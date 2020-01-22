The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - John Bolton's Book Bombshell and Lev Parnas's Recording
Season 25 E 53 • 01/27/2020
John Bolton claims President Trump withheld Ukraine aid in exchange for investigations of the Bidens, and Lev Parnas releases potentially damning audio of a dinner with Trump.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51Coronavirus Scare, Saudi Arabia's Jeff Bezos Hack & Pete Buttigieg's "Please Clap" Moment
A China-based virus hits the U.S., Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman allegedly hacks Jeff Bezos's phone, and Pete Buttigieg has an awkward moment on the campaign trail.
01/22/2020
06:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E51The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Trump's Trial Kicks Off with Arguments and Excuses
Democrats clash with Republicans at the start of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and Trump offers a litany of excuses for opposing the testimony of John Bolton.
01/22/2020
04:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - Senators Duck Out and Trump Regrets His Absence
Senators from both sides of the aisle leave the floor during President Trump's impeachment trial, and Trump claims he wishes he could be there.
01/23/2020
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Justin Trudeau's Doughnut Drama, Tinder's Safety Features & Steve Mnuchin's Jab at Greta Thunberg
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes heat for his doughnut selection, Tinder unveils new safety features, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin mocks Greta Thunberg.
01/23/2020
08:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Kehinde Wiley - Creating Art That's Familiar in an Unfamiliar Way - Extended Interview
Kehinde Wiley discusses his portrait of Barack Obama, his "Rumors of War" statue and his painting "Napoleon Leading the Army Over the Alps" exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum.
01/23/2020
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E52Virginia Ratifies the Equal Rights Amendment
Virginia finally passes the 1920s-era Equal Rights Amendment that was sent for ratification in 1972, and Desi Lydic reacts to a century of struggling for gender equality.
01/23/2020
02:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Trump Fixates on Plumbing in the Midst of Impeachment
Trevor argues impeachment-beleaguered President Trump's weird attack on plumbing quality appeals to a human desire to be able to do and say anything.
01/24/2020
07:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53Was Mars One Ever a Real Thing?
Desi Lydic meets with a Mars One candidate and the company's CEO to investigate whether or not the initiative was ever anything more than an elaborate marketing scam.
01/27/2020
04:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53Charles Yu - Tackling On-Screen Asian Representation with "Interior Chinatown" - Extended Interview
Author Charles Yu discusses his novel "Interior Chinatown" and its colorful examination of the challenges Asians face to not be stereotypically represented on screen.
01/27/2020
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E53Mike Pence's Meetup with Pope Francis, China's Coronavirus Crisis & Emojis on Vermont License Plates
Vice President Mike Pence has an odd exchange with Pope Francis, China takes desperate measures to contain the coronavirus, and Vermont may allow emojis on license plates.
01/27/2020
07:06
00:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Team Trump's "Why Am I Here?" Legal Defense
Trump attorney Jay Sekulow angrily questions the legitimacy of the Senate impeachment trial, dismissing it as hand-wringing over a trivial phone call.
01/28/2020
06:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E54Prince Andrew's Scolding, Elizabeth Warren's Campaigning Dog & Carnival Cruise Line's Dress Code
Prince Andrew takes heat for refusing to help in the Jeffrey Epstein probe, Elizabeth Warren's dog stumps for her in Iowa, and Carnival Cruise Line bans "offensive" clothing.
01/28/2020
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E54Ilana Glazer - Embracing Stand-Up with "The Planet Is Burning" and "Horny 4 Tha Polls"
Actor and comedian Ilana Glazer talks about her Amazon Prime stand-up special "The Planet Is Burning," her passion for political advocacy and her "Horny 4 Tha Polls" tour.
01/28/2020
05:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E54Fox News Turns on John Bolton
John Bolton's bombshell about President Trump's Ukraine scandal prompts Fox News to switch from hailing him as a great American to denouncing him as a tool for the deep state.
01/28/2020
05:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E54Trump Pushes His Xenophobic Agenda Forward
President Trump moves to expand his infamous travel ban, cracks down on "birth tourism" and wins a court victory preventing impoverished immigrants from staying in the U.S.
01/28/2020
05:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55Firefighters Fight Police in France, Tinder to the Rescue & An Elephant in a Hotel
French police violently clash with protesting firefighters, a woman stranded on a mountain in Norway uses Tinder to get rescued, and an elephant roams a hotel in Sri Lanka.
01/29/2020
06:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55Ezra Klein - "Why We're Polarized" and the Destructive Power of Negative Partisanship
Ezra Klein, Vox co-founder/editor and host of "The Ezra Klein Show," discusses his book "Why We're Polarized" and describes how political polarization affects U.S. democracy.
01/29/2020
06:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55Trump and Jared Kushner's Middle East "Peace Plan"
President Trump and Jared Kushner roll out a one-sided plan for peace between Israel and Palestine, and Roy Wood Jr. touts the benefits of sucking up to Trump.
01/29/2020
05:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E55The Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment - It's Question Time in the Senate
President Trump's impeachment trial enters a complicated phase in which Senators can present written questions, and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz makes a jaw-dropping argument.
01/29/2020
