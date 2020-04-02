Lights Out with David Spade

Spade Talks Business with Lisa Vanderpump

Season 1 E 94 • 02/12/2020

Spade uses his impressive list of business partners to convince "Vanderpump Rules" star Lisa Vanderpump to collaborate with him on a unique line of products.

Highlight
04:38

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E89
Bobby Miyamoto's Date with "The Bachelorette" Star Hannah Brown

Spade acts as a chaperone for show writer Bobby Miyamoto during a practice date with the star of "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown.
02/04/2020
Highlight
04:50

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E89
The Academy's Twitter Blunder & The Halftime Show Sparks a Surge in Searches for Pornhub

Rachel Mac, Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar discuss the Academy's deleted tweet predicting Oscars winners and how the NFL halftime show inspired Pornhub's user searches.
02/04/2020
Highlight
04:41

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E90
Las Vegas Opens a Sex Doll Brothel & Italian Scientists Make a Weed Discovery - Uncensored

Jo Koy, Ron Funches and Morgan Stewart chat about a new sex doll establishment in Las Vegas and a potent cannabis compound created by Italian scientists.
02/05/2020
Highlight
04:35

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E90
A Domino's Pizza Engagement Ring & The Math Behind Robert Pattinson's Attractiveness

Domino's Pizza unveils a $9,000 pizza-shaped engagement ring in Australia and researchers use math to declare Robert Pattinson the world's most attractive man.
02/05/2020
Highlight
03:02

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E91
Sports Update: Extreme Pole Vaulting & Russian Bear Wrestling

Spade celebrates impressive acts of athleticism from around the world, including a pole vaulter's unforeseen strength and a man's shirtless bout with a bear.
02/06/2020
Highlight
04:12

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E91
The 2020 Oscars - Luxurious Swag Bags & Star-Studded Prop Bets

Mark Ellis, Annie Lederman and Justin Martindale discuss the pricey gift bags for the 2020 Oscars nominees and place their own unique prop bets for the awards show.
02/06/2020
Highlight
06:57

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E92
2020 Oscars Recap - Joaquin Phoenix's Intense Acceptance Speech & Eminem's Throwback Performance

Fortune Feimster, Sam Morril and Sarah Tiana discuss the biggest moments from the 2020 Oscars, including Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech and Eminem's surprise performance.
02/10/2020
Highlight
04:43

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E93
2020 Oscars Fallout - Dairy Farmers Fire Back at Joaquin Phoenix

Ian Edwards, Tim Dillon and Beth Stelling weigh in on the backlash from the dairy industry over Joaquin Phoenix's pro-vegan Oscars acceptance speech.
02/11/2020
Highlight
02:57

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E93
Spade Runs the Oscars Red Carpet

Spade heads to the control room to secretly spice up the E! red carpet coverage at the 2020 Academy Awards.
02/11/2020
Highlight
04:58

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E94
Celebrity Face Tattoos

Sara Weinshenk, Josh Wolf and Erik Griffin weigh in on the growing Hollywood trend of celebrities tattooing their faces.
02/12/2020
Highlight
02:58

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E94
Spade Talks Business with Lisa Vanderpump

Spade uses his impressive list of business partners to convince "Vanderpump Rules" star Lisa Vanderpump to collaborate with him on a unique line of products.
02/12/2020
Highlight
05:12

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E95
Jim Carrey's Illustrious Acting Career

Jim Carrey discusses his iconic roles in "Ace Ventura" and "The Cable Guy," his Showtime dramatic comedy series "Kidding" and creating characters that span generations.
02/13/2020
Highlight
04:42

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E95
Q&A: Jim Carrey on Writing "Memoirs and Misinformation" and Auditioning for "SNL"

Jim Carrey answers audience questions about doing impressions, his collaborative novel with Dana Vachon "Memoirs and Misinformation" and his "Saturday Night Live" audition.
02/13/2020
Highlight
05:45

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E96
Italy's Coronavirus Outbreak

Giorgio Armani hosts an empty fashion show and "Mission: Impossible VII" halts filming amid Italy's coronavirus scare, and a Lights Out correspondent (Dana Carvey) weighs in.
02/24/2020
Highlight
05:15

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E96
Gigi Hadid's Beef with Jake Paul & FIT's Fashion Show Backlash

Giulia Rozzi, Tony Rock and Chris Franjola discuss Gigi Hadid's feud with Jake Paul, a racially charged fashion show and a bold career move for Steven Spielberg's daughter.
02/24/2020
Highlight
04:21

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E97
Tyra Banks Opens an Amusement Park & Deontay Wilder's Pre-Bout Costume Weighs Him Down

Jeff Ross and Dave Attell weigh in on Tyra Banks's model-themed amusement park and wonder whether or not boxer Deontay Wilder's hefty pre-fight costume led to his defeat.
02/25/2020
Highlight
05:13

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E97
Jeff Ross and Dave Attell Roast the Lights Out Audience

Comedians Jeff Ross and Dave Attell team up to roast audience members "Bumping Mics"-style.
02/25/2020
Highlight
06:50

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E98
Made-Up Baby Names & Sarah Tiana Calls In

Parents are making up names for their children, so new mother Sarah Tiana calls to weigh in on the trend and reveal the inspiration behind her newborn baby's name.
02/26/2020
Highlight
05:21

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E98
No More "Prince" Harry & A Weed-Related Hospital Trip

Guy Branum, Megan Gailey and Adam Ray weigh in on Prince Harry's request to publicly drop his royal title and a man's trip to the hospital after smoking too much marijuana.
02/26/2020
Highlight
05:34

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E99
Taylor Swift's Transformation & Girl Scouts Rip-Off

Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino discuss Taylor Swift's music video for "The Man" and an Oregon man's attempt to con the Girl Scouts with counterfeit cash.
02/27/2020
Highlight
02:35

Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E99
Spade Runs "Survivor"

Spade offers a glimpse at his behind-the-scenes role on "Survivor," where he secretly directs the action from the reality competition's control room.
02/27/2020
