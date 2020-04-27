The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
America's Grim COVID-19 Milestone, Secondary Risks from the Pandemic & Oscars for Streaming Films
Season 25 E 98 • 04/29/2020
U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass the number of American deaths from the Vietnam War, kids fall behind on standard vaccinations, and streaming-only movies become Oscar-worthy.
More
Watching
Highlight
03:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E96There's Light at the End of the Coronavirus Tunnel & South Africa's President Has a Mask Malfunction
Trevor reports on positive COVID-19 developments in New Zealand, Italy and Spain, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa takes his face mask blunder in stride.
04/27/2020
Highlight
08:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E96The Pandumbic - Trump's Disinfectant Injection Fallout
At a COVID-19 presser, President Trump creates shock waves of stupidity by floating the idea that injecting disinfectants into people's bodies could fight the coronavirus.
04/27/2020
Highlight
03:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E96A Ray of Sunshine - London's 24-Hour Clapper & Virtual Proms
A London man claps for 24 consecutive hours to raise money for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and high school seniors make prom night happen online.
04/27/2020
Highlight
04:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97Sweden's "Herd Immunity" Goal, Trump's COVID-19 Intel Failure & Mike Pence's Maskless Hospital Visit
Sweden's coronavirus strategy yields interesting results, President Trump reportedly ignored COVID-19 warnings, and Vice President Pence visits the Mayo Clinic without a mask.
04/28/2020
Highlight
05:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97How Big Companies and Banks Exploited the Paycheck Protection Program
Trevor examines how the first round of Congress's Paycheck Protection Program was largely drained by big businesses with the help of banks prioritizing wealthy clients.
04/28/2020
Highlight
04:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97A Ray of Sunshine - Potential Vaccine Breakthrough, Pantsless Reporter & The Pentagon's UFO Videos
Oxford University announces promising results in its search for a COVID-19 vaccine, a "GMA" reporter appears to be pantsless, and the Pentagon officially releases UFO footage.
04/28/2020
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E97Home with Michael Kosta
Travel aficionado Michael Kosta gives a far-reaching tour of the wondrous sights and culinary delights of the apartment he can't leave.
04/28/2020
Highlight
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98A Ray of Sunshine - Tupac Shakur Confusion in Kentucky & Massive McDonald's Cravings in New Zealand
A man named Tupac Shakur applies for unemployment in Kentucky, New Zealanders flock to McDonald's after the country reopens, and fashion fans recreate famous Met Gala outfits.
04/29/2020
Highlight
07:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98COVID-19 Threatens America's Food Supply Chain
Trump orders America's meat processing plants to stay open despite cases of COVID-19 among workers, and Belgium inspires Roy Wood Jr. to release a PSA.
04/29/2020
Highlight
03:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98What I Miss
Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng and Jaboukie Young-White reminisce about the many things they miss from life before the coronavirus lockdown.
04/29/2020
Highlight
05:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E98America's Grim COVID-19 Milestone, Secondary Risks from the Pandemic & Oscars for Streaming Films
U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass the number of American deaths from the Vietnam War, kids fall behind on standard vaccinations, and streaming-only movies become Oscar-worthy.
04/29/2020
Highlight
04:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99A Ray of Sunshine - Essential Worker Action Figures, Spain's Cheating Anchorman & Olympic Esports
Mattel honors essential workers during the pandemic crisis, a Spanish news anchor gets busted for an affair on live TV, and video gamers could be welcomed into the Olympics.
04/30/2020
Highlight
05:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99Neighboring in the Time of the Coronavirus
Across the globe, neighbors under lockdown are coming up with creative ways to socialize, romance and lash out at one another.
04/30/2020
Highlight
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Sports News That's Still Out There
Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss the Michael Jordan docuseries "The Last Dance," baseball's odd return in South Korea and Taiwan, and a Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski reunion.
04/30/2020
Highlight
06:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E99Apple's Mask-Friendly Phone Feature, Elon Musk's Anti-Lockdown Rant & COVID-19 Nightmares
Apple announces a phone-unlocking feature for mask-wearers, Elon Musk goes on a tirade against stay-at-home policies, and coronavirus anxiety leads to dreams about bugs.
04/30/2020
Highlight
06:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100Anti-Lockdown Protests Erupt in the U.S. & Trump Moves the Death Toll Goalposts
Angry (and sometimes armed) protesters swarm in several states to protest lockdowns, and President Trump repeatedly shifts his predictions about America's COVID-19 death toll.
05/04/2020
Highlight
05:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100The FDA's Anti-Gay Blood Ban Holds Back Coronavirus Treatment
Jaboukie Young-White interviews recovered COVID-19 patients Lukus Estok and Dr. Jack Turban, who both faced obstacles to donating blood plasma due to anti-LGBTQ FDA rules.
05/04/2020
Highlight
04:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100A Ray of Sunshine - Centenarian COVID-19 Survivor, Italy's Reopening & Zooming with Eels
A 101-year-old New York woman beats the coronavirus, Italy begins the process of reopening, and an aquarium in Japan invites people to video chat with eels.
05/04/2020
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E100China's Early Downplaying of the Coronavirus, Major Unrest at Amazon & Murder Hornets
China reportedly hid the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon faces internal backlash for its treatment of protesting workers, and "murder hornets" invade the U.S.
05/04/2020
Highlight
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101Coronavirus Mask Wars
Many Americans lash out against requirements to wear masks in public spaces with protests, violence and lawsuits, and several government leaders lead by bad example.
05/05/2020
Highlight
02:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E101A Ray of Sunshine - Test-Free Driver's Licenses in Georgia, One Tattoo Per Day & Ravenous Seagulls
Georgia issues driver's licenses without requiring a driving test, a U.K. man gives himself a new tattoo each day during lockdown, and seagulls hunt rats and pigeons in Rome.
05/05/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
The Daily ShowS28 The Daily Show Welcomes Guest Host John Leguizamo
Comedian and actor John Leguizamo takes a seat at The Daily Show desk as guest host, starting Monday at 11/10c.
03/24/2023
Trailer
01:00
Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
A Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022