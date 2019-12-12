Lights Out with David Spade
A Professional Pilot on "The Bachelor" & Cardi B Shows Off Her Dream House
Season 1 E 73 • 01/07/2020
Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham chat about "The Bachelor" contestant Peter Weber's career as a pilot and Cardi B's luxurious new home.
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E67A Kentucky Judge Faces Impeachment, Gwen Stefani Has a Marriage Dilemma & A Man Impersonates His Mom
A Kentucky judge faces impeachment for alleged misconduct with her staff, Gwen Stefani hits a marriage roadblock, and a man poses as his mom during a driving test.
12/12/2019
04:06
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E68Harvey Weinstein's Self-Congratulatory Whine & Birthday Bashes for Taylor Swift and Sean Combs
Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher discuss Harvey Weinstein's claim that he deserves praise for helping women and react to Taylor Swift's and Sean Combs's birthday pics.
12/16/2019
02:11
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E68Spade's Mom Reacts to the Show
Spade's mom Judy gives her take on the show, reflects on whether some jokes went too far for her and reveals her favorite hip-hop artist.
12/16/2019
04:11
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E69Jason Derulo's Edited-Out Penis in "Cats" & Instagram's Call to Rethink Inappropriate Captions
King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo discuss Jason Derulo's claim that his penis was CGI'd out of "Cats" and an Instagram feature that warns against offensive captions.
12/17/2019
02:13
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E69Davey's Extra Gravy - Spade Wants a Side Gig for the Holidays
Spade makes the case that he's uniquely qualified for a job as a Christmas bell ringer for the Salvation Army, but he has a few ground rules.
12/17/2019
08:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E70Q&A: Adam Sandler and Spade on Their Movie Careers and More - Extended
Adam Sandler and Spade answer questions about topics such as Sandler's role in the movie "Uncut Gems," unpleasant filming situations for Spade and their different tempers.
12/18/2019
04:24
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E70When Spade Met Sandler
Adam Sandler and Spade reminisce about when they first met at The Improv in their early 20s, kicking off their comedy careers and polishing their stand-up material.
12/18/2019
06:48
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E71Nick Swardson Calls in, Kate Beckinsale's Marriage Advice & "Star Wars" Fans Camp Out
Nick Swardson dials in from icy Minnesota, and Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer weigh in on Kate Beckinsale's relationship advice and die-hard "Star Wars" fans.
12/19/2019
02:22
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E71John Boyega Gives Sarah Tiana Advice at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Premiere
Sarah Tiana heads to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where she seeks out parenting advice from stars including Anthony Daniels and John Boyega.
12/19/2019
01:52
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E73Money Doesn't Matter in Aspen
While performing stand-up in Aspen, CO, Spade learns that money is no object to wealthy comedy fans in the ski resort town.
01/07/2020
04:35
04:22
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E74Build A Comic - Karamo Brown Makes His Stand-Up Debut
"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown performs his first stand-up set with the help of Spade and Courteney Cox.
01/08/2020
04:15
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E74Spade Remembers David Bowie & A Shake-Up in Britain's Royal Family
Spade gripes about being cut out of a photo with David Bowie and Trent Reznor, and the panel discusses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distancing from Britain's royal family.
01/08/2020
06:38
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E75Elon Musk and Grimes Spark Baby Rumors, a Host-Free 2020 Oscars & Harry Potter Theft
Elon Musk and Grimes stir up pregnancy rumors, the Oscars goes without a host for a second year, and a Warner Bros. employee is caught stealing "Harry Potter" merchandise.
01/09/2020
04:08
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E75Spade's Fashion Faux Pas & Britain's Royal Family Wax Figure Drama
Spade catches flak for an odd fashion choice, and Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wax figure removal from Madame Tussauds.
01/09/2020
04:43
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76Oscars So Boring - The 2020 Nominees and Snubs
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins weigh in on the 2020 Oscar snubs and the backlash over the lack of diversity in the Academy's nominations.
01/13/2020
04:59
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E76Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Vagina-Scented Candle & Queen Elizabeth's Family Meeting
Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop vagina-scented candle and Queen Elizabeth's call for a royal family meeting.
01/13/2020
05:08
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77Cardi B's Political Aspirations & Meghan Markle's Disney Gig
Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss Cardi B's possible future in politics and Meghan Markle's voice-over deal with Disney.
01/14/2020
04:27
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E77Champagne Drama on "The Bachelor"
Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick unpack the latest episode of "The Bachelor" and one contestant's unfortunate champagne incident.
01/14/2020
05:01
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E78Ja Rule's Tax Company Promotion & Prince Harry's Burger King Offer
Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster and Greg Fitzsimmons break down an Instagram ad for Ja Rule's new tax company and Burger King's tweet offering a job to Prince Harry.
01/15/2020
