The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Kevin Garnett - NBA Hall of Fame Glory and "KG A to Z"
Season 26 E 65 • 02/25/2021
NBA star Kevin Garnett talks about his initial reaction to getting inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame, his friendship with Kobe Bryant and his encyclopedic memoir "KG A to Z."
Highlight
06:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E63GOP Pushes Voter Restrictions
Republicans blatantly try to make it harder for people to vote in several states, with an especially aggressive effort in Georgia, where the GOP suffered a major electoral defeat in 2020.
02/23/2021
Highlight
06:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E63Biden Pick Under Fire & Ron DeSantis's Vaccine Controversy
A study finds "new car smell" is harmful, Biden Cabinet pick Neera Tanden takes heat for her uncivil tweets, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plays favorites with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
02/23/2021
Highlight
04:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E63CP Time - Black Journalists
Roy Wood Jr. continues his Black History Month celebration by honoring Black journalists whose work has been historically overlooked, from Marvel Cooke to Max Robinson to Xernona Clayton.
02/23/2021
Highlight
06:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E64FBI's Coup Email Warning & The NYPD Unveils Digidog Robot
An FBI memo giving advance warning about the insurrection at the Capitol was overlooked, Mike Pence somehow remains loyal to Donald Trump, and the NYPD deploys a robotic dog.
02/24/2021
Highlight
12:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E64If You Don't Know, Now You Know - U.S. Racism and Vaccines
White people receive the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S., and Trevor highlights how the history of racism in medical care has left so many Black people wary of vaccines.
02/24/2021
Interview
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E64Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Singer, songwriter and actor Andra Day talks about her role as Billie Holiday in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" and discusses the iconic singer's legacy as a civil rights pioneer.
02/24/2021
Highlight
03:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E64Dul-Sayin' - The Strong Black Woman Stereotype
Dulce Sloan breaks down the history of the stereotype of the strong Black woman and argues that, despite its well-meaning post-slavery origins, it places a destructive burden on Black women.
02/24/2021
Highlight
04:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E65A Ray of Sunshine - Generous Texans & Surprise Kittens
A Texas couple takes a snow-stranded delivery driver into their home for five days, a bomb scare turns out to be a box of purring kittens, and a sheep with 78 pounds of wool is rescued.
02/25/2021
Highlight
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E65A Ray of Sunshine - Extremely Regrettable Tattoos
Trevor examines the problems facing America's outdated electrical grid, including its unique inefficiency and its vulnerability to climate change, cyberattacks and squirrels.
02/25/2021
Highlight
09:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E65If You Don't Know, Now You Know - America's Power Grid
Trevor examines the problems facing America's outdated electrical grid, including its unique inefficiency and its vulnerability to climate change, cyber attacks and squirrels.
02/25/2021
Interview
10:07
02/25/2021
Interview
08:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66Marlee Matlin - "Feeling Through"
Actor Marlee Matlin talks about the short film "Feeling Through," which she executive produced, and the groundbreaking significance of casting a DeafBlind actor to play the lead role.
03/01/2021
Highlight
05:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66Rage, Idolatry and the Big Lie at CPAC 2021
At CPAC 2021, Senator Ted Cruz channels "Braveheart," people fawn over a golden statue of Donald Trump, and Trump doubles down on his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
03/01/2021
Highlight
05:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66Property Brothas - Replacing Trump Plaza in Atlantic City
Atlantic City's Trump Plaza is demolished before a cheering crowd, and Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White talk to city planning board chairman Steve Young about repurposing the space.
03/01/2021
Highlight
09:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E66So Much News, So Little Time - Golden Globes & Bombing Syria
The Golden Globes has a Black representation problem, Governor Andrew Cuomo faces sexual harassment allegations, President Biden orders air strikes in Syria, and Saudi Arabia gets off easy.
03/01/2021
Interview
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E67Adam Kinzinger - Facing GOP Fury & COVID-19 Relief
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger talks about being disowned by family members for not supporting Donald Trump's 2020 election lie and explains why he opposed President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill.
03/02/2021
Highlight
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E67Andrew Cuomo's Harassment Scandal & Dr. Seuss Controversy
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces increasing calls to resign after a third woman accuses him of sexual harassment, and six Dr. Seuss books are discontinued due to racist imagery.
03/02/2021
Interview
07:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E67H.E.R. - "Fight for You"
Singer H.E.R. discusses her pseudonym's origin, her passion for exploring difficult issues through music and her song "Fight for You," written for the movie "Judas and the Black Messiah."
03/02/2021
Highlight
10:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E67Fringe-Watching - Madison Cawthorn's Harassment Scandal
Rising GOP star Rep. Madison Cawthorn is accused of sexual harassment from his time in college, and Trevor examines how he allegedly went from a college creep to a member of Congress.
03/02/2021
Highlight
02:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E68Announcing Paramount+ & Leo Deblin's Streaming Plus+ Hustle
Trevor announces the launch of Paramount+, and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) rolls out his own innovative platform that allows people to watch every streaming service all in one place.
03/03/2021
