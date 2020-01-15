Lights Out with David Spade
StubHub Tempts NFL Fans with Ticket Loans & Machu Picchu Cracks Down on Its Poo Problem
Season 1 E 83 • 01/23/2020
StubHub offers customers a loan to buy tickets for the NFL's big game in Miami, and Machu Picchu increases security after tourists continue defecating at the site.
More
Watching
Highlight
02:41
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E78Spade Stirs Up Drama on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Spade reveals his behind-the-scenes role on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where he directs the Kardashian family drama from the comfort of the show's control room.
01/15/2020
Highlight
02:04
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E79Rob Lowe's New Co-Star on "9-1-1: Lone Star"
Rob Lowe discovers that Spade may not be cut out for fighting fires in a deleted scene from "9-1-1: Lone Star."
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:20
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E79A Canadian Newspaper Snubs the Royal Family & Chris Franjola Calls In
Joel McHale, Guy Branum and Lizzy Cooperman discuss a Canadian newspaper's response to Britain's royal family drama, and Chris Franjola chats about his old pal Meghan Markle.
01/16/2020
Highlight
04:55
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E80Dylan Sullivan - The Worst Part About Giving Up Hot-People Things
Dylan Sullivan laments about walking away from his hot-person lifestyle, receiving unhelpful weight loss tips from strangers in L.A. and describes coming out to his father.
01/20/2020
Highlight
05:10
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E80Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drop Their Royal Titles & Brad Pitt Reunites with Jennifer Aniston
Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss the fate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards reunion.
01/20/2020
Highlight
03:24
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E81Diplo's "Bachelor" Bracket & Madonna's Canceled Tour Dates
Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi chat about Diplo's bracket for Season 24 of "The Bachelor" and question the reasons behind Madonna's tour date cancellations.
01/21/2020
Highlight
03:03
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E81Nick Viall - From "The Bachelor" to Stand-Up Star
"The Bachelor" star Nick Viall performs his first stand-up set with the help of his secret backstage coaches Courteney Cox and David Spade.
01/21/2020
Highlight
04:56
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E82R.I.P. Mr. Peanut
Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf and Arielle Vandenberg react to the death of the iconic 104-year-old Planters mascot Mr. Peanut.
01/22/2020
Highlight
04:33
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E82Ben & Jerry's Happy Cow Lawsuit & Prince Harry's Thoughts on "The Crown"
Ben & Jerry's faces a lawsuit over a slogan touting the happiness of their dairy cows, and Prince Harry allegedly wants to keep his life from being portrayed on "The Crown."
01/22/2020
Highlight
04:11
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E83Gritty's Alleged Attack on a Fan & Tim Tebow's Keto Wedding Reception
Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon discuss claims against NHL mascot Gritty for allegedly punching a young fan and Tim Tebow's keto-friendly wedding menu.
01/23/2020
Highlight
04:35
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E83StubHub Tempts NFL Fans with Ticket Loans & Machu Picchu Cracks Down on Its Poo Problem
StubHub offers customers a loan to buy tickets for the NFL's big game in Miami, and Machu Picchu increases security after tourists continue defecating at the site.
01/23/2020
Highlight
03:09
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E84Spade Auditions for "Dolittle"
During his audition for "Dolittle," Spade proves that he doesn't need to follow a script and shows off his impressive animal communication skills.
01/27/2020
Highlight
05:06
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E84The 2020 Grammys - Billy Porter's Red Carpet Trick & Billie Eilish's Awards Sweep
Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola and Brendan Schaub recap the 2020 Grammys, from the show's unique fashion moments to Billie Eilish's historic wins.
01/27/2020
Highlight
03:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E85Mattel's Woke Barbie Line & "The Bachelor" Contestants' First Trip - Uncensored
Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock weigh in on Mattel's new line of inclusive Barbie dolls and a surprise trip for contestants on "The Bachelor."
01/28/2020
Highlight
03:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E85Vermont Considers Emoji License Plates & YouTube Moderators Sign PTSD Waivers
Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock discuss a Vermont bill that would allow emojis on license plates and YouTube's PTSD risk disclosure for its moderators.
01/28/2020
Highlight
04:01
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E86"The Bachelor" Expands Its Franchise
"The Bachelor" franchise plans to roll out two spin-offs, leaving Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson to imagine what to expect from the new dating shows.
01/29/2020
Highlight
05:46
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E86Big Game Weekend: Lil Jon's Predictions, Gronk's Miami Party & Kanye West's Sunday Service
Lil Jon calls in with his predictions for the NFL's big game, and the panel discusses Rob Gronkowski's extravagant party in Miami and Kanye West's special Sunday service.
01/29/2020
Highlight
03:52
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E87America's Favorite Fetishes, Emoji Updates & Offset's Brush with the Police
Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey break down a compilation of popular sexual fetishes by state and rapper Offset's detainment at an L.A. mall.
01/30/2020
Highlight
05:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E87Post-Big Game "Sickness," Half-Time Show Prop Bets & Bush's Beans' Record-Breaking 70-Layer Dip
Brent Morin, Benji Aflalo and Megan Gailey propose a new holiday to keep fans from playing hooky after the big game, discuss game day prop bets and Bush's Beans' 70-layer dip.
01/30/2020
Highlight
06:15
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E88The Big Game's Winning Commercials & Post Malone Drops $50,000 at a Night Club
Pete Holmes, Dana Gould and Cristela Alonzo break down their favorite commercials from the big game and Post Malone's $50,000 nightclub outing.
02/03/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021