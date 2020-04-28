The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Apple's Mask-Friendly Phone Feature, Elon Musk's Anti-Lockdown Rant & COVID-19 Nightmares

Season 25 E 99 • 04/30/2020

Apple announces a phone-unlocking feature for mask-wearers, Elon Musk goes on a tirade against stay-at-home policies, and coronavirus anxiety leads to dreams about bugs.

Interview
11:06

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97
Tammy Duckworth - Sustaining Vulnerable Businesses and Communities in Illinois During the Pandemic

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses her efforts to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis and the health issues disproportionately affecting communities of color.
04/28/2020
Highlight
05:39

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98
A Ray of Sunshine - Tupac Shakur Confusion in Kentucky & Massive McDonald's Cravings in New Zealand

A man named Tupac Shakur applies for unemployment in Kentucky, New Zealanders flock to McDonald's after the country reopens, and fashion fans recreate famous Met Gala outfits.
04/29/2020
Highlight
07:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98
COVID-19 Threatens America's Food Supply Chain

Trump orders America's meat processing plants to stay open despite cases of COVID-19 among workers, and Belgium inspires Roy Wood Jr. to release a PSA.
04/29/2020
Highlight
03:01

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98
What I Miss

Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Jaboukie Young-White reminisce about the many things they miss from life before the coronavirus lockdown.
04/29/2020
Highlight
05:22

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98
America's Grim COVID-19 Milestone, Secondary Risks from the Pandemic & Oscars for Streaming Films

U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass the number of American deaths from the Vietnam War, kids fall behind on standard vaccinations, and streaming-only movies become Oscar-worthy.
04/29/2020
Interview
10:20

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98
Larry Hogan - The Maryland Governor's Bipartisan Battle Against the Coronavirus

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan discusses his COVID-19 coordination with other governors, demanding federal aid from the White House and his plan to safely reopen his state.
04/29/2020
Highlight
04:48

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99
A Ray of Sunshine - Essential Worker Action Figures, Spain's Cheating Anchorman & Olympic Esports

Mattel honors essential workers during the pandemic crisis, a Spanish news anchor gets busted for an affair on live TV, and video gamers could be welcomed into the Olympics.
04/30/2020
Highlight
05:24

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99
Neighboring in the Time of the Coronavirus

Across the globe, neighbors under lockdown are coming up with creative ways to socialize, romance and lash out at one another.
04/30/2020
Interview
11:13

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99
Danny Meyer - America's Restaurant Industry in the COVID-19 Era

Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer discusses the effect the coronavirus is having on restaurants and addresses the uproar over his company's PPP loan application.
04/30/2020
Highlight
04:16

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99
I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Sports News That's Still Out There

Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss the Michael Jordan docuseries "The Last Dance," baseball's odd return in South Korea and Taiwan, and a Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski reunion.
04/30/2020
Highlight
06:39

Highlight
06:58

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100
Anti-Lockdown Protests Erupt in the U.S. & Trump Moves the Death Toll Goalposts

Angry (and sometimes armed) protesters swarm in several states to protest lockdowns, and President Trump repeatedly shifts his predictions about America's COVID-19 death toll.
05/04/2020
Highlight
05:14

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100
The FDA's Anti-Gay Blood Ban Holds Back Coronavirus Treatment

Jaboukie Young-White interviews recovered COVID-19 patients Lukus Estok and Dr. Jack Turban, who both faced obstacles to donating blood plasma due to anti-LGBTQ FDA rules.
05/04/2020
Highlight
04:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100
A Ray of Sunshine - Centenarian COVID-19 Survivor, Italy's Reopening & Zooming with Eels

A 101-year-old New York woman beats the coronavirus, Italy begins the process of reopening, and an aquarium in Japan invites people to video chat with eels.
05/04/2020
Interview
10:12

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100
Anders Tegnell - Sweden's Herd Immunity Gambit

Sweden state epidemiologist Dr. Anders Tegnell discusses his country's controversial "herd immunity" COVID-19 strategy and describes his measure of success for the approach.
05/04/2020
Highlight
06:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100
China's Early Downplaying of the Coronavirus, Major Unrest at Amazon & Murder Hornets

China reportedly hid the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon faces internal backlash for its treatment of protesting workers, and "murder hornets" invade the U.S.
05/04/2020
Highlight
08:00

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
Coronavirus Mask Wars

Many Americans lash out against requirements to wear masks in public spaces with protests, violence and lawsuits, and several government leaders lead by bad example.
05/05/2020
Highlight
02:52

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
A Ray of Sunshine - Test-Free Driver's Licenses in Georgia, One Tattoo Per Day & Ravenous Seagulls

Georgia issues driver's licenses without requiring a driving test, a U.K. man gives himself a new tattoo each day during lockdown, and seagulls hunt rats and pigeons in Rome.
05/05/2020
Interview
07:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
Amandla Stenberg - Exuding Zen During the Pandemic Crisis and Starring in "The Eddy"

Actor Amandla Stenberg talks about how she's helping her online followers cope with the COVID-19 crisis, her journey as a violinist and her Netflix series "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
Highlight
05:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
Grim COVID-19 Death Toll Prediction, Mutant Coronavirus Strain & Faulty Antibody Tests

Experts warn that relaxing social distancing could lead to a massive death toll, a more contagious COVID-19 strain emerges, and antibody tests hit a major snag in the U.S.
05/05/2020
Interview
08:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101
Thomas Piketty - The Economic Outcome of COVID-19 and "Capital and Ideology"

Renowned economist and "Capital and Ideology" author Thomas Piketty discusses the seismic global economic shifts that could arise from the coronavirus pandemic.
05/05/2020
