The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Nigeria's End SARS Unrest
Season 26 E 12 • 10/20/2020
Nigerians take to the streets demanding an end to police brutality in their country, fueled by outrage over abuses such as arresting people simply for having an iPhone or being well-dressed.
