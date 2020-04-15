The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A Ray of Sunshine - Dogs Might Smell COVID-19 & Automatic A Grades for San Francisco's Schoolkids
Season 25 E 92 • 04/20/2020
Scientists try to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19, San Francisco schools push for giving all kids As during the pandemic, and David Attenborough teaches online classes.
Interview
05:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90Lori Lightfoot - Taking on the Coronavirus in Chicago and Spreading Hope Through Humor
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the steps her administration is taking to battle COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on the city's communities of color.
04/15/2020
Highlight
03:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90Jaboukie Young-White's Quarantine Experience
Jaboukie Young-White describes how he's keeping himself entertained under self-isolation and pitches a creative way to consume TV shows after getting to the end of Netflix.
04/15/2020
Highlight
03:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91Checking In with Lewis Black
Trevor reaches out to Lewis Black to find out how he's handling the challenges and opportunities of life under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
04/16/2020
Highlight
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91Wild Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19
Trevor examines conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 that place the blame on bat cuisine in China, a bioengineering plot against senior citizens and 5G technology.
04/16/2020
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91A Ray of Sunshine - Philly's Pizza Groundhog, Sexy Petition for Anthony Fauci & Global Truce Effort
A pizza-eating groundhog in Philadelphia goes viral, a petition to make Dr. Anthony Fauci People's "Sexiest Man Alive" gains steam, and France pushes for a truce on all wars.
04/16/2020
Interview
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91Mark Cuban - Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis as a Member of Trump's Task Force to Reopen the Economy
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discusses his role as part of a team of business leaders tapped by the Trump administration for advice on reopening America's economy.
04/16/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92Right-Wing Protesters Lash Out at Stay-at-Home Orders
Fueled by fringe conspiracy theorists, Fox News and even President Trump, protests demanding an immediate end to state coronavirus lockdowns erupt across the U.S.
04/20/2020
Interview
05:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92Phil Murphy - Personal Health Will Lead to Economic Health During the COVID-19 Crisis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reflects on his state's high level of COVID-19 infections, the need for robust coronavirus testing and his benchmarks for reopening the state.
04/20/2020
Interview
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92Stephen Curry - Feeding Kids Affected by COVID-19 with Eat. Learn. Play.
NBA All-Star Stephen Curry discusses his mission to provide food security to as many children as possible through his charitable foundation Eat. Learn. Play.
04/20/2020
Highlight
02:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92The Plummeting Price of Oil, Bill de Blasio's Controversial Hotline & Extra-Greedy Big Businesses
Oil prices drop to historic lows, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils a hotline to encourage social distancing, and big businesses take millions in small business loans.
04/20/2020
Highlight
02:12
Highlight
03:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E93Kim Jong-un's Health Mystery, Kenyan Hennessy Remedy & Germany's Surprise COVID-19 Tests
Speculation swirls around Kim Jong-un's health, a Kenyan governor claims cognac can fight COVID-19, and German police go door to door to test citizens for the coronavirus.
04/21/2020
Highlight
03:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E93A Ray of Sunshine - Zoom Animal Rentals, Online Weddings & "Rocky" Coronavirus Recoveries
An animal sanctuary rents out animals to appear in Zoom calls, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allows online weddings, and recovered COVID-19 patients get "Rocky"-themed sendoffs.
04/21/2020
Highlight
04:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E93Surviving and Thriving with Jordan Klepper - Fortifying the Body Under Lockdown
Survivalist Pat McNamara gives Jordan Klepper novel advice on pandemic preparedness and how to stay fit during self-quarantine by working out with common household items.
04/21/2020
Highlight
04:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E93The Reopening Debate & Trump's Plan to Shut Down Immigration
Several governors plan to reopen their states despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and President Trump announces an upcoming suspension of all immigration into the U.S.
04/21/2020
Interview
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E93Amanda Nguyen - Combating Sexual Assault During the COVID-19 Crisis with Survivor Safe Haven
Rise CEO and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen discusses Survivor Safe Haven, her initiative providing support to sexual assault survivors during the coronavirus pandemic.
04/21/2020
Interview
15:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E94Andrew Cuomo - Battling the COVID-19 Crisis in New York Pt. 1
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discusses the decline in his state's coronavirus infection rate, his recent meeting with President Trump and large-scale testing for the virus.
04/22/2020
Interview
08:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E94Andrew Cuomo - Battling the COVID-19 Crisis in New York Pt. 2
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discusses his statewide lockdown decision and the sense of powerlessness he felt after his brother Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus.
04/22/2020
Highlight
06:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E95Trump's Chaos Is the Only Constant During the Coronavirus Crisis
America's top vaccine doctor is fired after pushing against unproven cures, and President Trump pressures CDC Director Robert Redfield to walk back his dire COVID-19 remarks.
04/23/2020
Highlight
03:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E95The Coronavirus's Unseen Arrival in the U.S., Spelling Bee Cancellation & No Oktoberfest for Germany
A study finds the coronavirus arrived in America weeks before the first case was diagnosed, the National Spelling Bee is cancelled, and Germany holds off on Oktoberfest.
04/23/2020
