
