The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump's Best Word Bracket - Announcing the Best-Best Word
Season 25 E 85 • 04/07/2020
After 3 million votes were cast in a bracket that started with 64 words, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta reveal the winner of Trump's Best Word Bracket.
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E82Trump Suddenly Gets Serious About Coronavirus While Still Casting Blame
President Trump adopts an uncharacteristically dire tone about the coronavirus pandemic while managing to blame it on his impeachment, China and Barack Obama.
04/01/2020
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Scientists Team Up to Fight COVID-19, Unemployment Soars in the U.S. & Security for Anthony Fauci
Scientists collaborate and focus all of their research on COVID-19, 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment in one week, and Dr. Anthony Fauci gets a security detail.
04/02/2020
01:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Sweatpants of Glory
Battle-ready Roy Wood Jr. answers the call of duty and does his part in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.
04/02/2020
22:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E83Bill Gates - Sounding the Alarm About Pandemics and the Challenges That Lie Ahead
Bill Gates explains why he warned against the threat of pandemics in a 2015 TED Talk and discusses progress made to fight COVID-19 and the ultimate need for a vaccine.
04/02/2020
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E84Jennifer Garner - Nourishing Schoolchildren During the Pandemic Crisis via Save with Stories
Jennifer Garner talks about how she teamed up with Amy Adams and other celebrities to create Save with Stories, an initiative aimed at providing food for impoverished kids.
04/06/2020
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E84Trevor Learns How to Make a Protective Mask at Home
Trevor tries to figure out how to make a protective face mask with the help of correspondents Jaboukie Young-White, Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta.
04/06/2020
05:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E84Trump's Unsolicited Medical Advice, Good News from Abroad & Another "Tiger King" Episode
President Trump endorses an untested coronavirus treatment, Europe and South Korea's COVID-19 infection rates slow down, and Netflix might air a new "Tiger King" episode.
04/06/2020
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Wisconsin Holds Its Primary Election Despite the Pandemic
The Republican-held legislature in Wisconsin refuses to postpone the state's primary election despite the major health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/07/2020
07:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85A Ray of Sunshine, World Leaders Grappling with COVID-19 & Trump's Failure to Heed Dire Warnings
Trevor covers positive developments during the pandemic before discussing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to intensive care and President Trump's lack of action.
04/07/2020
06:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E85Gita Gopinath - The Coronavirus and Its Potential Effects on the World Economy
Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath discusses the challenges facing the global economy as mass shutdowns from the COVID-19 crisis continue.
04/07/2020
04:05
07:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Why Are African Americans Being Hit the Hardest by COVID-19?
Trevor examines the role systemic racism is playing in the outsized rate of coronavirus infections hitting black people in the U.S.
04/08/2020
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Roxane Gay - Providing Relief During the Pandemic with No-Questions-Asked Cash
Writer Roxane Gay discusses her effort to send money directly to individuals struggling from the economic effects of COVID-19 and reacts to her shout-out from Barack Obama.
04/08/2020
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Cable News Has Become the Worst Version of Cribs
After putting the news on mute, Dulce Sloan sets her sights on the background details from interviews of pundits self-isolating in their homes.
04/08/2020
05:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E86Bernie Sanders Drops Out, Jack Dorsey's Billion-Dollar Pandemic Pledge & Creative COVID-19 Solutions
Bernie Sanders exits the 2020 presidential race, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus, and innovators make social distancing easier.
04/08/2020
04:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Surviving and Thriving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Jordan Klepper gets a lesson in doomsday preparation from survivalist and Fortitude Ranch operator Steven Rene.
04/09/2020
04:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Love in the Time of Corona
Trevor examines the spike in divorces among people who have grown tired of their spouses while under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/09/2020
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Darren Walker - Protecting Prisoners During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Ford Foundation President Darren Walker discusses his fight to protect vulnerable members of America's massive prison population from the "heat-seeking" coronavirus.
04/09/2020
04:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E87Restaurants at Home, Saudi Cease-Fire & Promising Signs from Anthony Fauci
Restaurants help people make their menu items at home, Saudi Arabia halts its bombing campaign against Yemen due to COVID-19, and Dr. Anthony Fauci offers a glimmer of hope.
04/09/2020
06:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E88Easter Celebrations During the Coronavirus Pandemic
The COVID-19 crisis leads to online Easter masses, drive-in church services and fly-by blessings from a helicopter, and Roy Wood Jr. goes to confession over Zoom.
04/13/2020
