The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Sea Scooter Getaway & Trump Advisor Encourages Group Events
Season 26 E 29 • 11/17/2020
A suspect flees from the FBI via an underwater sea scooter, surging coronavirus cases lead to statewide restrictions, and White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas encourages large gatherings.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Coronavirus Surges in U.S. & CDC Issues Holiday Guidelines
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to break records in the U.S., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolls out guidelines about how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving.
11/12/2020
Interview
05:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Megan Rapinoe - "One Life" and the Fight for Income Equality
Olympic soccer champion Megan Rapinoe describes inspiring others to continue to fight for income equality in every field and discusses her memoir "One Life."
11/12/2020
Highlight
03:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27The State Department Hobbles Joe Biden's Transition
The State Department continues to stymie Joe Biden's transition to the White House by keeping him in the dark, and President Trump may have found a new money-making grift.
11/12/2020
Highlight
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28MAGA Protesters Take to the Streets as Trump's Lawsuits Fail
Pro-Trump protesters push unfounded voter fraud claims, President Trump briefly appears to admit defeat, and the Trump campaign continues to lose lawsuits challenging the election results.
11/16/2020
Interview
14:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Ta-Nehisi Coates - "Between the World and Me" and More
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates reflects on how America has changed over the past four years and discusses the film adaptations of his books "The Water Dancer" and "Between the World and Me."
11/16/2020
Highlight
03:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Desi Lydic Checks In with Her Cousins Tucker and Sean
With Thanksgiving approaching, Desi Lydic implores her "cousins" Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to keep their political conspiracy theories to themselves during the holiday gathering.
11/16/2020
Highlight
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine & SpaceX's Taxi Service to Space
Drugmaker Moderna announces a 95% effective coronavirus vaccine, SpaceX launches a historic mission to the International Space Station, and archaeologists find 100 ancient Egyptian coffins.
11/16/2020
Highlight
06:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - The Million MAGA March
Jordan Klepper attends the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., where furious Trump supporters air grievances about the electoral process and spout conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
11/17/2020
Highlight
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Faithless Electors
Trevor gives historical perspective on Team Trump's latest attempt to undo his electoral defeat by relying on so-called faithless electors in the electoral college.
11/17/2020
Interview
09:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Kevin Hart - "Zero F**ks Given" & A Life-Changing Accident
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given," finding joy in his hobbies and how his terrible car accident gave him a liberating perspective on life.
11/17/2020
Highlight
07:40
Highlight
04:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30More Election Battle Setbacks for Donald Trump
Pro-Trump efforts to overturn election results are rejected in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and President Trump picks up a negligible amount of votes after a recount in Georgia.
11/18/2020
Interview
06:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Lindsey Vonn - Life After the Slopes and Leading "The Pack"
Ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn discusses "The Pack," a competitive reality show she co-hosts with her dog Lucy, and co-directing a documentary about fellow skiing legend Picabo Street.
11/18/2020
Highlight
06:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home
President Trump's lame-duck actions include sudden troop pullouts in Iraq and Afghanistan, allowing drilling in Alaska's wildlife refuge and speeding up the slaughter of chickens.
11/18/2020
Interview
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Lucy McBath - Representing Georgia and "Standing Our Ground"
Congresswoman Lucy McBath discusses Georgia's role in the presidential election, how losing her son to gun violence motivated her to become a lawmaker and her book "Standing Our Ground."
11/18/2020
Highlight
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Back in Black - MAGA Voters Are Fed Up with Fox News
Lewis Black weighs in on what's next for disgruntled Trump supporters and discusses the rise of right-wing news networks like OAN and Newsmax that are vying to replace Fox News.
11/18/2020
Interview
05:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Bill Gates - Climate Change & Podcasting with Rashida Jones
Bill Gates talks about concrete steps needed to fight climate change, building a national consensus on the issue and his podcast "Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions."
11/19/2020
Interview
10:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Bill Gates - COVID-19's Surge and Vaccination Challenges
Bill Gates discusses America's failure to tackle the pandemic, the effects of Donald Trump's refusal to transfer power to Joe Biden and the power of anti-vaccination conspiracy theories.
11/19/2020
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Trump's Anti-Election Efforts & Giuliani's Hair Dye Leakage
President Trump personally pressures Michigan and Georgia officials to overturn election results, and Rudy Giuliani's hair dye trickles down his face during a press conference.
11/19/2020
Highlight
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E31Thanksgiving in the Time of the Coronavirus
Nearly half of all Americans cancel Thanksgiving plans over COVID-19 concerns, the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade goes virtual, and small turkeys are in high demand as gatherings get downsized.
11/19/2020
