The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Conquistador Statue Conflict, the NFL Supports Colin Kaepernick & Walmart Unlocks Beauty Products
Season 25 E 117 • 06/16/2020
Armed militia members attack protesters over a statue, the NFL's Roger Goodell encourages teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, and Dulce Sloan reacts to a big change at Walmart.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E115Police Union Problems
New York City police union president Pat Lynch lashes out against calls for police reform, and Roy Wood Jr. pushes back with a proposal to form a formidable union of his own.
06/11/2020
Highlight
05:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E115Confederate Statues in Congress, NASCAR's Confederate Flag Ban & Trump Opposes Renaming Bases
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for the removal of Confederate statues in the Capitol, NASCAR bans Confederate flags, and President Trump rejects renaming military bases.
06/11/2020
Interview
08:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Alicia Keys - Channeling the Emotions of the Black Lives Matter Protests in "Perfect Way to Die"
Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys describes the inspiration behind her song "Perfect Way to Die" and discusses her work to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor's murder.
06/15/2020
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Policing in America
Trevor reacts to death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by police following an attempted arrest in Atlanta.
06/15/2020
Highlight
09:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Supreme Court Victory for LGBTQ Employees, Global Black Lives Matter Marches & Trump's Rally Dilemma
The Supreme Court rules to uphold LGBTQ workplace protections, Black Lives Matter marches continue to spread, and President Trump's delayed rally sparks COVID-19 concerns.
06/15/2020
Interview
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E116Stacey Abrams - Fighting Voter Suppression in "Our Time Is Now"
Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams discusses the racial inequities exposed by COVID-19, the fight against police brutality and exploring voter suppression in "Our Time Is Now."
06/15/2020
Interview
08:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E117Gabrielle Union - The Black Lives Matter Movement and Holding Powerful People Accountable for Racism
Actor Gabrielle Union discusses the overwhelming pervasiveness of racism in America and describes the toxic workplace environment she experienced at "America's Got Talent."
06/16/2020
Highlight
04:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E117Trump's Tepid Executive Order & Police Reform in America
President Trump gives a low-energy speech about his executive order for modest police reform, and several U.S. cities enact much bolder and more progressive policing policies.
06/16/2020
Interview
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E117Tim Scott - Leading the Senate GOP Effort on Police Reform
Republican South Carolina senator Tim Scott discusses President Trump's executive order on police reform and finding bipartisan consensus to rein in racist police violence.
06/16/2020
Highlight
03:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E117Supporting Black Lives Matter
Jaboukie Young-White tries to help Michael Kosta and his fellow white people embrace more meaningful ways to join the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.
06/16/2020
Highlight
07:51
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118Quaker Drops Aunt Jemima, a Siri Shortcut Records Police & Trump Sues Over John Bolton's Tell-All
Quaker Oats retires the Aunt Jemima brand, an app makes it easier to record interactions with police, and John Bolton publishes a scathing memoir about President Trump.
06/17/2020
Highlight
06:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118The Coronavirus Returns to New Zealand and China, COVID-19 Research & Trump Downplays the Pandemic
New Zealand and China are rocked by new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus studies suggest good news, and President Trump treats the pandemic like a political PR issue.
06/17/2020
Interview
07:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118Matt Ryan - Adapting to Lockdown Life and Speaking Out Against Systemic Racism
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his life under lockdown as a professional athlete and his decision to use his platform to fight racial inequality.
06/17/2020
Interview
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E118Alphonso David - The Supreme Court's Monumental LGBTQ Ruling and the Human Rights Campaign
Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David reacts to the Supreme Court's recent landmark ruling that protects LGBTQ+ workers and reflects on the work that lies ahead.
06/17/2020
Interview
08:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119LL Cool J - Keeping Black Creative Culture Alive with Rock the Bells and Stepping Up Against Racism
LL Cool J talks about his Rock the Bells initiative to celebrate and raise awareness of the fine artistry of hip hop, and his efforts to take a stand against systemic racism.
06/18/2020
Highlight
02:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119The Supreme Court's DACA Decision
The Supreme Court blocks the Trump administration's attempt to end the DACA program, and President Trump lashes out at the decision on Twitter.
06/18/2020
Highlight
04:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119Dul-Sayin' - Observing Juneteenth
Dulce Sloan gives a timely history lesson about Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Texas, the last state to be emancipated, were officially freed.
06/18/2020
Interview
11:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119Kimberly Jones - Equality, the Deadly Scourge of Warrior Cops and "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight"
Activist Kimberly Jones talks about a viral video of her raging against the history of racist violence in America and discusses her novel "I'm Not Dying with You Tonight."
06/18/2020
Highlight
07:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E119Bombshells from John Bolton's Book
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened" paints an ugly, corrupt and bizarre picture of President Trump.
06/18/2020
Highlight
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E120More Statues Come Down, Noose Found in NASCAR Stall & John Bolton Unleashes on Trump
The Museum of Natural History removes a statue of Theodore Roosevelt, Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace receives a racist threat, and John Bolton trashes President Trump.
06/22/2020
