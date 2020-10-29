The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
America's Seniors Are Fired Up for Joe Biden
Season 26 E 20 • 11/02/2020
With many senior citizens switching from supporting Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the polls, Jaboukie Young-White chats with a group of elderly Americans about why they're backing Biden.
More
Watching
Interview
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Kamala Harris - The Stakes of the Presidential Race, Pt. 1
Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris discusses President Trump's handling of COVID-19 and shares the Biden-Harris plan for providing pandemic relief throughout America.
10/29/2020
Highlight
09:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Votegasm 2020: Black Voters Could Swing the Election
Two million Black Americans have voted early in the 2020 election, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on why Black men are more likely than Black women to vote for Donald Trump.
10/29/2020
Interview
07:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E19Kamala Harris - The Stakes of the Presidential Race, Pt. 2
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris discusses improving racial justice through heightened police accountability and describes how she sees her role in a Biden administration.
10/29/2020
Interview
09:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E990Kate Kendell on Court Expansion & Imani Gandy on Democrats
Take Back the Court campaign chair Kate Kendell advocates for expanding the size of the Supreme Court, and Law & Policy's Imani Gandy calls on Democrats to fully assert their power.
10/30/2020
Interview
10:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E990RBG's Passing & Rebecca Traister on Why We Should Be Livid
Desi Lydic begins her grief spiral over Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death with a rundown of her groundbreaking early legal career, and author Rebecca Traister encourages Desi to embrace her fury.
10/30/2020
Interview
05:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E990Elizabeth Warren on Staying in the Fight
Senator Elizabeth Warren shares her plan to protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy through the legislative process in Congress, then calls on Americans to channel their grief into change.
10/30/2020
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E20A Chat with White Suburban Women Who Support Trump
Michael Kosta talks to three Trump-supporting suburban white women to get their take on what President Trump is doing to protect America's suburbs from supposed threats posed by liberals.
11/02/2020
Interview
07:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E20Michael Harriot - Writing for The Root & 2020's Black Voters
Michael Harriot, senior writer at The Root, discusses the perception of Black men's support for President Trump, why some rappers are voting for Trump and the reparations debate in the U.S.
11/02/2020
Highlight
08:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E20Votegasm 2020: Dueling Rally Talk & Mail-In Ballot Attacks
President Trump and Joe Biden take wildly different tones on the weekend before Election Day, fear of violent unrest spikes across the U.S., and Trump tries to delegitimize mail-in votes.
11/02/2020
Highlight
07:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E20Trump's Top 100 Scandals - Coronavirus Response
Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's 100 most tremendous scandals and focuses on the Trump administration's disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.
11/02/2020
Highlight
04:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E20America's Seniors Are Fired Up for Joe Biden
With many senior citizens switching from supporting Donald Trump to Joe Biden in the polls, Jaboukie Young-White chats with a group of elderly Americans about why they're backing Biden.
11/02/2020
Highlight
02:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Fan Fiction from Joe Biden's Headquarters
Michael Kosta spices up his boring reporting gig at Joe Biden's campaign headquarters by showcasing some erotic election-themed fan fiction.
11/03/2020
Highlight
04:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Brooklyn Exit Polls
Jordan Klepper catches up with the remaining Election Day voters at the polls in Brooklyn to hear their take on the 2020 presidential race and unfiltered opinions about President Trump.
11/03/2020
Highlight
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Force the Vote: Australia's Mandatory Voting Policy
Ronny Chieng asks Americans how they'd feel about having a mandatory voting law imposed in the U.S. and visits Australia to get its citizens' opinions on a similar policy already in place.
11/03/2020
Highlight
09:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Election Night Results with Trevor and Roy Wood Jr.
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. give their real-time takes on developments in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden throughout Election Night 2020.
11/03/2020
Interview
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Don Cheadle - Continuing the Fight Against Voter Suppression
Actor and activist Don Cheadle discusses the single issue he's voting for in the 2020 election, throwing his support behind Joe Biden and the importance of fighting voter suppression.
11/03/2020
Interview
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom - Electoral College Issues and More
Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom argues the electoral college creates a skewed impression of American voters and reflects on why so many Black male voters support President Trump.
11/03/2020
Highlight
07:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Election Updates & Reporting from Trump Headquarters
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. begin their 2020 Election Day coverage by highlighting President Trump's strong showing in Florida, and Desi Lydic reports from Trump's campaign headquarters.
11/03/2020
Highlight
02:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Alternative Election Night Plans
Rather than reporting from Trump Tower, Jaboukie Young-White discovers a foolproof way to escape the uncertainty of the presidential election results.
11/03/2020
Highlight
04:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22Roy Wood Jr. Is Officially Done with Polls
Democrats badly underperform in the 2020 elections, and as the Trump-Biden presidential race ends up being a lot closer than expected, Roy Wood Jr. has lost all faith in polling.
11/04/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021