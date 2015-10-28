South Park

A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Season 25 • 07/27/2022

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.

South Park E6
Tweek & Craig Break Up

At school, Tweek and Craig have an unexpectedly emotional break up.
10/28/2015
01:19

South Park E7
Code Red at South Park Elementary

The South Park police force mobilizes in response to a possible terror attack at the elementary school.
11/11/2015
01:24

South Park E7
No to Pigs!

The townsfolk hold a protest outside the South Park Police Station and they let the Police know exactly how they feel.
11/11/2015
01:23

South Park E8
It’s Not a News Story!?

Stephen falls down the rabbit hole of on-line ads and sponsored content.
11/18/2015
00:57

South Park E8
We’re Being Victimized

After the party at PC Delta, Jimmy reveals what “PC” really stands for.
11/18/2015
01:18

South Park E9
Ridding the World of Ads

Jimmy explains how advertising evolved into “Sponsored Content”.
12/02/2015
01:13

South Park E9
All Ads Lie

After talking to Leslie again, Jimmy begins to think that ads may not all be bad.
12/02/2015
01:07

South Park E10
Not No Mimsy!

With his plan going so well, Nathan makes a fatal mistake allowing Jimmy to escape.
12/09/2015
01:07

South Park E10
Marsh vs. Marsh

Randy, Sharon, Stan and Shelley take the time to really listen to each other, by gunpoint.
12/09/2015
00:59

South Park E6
It's President-Elect Sandwich

Hillary Clinton's team wants to enlist the help of Skankhunt42 to stop TrollTrace.com. Meanwhile, the Member Berries deliver their cargo.
10/26/2016
00:35

