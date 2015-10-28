South Park
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Season 25 • 07/27/2022
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
01:26
South Park E6Tweek & Craig Break Up
At school, Tweek and Craig have an unexpectedly emotional break up.
10/28/2015
01:19
South Park E7Code Red at South Park Elementary
The South Park police force mobilizes in response to a possible terror attack at the elementary school.
11/11/2015
01:24
South Park E7No to Pigs!
The townsfolk hold a protest outside the South Park Police Station and they let the Police know exactly how they feel.
11/11/2015
01:23
South Park E8It’s Not a News Story!?
Stephen falls down the rabbit hole of on-line ads and sponsored content.
11/18/2015
00:57
South Park E8We’re Being Victimized
After the party at PC Delta, Jimmy reveals what “PC” really stands for.
11/18/2015
01:18
South Park E9Ridding the World of Ads
Jimmy explains how advertising evolved into “Sponsored Content”.
12/02/2015
01:13
South Park E9All Ads Lie
After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
12/02/2015
01:07
South Park E10Not No Mimsy!
With his plan going so well, Nathan makes a fatal mistake allowing Jimmy to escape.
12/09/2015
01:07
South Park E10Marsh vs. Marsh
Randy, Sharon, Stan and Shelley take the time to really listen to each other, by gunpoint.
12/09/2015
00:59
South Park E6It's President-Elect Sandwich
Hillary Clinton's team wants to enlist the help of Skankhunt42 to stop TrollTrace.com. Meanwhile, the Member Berries deliver their cargo.
10/26/2016
