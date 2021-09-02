The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Impeachment Week (Again)
Season 26 E 57 • 02/11/2021
Jordan Klepper queries Washington, D.C., locals about Democrats' cinematic approach to Donald Trump's trial and talks to Rep. Adam Schiff about the necessity of this impeachment.
Interview
06:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E55Robin Roberts - "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage"
Robin Roberts discusses athletic greatness, co-anchoring "Good Morning America" during the COVID-19 pandemic and honoring her father with the History Channel special "Tuskegee Airmen."
02/09/2021
Interview
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E55Noah Centineo - "To All the Boys: Always and Forever"
Actor Noah Centineo talks about his role in the Netflix romantic comedy film "To All the Boys: Always and Forever," his quirky presence on social media and his upcoming movie projects.
02/09/2021
Highlight
03:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56CP Time - The History of Black Spies
Roy Wood Jr. highlights the long history of Black people in intelligence operations, from Harriet Tubman's clandestine work during the Civil War to Josephine Baker's spying during WWII.
02/10/2021
Highlight
03:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56NBA Team Stops Playing National Anthem
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban draws criticism for doing away with pregame performances of the national anthem, inspiring Trevor to propose an alternative song, "Shark Tank"-style.
02/10/2021
Highlight
05:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Lawyers
Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues with disastrous performances from Trump's lawyers, sparking harsh criticism from several GOP senators and infuriating the former president.
02/10/2021
Highlight
04:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56A Hacker Nearly Poisons Florida Water & New Zealand Tie Tiff
A computer hacker attempts to poison the water supply in Pinellas County, Florida, and a Maori lawmaker in New Zealand is ejected from parliament for refusing to wear a tie.
02/10/2021
Interview
09:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E56Radha Blank - "The Forty-Year-Old Version"
Writer, director and actor Radha Blank talks about her critically acclaimed film "The Forty-Year-Old Version," its semi-autobiographical story and the obstacle of industry gatekeepers.
02/10/2021
Highlight
05:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Day Three
On the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting insurrection, GOP senators tune out while Democrats show shocking footage of government workers narrowly escaping rioters.
02/11/2021
Highlight
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Vaccine Buddies in Massachusetts & France's Desk Lunches
Massachusetts grants vaccines to people who show up with someone age 75 or older, France lifts its ban on office desk lunches, and three Cubans are rescued from a desert island.
02/11/2021
Interview
11:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E57Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Actor Daniel Kaluuya talks about his latest movie, "Judas and the Black Messiah," and his complex portrayal of Fred Hampton, the Illinois leader of the Black Panther party.
02/11/2021
Highlight
06:06
Highlight
03:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58New COVID-19 Variants in U.S. & Cuomo's Nursing Home Scandal
Several new coronavirus variants are originating in the U.S., and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is under fire for underreporting nursing home deaths from the pandemic in his state.
02/15/2021
Interview
11:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58Neil Patrick Harris - "It's a Sin"
Neil Patrick Harris talks about his long and varied career, family life during the pandemic and his role on "It's a Sin," which explores the beginning of the AIDS crisis in the U.K.
02/15/2021
Highlight
04:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58The Daily Show Correspondents Reflect on Lockdown Life
With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway, Roy Wood Jr. checks in on Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta and Ronny Chieng to see how they've been spending their year under lockdown.
02/15/2021
Highlight
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E58The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump Acquitted
Donald Trump is acquitted in his impeachment trial for inciting insurrection at the Capitol, Sen. Mitch McConnell twists his way out of taking a principled stand, and Team Trump celebrates.
02/15/2021
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59Winter Storms Batter U.S. & Mardi Gras Becomes Yardi Gras
Winter storms create chaos throughout the U.S., New Orleans scales back Mardi Gras celebrations due to COVID-19, and Dr. Anthony Fauci receives a $1 million award for his pandemic work.
02/16/2021
Highlight
04:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59CP Time - The History of Black Doctors
Roy Wood Jr. examines Black doctors' overlooked contributions to medical science, including Dr. Charles Drew's blood transfusion research, Dr. Alice Ball's leprosy treatment and more.
02/16/2021
Interview
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59Bill Gates - COVID-19 & "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster"
Bill Gates talks about the current state of the coronavirus crisis, ways to address the myriad challenges posed by climate change and his book "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
Highlight
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E59The Pandemic Fuels Anti-Asian Racism
Racist attacks against Asian Americans spike during the coronavirus pandemic, and Ronny Chieng provides information about how anyone can fight hate crimes against Asian people in the U.S.
02/16/2021
Interview
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E60Heather McGhee - "The Sum of Us"
Heather McGhee talks about her book, "The Sum of Us," which identifies U.S. racism as the root cause of staggering economic inequity and a lower quality of life affecting all Americans.
02/17/2021
