Lights Out with David Spade
Hannah Ann Sluss Spills the Dirt on "The Bachelor" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats
Season 1 • 03/31/2020
"The Bachelor" star Hannah Ann Sluss chats with Spade about her move to L.A., her relationship with Peter Weber's mother and little-known details about the show.
05:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "We Are the World" Remake & Kylie Jenner's PSA - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Spade riffs on Lionel Richie's plans to remake "We Are the World," Kylie Jenner's PSA urging fans to stay inside and a man's attempt to flirt with a woman using a drone.
03/26/2020
12:10
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Madonna Gets Weird in Quarantine - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Whitney Cummings and Erik Griffin weigh in on a bizarre Instagram video from Madonna and a leaked transcript of a controversial call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
03/26/2020
05:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 A Ban on Dads During Childbirth & Lady Gaga's Coachella Cancellation - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on a New York City hospital ban on partners during childbirth, Mike Tyson's orgy-filled past and Lady Gaga's cancelled Coachella performance.
03/27/2020
13:27
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "Tiger King" & Toilet Influencers - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Fortune Feimster and Nikki Glaser share their fascination with the docuseries "Tiger King" and discuss a man who tested positive for the coronavirus after licking a toilet.
03/27/2020
16:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Spade Chats with Saff of "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats
Spade talks with Kelci "Saff" Saffery of Netflix's "Tiger King" about the grim details of losing his arm to a tiger attack and the reality of working with Joe Exotic.
03/30/2020
05:32
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Lori Loughlin's Plea to Prosecutors & Rihanna's Donations - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Lori Loughlin asks prosecutors to drop the bribery charges against her, Rihanna donates medical supplies to New York, and Utah Jazz players get medical clearance.
03/31/2020
10:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Spade Chats with John Finlay from "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
John Finlay of Netflix's "Tiger King" talks with Spade about his dental work, describes his work at the zoo and sets the record straight about his marriage to Joe Exotic.
03/31/2020
10:46
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 John Reinke Talks "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
Spade chats with "Tiger King" star John Reinke about his time managing the zoo, his take on the rumors surrounding Doc Antle and his friendship with Joe Exotic.
03/31/2020
14:26
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Cardi B Supports Joe Exotic & Instagram Models Face Hardship - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel - Uncensored
Spade chats with Megan Gailey and Jo Koy about the backlash against Cardi B's plan to raise money for "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic and the financial woes of Instagram models.
03/31/2020
12:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Jeff Lowe Talks About "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
Jeff Lowe of Netflix's "Tiger King" offers his unfiltered take on Carole Baskin, discusses his legal battle with Joe Exotic and what it's really like to get bitten by a tiger.
03/31/2020
09:43
14:50
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Harry and Meghan's L.A. Move & A Fetish Site's Scrub Donations - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel - Uncensored
Spade chats with Zainab Johnson and Moshe Kasher about Harry and Meghan Markle's official move to L.A. and a fetish site donates medical supplies to a U.K. hospital.
04/01/2020
05:01
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Coronavirus Delays the Tokyo Olympics and "The Great British Bakeoff"- Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Bob Dylan releases new music about John F. Kennedy, the Tokyo Olympics gets postponed until 2021, and "The Great British Bakeoff" delays filming its next season.
04/01/2020
14:35
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 April Fools' Day Gets Canceled & An Ugly TikTok Controversy - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel - Uncensored
Bobby Lee and Ron Funches chat about the fate of April Fools' Day, TikTok moderators allegedly suppressing content from certain users and coronavirus-driven divorce rates.
04/02/2020
16:27
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Rick Kirkham Reveals the Gory Details of "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
Rick Kirkham of Netflix's "Tiger King" reveals the grim details of the reality show he produced at G.W. Zoo, the dark side of Joe Exotic and what didn't make the documentary.
04/02/2020
05:34
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Selena Gomez's Instagram Gaffe & Lizzo's Meal Donations - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Spade weighs in on Selena Gomez's Instagram mishap, "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor's controversial coronavirus take and Lizzo's support for hospital workers.
04/02/2020
04:07
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Rihanna Makes History & Don Lemon Tears Up on Air - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Spade weighs in on Kim Kardashian's prison reform documentary, Rihanna's historic British Vogue cover and Don Lemon's emotional reaction to Chris Cuomo's COVID-19 diagnosis.
04/03/2020
14:44
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Spade Talks with Jimmy Kimmel - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats
"Jimmy Kimmel Live" host Jimmy Kimmel chats with Spade about lockdown hair struggles, the "Tiger King" phenomenon and the return of Crank Yankers.
04/03/2020
10:06
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 O.J. Simpson's Thoughts on "Tiger King" & Malaysia Gives Lockdown Advice - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Yamaneika Saunders and Greg Fitzsimmons discuss O.J. Simpson's "Tiger King" theory and the Malaysian government's call for women not to nag their husbands during lockdown.
04/03/2020
