Somewhere Between Passive and Aggressive

Season 3 E 3 • 08/05/2020

Jake and Matt try to come up with a way to indirectly complain about the office coffee, while Kate and Grace partake in their longstanding tradition of trash-talking John behind his back.

01:45

CorporateS2 E10
Change Is Overrated

Jake tries to convince Matt that life will never change, but Christian attempts to shake things up at Hampton DeVille.
03/12/2019
Highlight
01:46

CorporateS2 E10
The Fall (of Society) Is Here

Christian is impressed by BNN's plans for fully capturing viewers' worst fears with their end-of-the-world programming and cross-promotion.
03/22/2019
01:06

CorporateS2
When Somebody Brought Donuts but by the Time You Got to Them the Flavor You Like Was Already Gone

Kate, John, Grace and Paige do an interpretive dance expressing the worst feeling.
03/25/2019
01:45

CorporateS2
Tragic Attempts to Make Small Talk with a Co-Worker - Uncensored

When it comes to office small talk, no subject -- weather, sports, divorce, weekend plans or the laws of physics -- is too boring.
03/25/2019
00:49

CorporateS2
Coffee Break

Matt, Jake and Grace's coffee-time sighs of satisfaction quickly escalate.
03/25/2019
00:59

CorporateS2
Important Opinions on Movies

Jessica and Paige spend their coffee break critiquing a film they haven't seen, and Kate joins in to discuss "Game of Thrones," which they also haven't seen.
03/25/2019
00:45

CorporateS2
Wrinkles

Matt and Jake marvel at their impressive forehead wrinkles until John steps in and scares them with his own.
03/25/2019
Exclusive
15:53

CorporateS3
Soul-Crushing Moments

From PowerPoint presentations that violate the Geneva Conventions to Orwellian bathroom tracking, Hampton DeVille is the industry leader in employee demoralization.
07/10/2020
Highlight
03:01

CorporateS3 E1
All Remakes Come with Sacrifices - Uncensored

Society Tomorrow's underwhelming finale inspires Christian to buy the rights to the show in order for Hampton DeVille to give fans the remake they deserve.
07/23/2020
Highlight
02:04

CorporateS3 E2
Matt's Magical Cure

Matt dreams up a way to help Jake change his life.
07/30/2020
Sneak Peek
04:15

CorporateS3 E3
Highlight
02:48

CorporateS3 E3
Everyone Loves Office Gossip - Uncensored

Grace is horrified when she accidentally emails Christian gossip about John's bizarre hair-care routine.
08/10/2020
Sneak Peek
01:47

CorporateS3 E4
Matt's Performance Review Hits Below the Belt

Matt inadvertently turns the tables during a brutal performance review with John, and Jake can't escape annoying phone calls from a persistent saleswoman.
08/12/2020
Highlight
02:46

CorporateS3 E4
Matt Gets a Lesson in Workplace Boundaries - Uncensored

After seeking advice from Kate, Matt finally figures out a way to free himself from John's constant need for praise.
08/13/2020
Sneak Peek
01:26

CorporateS3 E5
Failure Is Not an Option for Matt and Jake - Uncensored

The stakes are high as Christian sends Matt and Jake on a road trip to settle an old debt with Parker Hampton.
08/19/2020
Highlight
03:00

CorporateS3 E5
Jake Inadvertently Insults a Fellow Traveler - Uncensored

Matt and Jake meet a fellow business traveler at the hotel pool and learn about the booming peripheral-objects business before Jake makes a faux pas.
08/20/2020
Sneak Peek
02:01

CorporateS3 E6
With Very Little Power Comes Very Little Responsibility

Matt and Jake aren't impressed with Kate and John's invitation to join their workplace coup, even though it would include promotions.
08/26/2020
Highlight
01:58

CorporateS3 E6
Nurse Richard Is Nursing a Grudge

Christian meets a former employee who sends mixed messages about being fired from Hampton DeVille years ago.
08/27/2020
