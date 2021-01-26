The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Regina King - "One Night in Miami"
Season 26 E 49 • 01/28/2021
Regina King talks about making her directorial debut with "One Night in Miami," her film about the night Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X spent together in 1964.
More
Watching
Interview
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Stanley Nelson - "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy"
Filmmaker Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy," which examines the crack epidemic of the 1980s and its lasting impact on America.
01/26/2021
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Biden's Progressive Action & Coconut Milk's Monkey Scandal
President Biden kicks off his term with a flurry of executive orders, a coconut milk company is accused of forced monkey labor, and a cat's birthday party leads to a coronavirus outbreak.
01/26/2021
Highlight
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48Republicans Balk at Biden's Call for Unity
In the wake of President Biden's call for unity on Inauguration Day, out-of-power Republicans embrace a definition of bipartisanship that basically amounts to supporting the GOP agenda.
01/27/2021
Interview
07:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48Amanda Gorman - Making History with "The Hill We Climb"
"The Hill We Climb" author Amanda Gorman reflects on becoming the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, preparing to perform at the Super Bowl and the transformative power of poetry.
01/27/2021
Highlight
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48Keeping Up with Coronavirus - International Edition
Highly contagious variants of COVID-19 emerge, anti-lockdown protests break out in the Netherlands, Israel leads the world in vaccinations and China uses anal swabs to test for the virus.
01/27/2021
Highlight
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48GameStop's Stock Surges & The Pandemic Sparks a "Baby Bust"
Reddit users wreak havoc on Wall Street, America's birth rate takes a dive during the COVID-19 crisis, and no players are inducted into the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame.
01/27/2021
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49America's Crisis of Democracy from an African Perspective
Roy Wood Jr. talks to a panel of African political scholars who discuss what America needs to do in response to the Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol.
01/28/2021
Highlight
02:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Wall Street Halts the GameStop Rally
Trading firms such as Robinhood face major backlash for restricting trades on GameStop after amateur online investors rocked the stock market.
01/28/2021
Highlight
06:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Roadside Vaccine & Proud Boys Leader Outed as Snitch
Stranded drivers in Oregon receive surprise COVID-19 vaccinations, three wealthy men get ready for a trip to space, and the leader of the Proud Boys allegedly is an FBI informant.
01/28/2021
Interview
08:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Doug Henwood - Wall Street's Reaction to the GameStop Surge
Journalist and "Behind the News" podcast host Doug Henwood discusses the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock surge and what it reveals about the nature of Wall Street.
01/28/2021
Interview
07:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Regina King - "One Night in Miami"
Regina King talks about making her directorial debut with "One Night in Miami," her film about the night Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X spent together in 1964.
01/28/2021
Highlight
03:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E50Redditors Fuel a Silver Frenzy
In the wake of the Reddit-driven GameStop stock surge, Redditors drive up the price of silver as a protest against big banks, and Desi Lydic pitches an exciting investment opportunity.
02/01/2021
Interview
12:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E50Jeremy O. Harris - "Slave Play" & Be an #ArtsHero
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris talks about his provocative and highly acclaimed Broadway production "Slave Play," and his efforts to help the theater industry survive the coronavirus pandemic.
02/01/2021
Highlight
11:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E50Fringe-Watching - Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks outrage over revelations she endorsed the execution of prominent Democrats, and Trevor highlights her racist comments and support for conspiracy theories.
02/01/2021
Highlight
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E50Anti-Vaxxers Shut Down Vaccine Site & Myanmar Military Coup
A California highway collapses into the ocean, anti-vaxxers block people from getting vaccinated at Dodger Stadium, and Myanmar's civilian government is toppled by a military coup.
02/01/2021
Highlight
02:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E51Washington Debates COVID-19 Relief
Democrats and Republicans spar over the next coronavirus relief plan, and GOP senators attempt to whittle down the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion package to $600 billion.
02/02/2021
Highlight
10:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E51Wall Street Manipulates the Market
As Wall Street traders cry foul over the Reddit-fueled GameStop saga, Trevor highlights Wall Street's sordid and destructive history of manipulating markets to drive up prices.
02/02/2021
Highlight
05:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E51Western Australia's Lockdown & Rusty Pandemic-Era Pilots
Scientists teach spinach how to send emails, a single COVID-19 case leads to a complete lockdown in Western Australia, and airline pilots get rusty due to inactivity during the pandemic.
02/02/2021
Highlight
02:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E51Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts Capitol Riot Attack
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gives a harrowing account of her traumatic personal experience during the insurrection at the Capitol.
02/02/2021
Interview
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E51Ibram X. Kendi - "Four Hundred Souls"
Ibram X. Kendi discusses his efforts to help people actively challenge racism with "How to Be an Antiracist" and talks about "Four Hundred Souls," which he edited with Keisha N. Blain.
02/02/2021
Highlight
04:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E52GOP Metal Detector Controversy & Newsmax vs. Mike Lindell
House Republicans bristle at fines for refusing to go through metal detectors, and a Newsmax anchor walks off set during a potentially defamatory rant from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
02/03/2021
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021