The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
FBI Raid on Donald Trump's House
Season 27 E 121 • 08/09/2022
The FBI raids Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home to search for illegally held classified documents, sparking outrage from Republicans and right-wing pundits.
Highlight
14:54
GOP Primaries, Kansas Protects Abortion & Alex Jones TrialThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E118
2022 GOP primary results spell good news for Donald Trump, Kansas voters protect abortion rights, and Alex Jones finds himself in an awkward position at his defamation trial.
08/03/2022
Interview
09:23
Ryuji Chua - "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E118
Animal rights activist and filmmaker Ryuji Chua argues that animals have greater mental and emotional depth than humans assume while discussing his documentary "How Conscious Can a Fish Be?"
08/03/2022
Highlight
04:12
Fill Me In - A Don't-Blank-Out Challenge in New York CityThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119
Michael Kosta brings his game show back to Times Square, where he peppers passersby with questions about current events and challenges them to fill in the blanks.
08/04/2022
Interview
04:56
Amandla Stenberg - "Bodies Bodies Bodies"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119
Actor Amandla Stenberg drops by to discuss her horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and how the film comments on the absurdity of social media.
08/04/2022
Highlight
12:05
So Much News, So Little Time - Reanimated Pig Cells & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E119
Spain announces harsh air conditioning restrictions, WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in Russian prison, Klondike's Choco Taco could return, and scientists revive dead pig cells.
08/04/2022
Highlight
15:43
Inflation Reduction Act Passes Senate & CPAC Mock Jail CellThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E120
The Senate passes a major climate and health care bill in a huge win for the Biden administration, CPAC embraces bizarre political theater, and HBO Max is poised to merge with Discovery+.
08/08/2022
Interview
04:47
Nathalie Emmanuel - "The Invitation"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E120
Actor Nathalie Emmanuel talks about her role in the horror thriller movie "The Invitation" and reflects on making the difficult decision to cut her hair.
08/08/2022
Interview
21:46
Tim Scott - "America, a Redemption Story" - ExtendedThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E120
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott explains how his parents' journeys informed his worldview, defends the GOP's record on race and discusses his memoir "America, a Redemption Story."
08/08/2022
Interview
12:19
Idris Elba - "Beast"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E121
Actor and DJ Idris Elba talks about fighting a CGI lion in his movie "Beast," reacts to becoming a wing-eating meme, recalls his days as a bouncer and puts his sex appeal to the test.
08/09/2022
Highlight
02:35
Should I Post This?The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E121
To avoid potential online backlash, Trevor enlists his audience for help deciding whether he should share some of his controversial hot takes on the internet.
08/09/2022
Highlight
10:04
Highlight
09:25
America's Most Tremendously Wanted - Trump Takes the FifthThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E122
Donald Trump pleads the Fifth during a deposition before the New York attorney general's office, and Trump's defenders suggest the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-a-Lago home.
08/10/2022
Interview
06:32
Akin Omotoso - "Rise"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E122
Director Akin Omotoso discusses his film "Rise," a biopic based on the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family, which produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions.
08/10/2022
Highlight
06:57
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Wisconsin Trump RallyThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E122
Jordan Klepper visits a Trump rally in Waukesha, WI, where members of the MAGA crowd voice their support for election-denying GOP Senator Ron Johnson and wild conspiracy theories abound.
08/10/2022
Highlight
09:58
So Much News, So Little Time - Trump Informant Fears & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E123
Donald Trump wonders if an insider betrayed him to the FBI, Iran allegedly targeted John Bolton for assassination, and Japan takes bizarre measures to address its low birth rate problem.
08/11/2022
Highlight
04:45
Prove Me Wrong - Summer EditionThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E123
Ronny Chieng poses divisive questions to beachgoers, involving issues such as whether summer is the worst season, the superiority of pools over oceans and the palatability of popsicles.
08/11/2022
Interview
06:11
Abbi Jacobson - "A League of Their Own"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E123
Abbi Jacobson drops by to talk about cocreating and starring in a TV adaptation of "A League of Their Own" and expanding on the queer and racial themes only hinted at in the original film.
08/11/2022
Interview
08:51
Alex Wagner - "Alex Wagner Tonight"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E124
Journalist Alex Wagner discusses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's far-right policies, keeping news viewers informed without feeling hopeless and her MSNBC show "Alex Wagner Tonight."
08/15/2022
Highlight
10:17
America's Most Tremendously Wanted - Excuses, ExcusesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E124
An unsealed FBI search warrant reveals federal agents seized top secret documents from Mar-a-Lago, prompting Donald Trump to respond with a litany of questionable excuses.
08/15/2022
Highlight
06:20
What Does America's Space Force Do?The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E124
Ronny Chieng visits the Pentagon to sit down with General Jay Raymond, who commands the U.S. Space Force, to learn about the role of America's newest and most mysterious military branch.
08/15/2022
Interview
07:35
Sterling K. Brown - "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E125
Actor Sterling K. Brown talks about delivering a satisfying conclusion with the "This Is Us" finale and taking on a comedic role in the religious satire "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."
08/16/2022
