Lights Out with David Spade

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Vagina-Scented Candle & Queen Elizabeth's Family Meeting

Season 1 E 76 • 01/13/2020

Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop vagina-scented candle and Queen Elizabeth's call for a royal family meeting.

More

Watching

Highlight
04:24

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E70
When Spade Met Sandler

Adam Sandler and Spade reminisce about when they first met at The Improv in their early 20s, kicking off their comedy careers and polishing their stand-up material.
12/18/2019
Highlight
06:48

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E71
Nick Swardson Calls in, Kate Beckinsale's Marriage Advice & "Star Wars" Fans Camp Out

Nick Swardson dials in from icy Minnesota, and Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer weigh in on Kate Beckinsale's relationship advice and die-hard "Star Wars" fans.
12/19/2019
Highlight
02:22

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E71
John Boyega Gives Sarah Tiana Advice at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Premiere

Sarah Tiana heads to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where she seeks out parenting advice from stars including Anthony Daniels and John Boyega.
12/19/2019
Highlight
01:52

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E73
Money Doesn't Matter in Aspen

While performing stand-up in Aspen, CO, Spade learns that money is no object to wealthy comedy fans in the ski resort town.
01/07/2020
Highlight
04:35

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E73
A Professional Pilot on "The Bachelor" & Cardi B Shows Off Her Dream House

Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham chat about "The Bachelor" contestant Peter Weber's career as a pilot and Cardi B's luxurious new home.
01/07/2020
Highlight
04:22

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E74
Build A Comic - Karamo Brown Makes His Stand-Up Debut

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown performs his first stand-up set with the help of Spade and Courteney Cox.
01/08/2020
Highlight
04:15

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E74
Spade Remembers David Bowie & A Shake-Up in Britain's Royal Family

Spade gripes about being cut out of a photo with David Bowie and Trent Reznor, and the panel discusses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distancing from Britain's royal family.
01/08/2020
Highlight
06:38

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E75
Elon Musk and Grimes Spark Baby Rumors, a Host-Free 2020 Oscars & Harry Potter Theft

Elon Musk and Grimes stir up pregnancy rumors, the Oscars goes without a host for a second year, and a Warner Bros. employee is caught stealing "Harry Potter" merchandise.
01/09/2020
Highlight
04:08

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E75
Spade's Fashion Faux Pas & Britain's Royal Family Wax Figure Drama

Spade catches flak for an odd fashion choice, and Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wax figure removal from Madame Tussauds.
01/09/2020
Highlight
04:43

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76
Oscars So Boring - The 2020 Nominees and Snubs

Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins weigh in on the 2020 Oscar snubs and the backlash over the lack of diversity in the Academy's nominations.
01/13/2020
Highlight
04:59

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Vagina-Scented Candle & Queen Elizabeth's Family Meeting

Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop vagina-scented candle and Queen Elizabeth's call for a royal family meeting.
01/13/2020
Highlight
05:08

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77
Cardi B's Political Aspirations & Meghan Markle's Disney Gig

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss Cardi B's possible future in politics and Meghan Markle's voice-over deal with Disney.
01/14/2020
Highlight
04:27

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77
Champagne Drama on "The Bachelor"

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick unpack the latest episode of "The Bachelor" and one contestant's unfortunate champagne incident.
01/14/2020
Highlight
05:01

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E78
Ja Rule's Tax Company Promotion & Prince Harry's Burger King Offer

Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster and Greg Fitzsimmons break down an Instagram ad for Ja Rule's new tax company and Burger King's tweet offering a job to Prince Harry.
01/15/2020
Highlight
02:41

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E78
Spade Stirs Up Drama on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Spade reveals his behind-the-scenes role on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where he directs the Kardashian family drama from the comfort of the show's control room.
01/15/2020
Highlight
02:04

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E79
Rob Lowe's New Co-Star on "9-1-1: Lone Star"

Rob Lowe discovers that Spade may not be cut out for fighting fires in a deleted scene from "9-1-1: Lone Star."
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:20

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E79
A Canadian Newspaper Snubs the Royal Family & Chris Franjola Calls In

Joel McHale, Guy Branum and Lizzy Cooperman discuss a Canadian newspaper's response to Britain's royal family drama, and Chris Franjola chats about his old pal Meghan Markle.
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:55

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E80
Dylan Sullivan - The Worst Part About Giving Up Hot-People Things

Dylan Sullivan laments about walking away from his hot-person lifestyle, receiving unhelpful weight loss tips from strangers in L.A. and describes coming out to his father.
01/20/2020
Highlight
05:10

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E80
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop Their Royal Titles & Brad Pitt Reunites with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards reunion.
01/20/2020
Highlight
03:24

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E81
Diplo's "Bachelor" Bracket & Madonna's Canceled Tour Dates

Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi chat about Diplo's bracket for Season 24 of "The Bachelor" and question the reasons behind Madonna's tour date cancellations.
01/21/2020
Highlight
03:03

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E81
Nick Viall - From "The Bachelor" to Stand-Up Star

"The Bachelor" star Nick Viall performs his first stand-up set with the help of his secret backstage coaches Courteney Cox and David Spade.
01/21/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021