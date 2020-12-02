Lights Out with David Spade
Spade Runs "Survivor"
Season 1 E 99 • 02/27/2020
Spade offers a glimpse at his behind-the-scenes role on "Survivor," where he secretly directs the action from the reality competition's control room.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E94Spade Talks Business with Lisa Vanderpump
Spade uses his impressive list of business partners to convince "Vanderpump Rules" star Lisa Vanderpump to collaborate with him on a unique line of products.
02/12/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E95Jim Carrey's Illustrious Acting Career
Jim Carrey discusses his iconic roles in "Ace Ventura" and "The Cable Guy," his Showtime dramatic comedy series "Kidding" and creating characters that span generations.
02/13/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E95Q&A: Jim Carrey on Writing "Memoirs and Misinformation" and Auditioning for "SNL"
Jim Carrey answers audience questions about doing impressions, his collaborative novel with Dana Vachon "Memoirs and Misinformation" and his "Saturday Night Live" audition.
02/13/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E96Italy's Coronavirus Outbreak
Giorgio Armani hosts an empty fashion show and "Mission: Impossible VII" halts filming amid Italy's coronavirus scare, and a Lights Out correspondent (Dana Carvey) weighs in.
02/24/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E96Gigi Hadid's Beef with Jake Paul & FIT's Fashion Show Backlash
Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Gigi Hadid's feud with Jake Paul, a racially charged fashion show and a bold career move for Steven Spielberg's daughter.
02/24/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E97Tyra Banks Opens an Amusement Park & Deontay Wilder's Pre-Bout Costume Weighs Him Down
Jeff Ross and Dave Attell weigh in on Tyra Banks's model-themed amusement park and wonder whether or not boxer Deontay Wilder's hefty pre-fight costume led to his defeat.
02/25/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E97Jeff Ross and Dave Attell Roast the Lights Out Audience
Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell team up to roast audience members "Bumping Mics"-style.
02/25/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E98Made-Up Baby Names & Sarah Tiana Calls In
Parents are making up names for their children, so new mother Sarah Tiana calls to weigh in on the trend and reveal the inspiration behind her newborn baby's name.
02/26/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E98No More "Prince" Harry & A Weed-Related Hospital Trip
Guy Branum, Megan Gailey and Adam Ray weigh in on Prince Harry's request to publicly drop his royal title and a man's trip to the hospital after smoking too much marijuana.
02/26/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E99Taylor Swift's Transformation & Girl Scouts Rip-Off
Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and an Oregon man's attempt to con the Girl Scouts with counterfeit cash.
02/27/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E100A New "Bachelorette" Is Announced
Josh Wolf, Arielle Vandenberg and Erik Griffin weigh in on the newest contestant on "The Bachelorette," a 38-year-old veteran of "The Bachelor" franchise.
03/02/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E100Oprah Falls Onstage
Oprah Winfrey's onstage fall sends Spade and the panel down a rabbit hole of viral celebrity and local news spills.
03/02/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E101DIY Hand Sanitizer & Jaw Exercises
Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar chat about Good Housekeeping's vodka-based hand sanitizer and a bizarre device for a jaw workout.
03/03/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E101Glamorous Mug Shots
Candice Thompson, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar weigh in on an Instagram account featuring the mug shots of photogenic suspected criminals.
03/03/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102The Coronavirus Threatens the 2020 Olympics and Italian Sports
Moshe Kasher, Greg Fitzsimmons and Beth Stelling discuss the coronavirus's impact on the Tokyo Olympics and Italy's ban on fans attending sporting events amid the outbreak.
03/04/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E102Spade Dreams Up a "Just Shoot Me" Reboot
Inspired by the upcoming "Friends" reboot, Spade catches up with his former "Just Shoot Me" co-stars to organize a reunion of his own.
03/04/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103Build a Comic - Cesar Millan Dives Into Stand-Up
Courteney Cox joins Spade backstage to secretly coach dog trainer Cesar Millan during his first stand-up comedy set.
03/05/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E103Volcano Tightrope Walk & A Woman's Dying Wish
Zainab Johnson, Brian Kiley and Preacher Lawson discuss stuntman Nik Wallenda's tightrope walk over an active volcano and a cancer patient's podcast exploring her sexuality.
03/05/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E104Co-Viewing - Spade and Sean Hayes Watch "My Feet Are Killing Me"
Spade sits down with actor and comedian Sean Hayes to view a gruesome episode of "My Feet Are Killing Me," a TLC reality show knee-deep in bunions.
03/09/2020
