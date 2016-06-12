Drunk History
Nichelle Nichols Lives Boldly
Season 5 E 3 • 02/06/2018
"Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols was an advocate for racial equality on and off the TV screen.
06:48
Drunk HistoryS4 Steve Dahl's Disco Demolition
When rock 'n' roll DJ Steve Dahl blows up a crate of disco records in a baseball stadium, teenagers riot in celebration.
12/06/2016
02:52
Drunk HistoryS4 The Cherry Sisters' Terrible Vaudeville Act
Five sisters discover that putting on horrible morality plays is more lucrative than farming.
12/06/2016
01:23
Drunk HistoryS4 Drunk History Christmas Special
Washington crosses the Delaware, Dickens pens "A Christmas Carol" in six weeks, and Teddy Roosevelt bans Christmas trees in a new special premiering November 28 at 10/9c.
11/01/2017
07:00
Drunk HistoryS5 A Very Teddy Roosevelt Christmas - Uncensored
Teddy Roosevelt decreed a ban on Christmas trees, but his children changed his mind with their holiday spirit.
11/29/2017
05:31
Drunk HistoryS5 E1Rose Valland Takes On the Nazis
Tiffany Haddish tells the story of Rose Valland, an assistant curator in Paris who helped recover thousands of works of art taken by the Nazis during World War II.
01/23/2018
01:02
Drunk HistoryS5 E1Clara Barton: The Angel of the Battlefield
Just when fate looked its bleakest for the Union soldiers fighting at the Battle of Antietam, along came an angel: Clara Barton.
01/23/2018
07:39
Drunk HistoryS5 E2Jack Parsons Loved His Sex Magick
Taran Killam plays Jack Parsons, a brilliant rocket scientist who found himself under the sway of occultists.
01/30/2018
02:53
Drunk HistoryS5 E2Rasputin's Journey to St. Petersburg
Once a lowly wanderer, Rasputin became a trusted confidant to Russia's Tsar Nicholas II and a frequent host of orgies.
01/30/2018
01:09
Drunk HistoryS5 E3The Story Behind the First Interracial Kiss on TV
Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner shared TV's first interracial kiss on "Star Trek," no thanks to the show's network executives.
02/06/2018
01:46
Drunk HistoryS5 E3The Birth of Hip Hop
Questlove recounts how Jamaica-born Clive Campbell, a.k.a. DJ Kool Herc, invented hip hop in the early 1970s.
02/06/2018
06:28
02:55
Drunk HistoryS5 E4How The Kinsey Scale Was Created
Alfred Kinsey (Josh Charles) and his wife Clara (Jillian Bell) conducted extensive research on human sexuality, and created a scale to chart it.
02/13/2018
06:43
Drunk HistoryS5 E4Gloria Steinem Goes Undercover at the Playboy Club
In the 1960s, a young Gloria Steinem poses as a cocktail waitress at the Playboy Club to research an expose on its sexist work environment.
02/13/2018
03:08
Drunk HistoryS5 E5Gwendolyn Sanders Leads the Birmingham Children's Crusade
Gwendolyn Sanders and hundreds of African-American children in Birmingham, Alabama, protest segregation at the height of the civil rights movement.
02/20/2018
07:55
Drunk HistoryS5 E5Judy Heumann Fights for People with Disabilities
Judy Heumann and her fellow activists begin the Section 504 sit-in, paving the way for the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
02/20/2018
05:43
Drunk HistoryS5 E6Mr. Rogers's Beautiful Life
Fred Rogers creates the classic children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and helps stop budget cuts to public television proposed by Richard Nixon.
02/27/2018
04:05
Drunk HistoryS5 E6Maya Lin Designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
College student Maya Lin designs the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, but faces backlash for the monument's lack of military symbolism.
02/27/2018
02:22
Drunk HistoryS5 E7The High-Flying Adventure of D.B. Cooper
A man known as D.B. Cooper hijacks an airplane -- and gets away with it.
03/06/2018
02:28
Drunk HistoryS5 E7The Disappearance of Agatha Christie
Mystery writer Agatha Christie disappears in the middle of the night, leaving police baffled.
03/06/2018
02:46
Drunk HistoryS5 E8Willy Hitler Fights Against the Germans
Willy Hitler thinks he can obtain a high-ranking spot in his Uncle Adolf's party, but when things don't go his way, he turns the tables.
06/19/2018
