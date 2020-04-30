The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Amandla Stenberg - Exuding Zen During the Pandemic Crisis and Starring in "The Eddy"
Season 25 E 101 • 05/05/2020
Actor Amandla Stenberg talks about how she's helping her online followers cope with the COVID-19 crisis, her journey as a violinist and her Netflix series "The Eddy."
More
Watching
Highlight
06:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99Apple's Mask-Friendly Phone Feature, Elon Musk's Anti-Lockdown Rant & COVID-19 Nightmares
Apple announces a phone-unlocking feature for mask-wearers, Elon Musk goes on a tirade against stay-at-home policies, and coronavirus anxiety leads to dreams about bugs.
04/30/2020
Highlight
06:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100Anti-Lockdown Protests Erupt in the U.S. & Trump Moves the Death Toll Goalposts
Angry (and sometimes armed) protesters swarm in several states to protest lockdowns, and President Trump repeatedly shifts his predictions about America's COVID-19 death toll.
05/04/2020
Highlight
05:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100The FDA's Anti-Gay Blood Ban Holds Back Coronavirus Treatment
Jaboukie Young-White interviews recovered COVID-19 patients Lukus Estok and Dr. Jack Turban, who both faced obstacles to donating blood plasma due to anti-LGBTQ FDA rules.
05/04/2020
Highlight
04:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100A Ray of Sunshine - Centenarian COVID-19 Survivor, Italy's Reopening & Zooming with Eels
A 101-year-old New York woman beats the coronavirus, Italy begins the process of reopening, and an aquarium in Japan invites people to video chat with eels.
05/04/2020
Interview
10:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100Anders Tegnell - Sweden's Herd Immunity Gambit
Sweden state epidemiologist Dr. Anders Tegnell discusses his country's controversial "herd immunity" COVID-19 strategy and describes his measure of success for the approach.
05/04/2020
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100China's Early Downplaying of the Coronavirus, Major Unrest at Amazon & Murder Hornets
China reportedly hid the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon faces internal backlash for its treatment of protesting workers, and "murder hornets" invade the U.S.
05/04/2020
Highlight
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Coronavirus Mask Wars
Many Americans lash out against requirements to wear masks in public spaces with protests, violence and lawsuits, and several government leaders lead by bad example.
05/05/2020
Highlight
02:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101A Ray of Sunshine - Test-Free Driver's Licenses in Georgia, One Tattoo Per Day & Ravenous Seagulls
Georgia issues driver's licenses without requiring a driving test, a U.K. man gives himself a new tattoo each day during lockdown, and seagulls hunt rats and pigeons in Rome.
05/05/2020
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Grim COVID-19 Death Toll Prediction, Mutant Coronavirus Strain & Faulty Antibody Tests
Experts warn that relaxing social distancing could lead to a massive death toll, a more contagious COVID-19 strain emerges, and antibody tests hit a major snag in the U.S.
05/05/2020
Interview
08:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Thomas Piketty - The Economic Outcome of COVID-19 and "Capital and Ideology"
Renowned economist and "Capital and Ideology" author Thomas Piketty discusses the seismic global economic shifts that could arise from the coronavirus pandemic.
05/05/2020
Interview
07:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Amandla Stenberg - Exuding Zen During the Pandemic Crisis and Starring in "The Eddy"
Actor Amandla Stenberg talks about how she's helping her online followers cope with the COVID-19 crisis, her journey as a violinist and her Netflix series "The Eddy."
05/05/2020
Highlight
07:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102The Pandumbic - Trump Visits an Arizona Mask Factory Without Wearing a Mask
President Trump goes maskless while touring an Arizona mask plant and blames the Obama administration in a defiant interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.
05/06/2020
Highlight
03:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102A Ray of Sunshine - Baseball in South Korea, the Irish Return a Favor & Portland's Naked Bike Ride
South Korea finds a safe way to bring back baseball, the Irish provide COVID-19 relief to Native Americans, and Portland, OR, keeps its annual nude cycling event alive.
05/06/2020
Highlight
04:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102Avi Schiffmann's Website Provides Crucial COVID-19 Updates
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Avi Schiffmann, the 17-year-old creator of the website nCoV2019.live, which has emerged as one of the world's most trusted sources for COVID-19 information.
05/06/2020
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102America's Meat Shortages, Jared Kushner's COVID-19 Cronyism & A Coup Attempt in Venezuela
Fast-food chains suffer from a coronavirus-related beef shortage, Jared Kushner's pandemic response team favors "VIPs," and Trump-linked mercenaries botch a coup in Venezuela.
05/06/2020
Interview
12:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E102Jose Andres - World Central Kitchen and Leading a Culinary Army During the COVID-19 Crisis
Chef Jose Andres discusses the mission of his nonprofit World Central Kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the restaurant industry is feeding people in need.
05/06/2020
Interview
08:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103Jason Isbell - "Reunions" and COVID-19's Effect on the Music Industry
Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell talks about his new album "Reunions" and gives his take on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the music industry.
05/07/2020
Highlight
03:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103Supreme Court Conference Calls & Trump's Testy Exchange with a Nurse
The Supreme Court conducts business via conference calls, and President Trump balks at the PPE concerns of a frontline nurse.
05/07/2020
Highlight
10:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103College in the Time of COVID-19
Due to their dissatisfaction with online instruction, students demand tuition refunds, and Trevor and The Daily Show correspondents offer inspiring words to the class of 2020.
05/07/2020
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E103A Ray of Sunshine - Dining Pods in Amsterdam, Oregon's Drive-Through Strip Club & Hope from Llamas
A Dutch restaurant provides glass pods for social distancing, a strip club in Oregon offers drive-through service, and llamas might have the antibodies to defeat COVID-19.
05/07/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021