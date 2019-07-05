Tosh.0
Rebecca Black
Season 12 • 09/22/2020
Nearly a decade after her "Friday" music video went viral, Rebecca Black is named Tosh.0's first Web Legend and sits down with Daniel for an NPR-style Tiny Desk concert.
08:18
Tosh.0S11 CeWEBrity Profile - Mom-Son Sex Podcast
Daniel meets a mother and son who host a sex podcast, and they reveal a strange request from a fan and topics that are off-limits.
05/07/2019
Highlight
01:20
Tosh.0S11 Is It Racist?
Daniel has a ton of questions as he tries to decide if the character depictions in an episode of the Filipino television series "Maalaala Mo Kaya" cross the line.
05/14/2019
Highlight
04:31
Tosh.0S11 Robert Kraft 30 for 30
In a Tosh.0'sclusive, Daniel gets his hands on a copy of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape "Ejacugate," which includes all of the story's sordid details.
05/14/2019
Highlight
07:42
Tosh.0S11 CeWEBrity Profile - Golf Girl Trick Shots
Professional golfer Tania Tare shows off her moves during Daniel Tosh's 2019 Celebrity Pro/Am Simulated Golf Trick Shot Tournament Charity.
05/14/2019
Highlight
00:44
Tosh.0S11 A Heartfelt Message from Daniel
Daniel takes a moment to express his gratitude for his fans, with a minor distraction in the background.
05/21/2019
Highlight
04:04
Tosh.0S11 Daniel Gives BYU Valedictorian a Job
After publicly coming out as gay during his valedictorian speech at Brigham Young University, Matt Easton meets with Daniel to interview for a job.
05/21/2019
Highlight
08:26
Tosh.0S11 ToshCon: Where Are They Now?
Daniel hosts a convention featuring a panel with past guests including the Bubble Hat inventor, the Ostomy Bag Girl and the Hillary in the House singer.
05/21/2019
07:49
Tosh.0S12 RIP Castro
Daniel gives an emotional tribute to his dearly departed dog and co-star Castro, explains why Adam Levine is partially to blame, and makes an appeal to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
09/16/2020
Highlight
01:02
Tosh.0S12 Daniel's Precision Passing
Daniel shows his co-worker his amazingly accurate salt-passing skills.
09/15/2020
Highlight
02:20
Tosh.0S12 Is It Cake?
A proliferation of seemingly everyday objects that turn out to be cakes prompts Daniel to start cutting into items around the Tosh.0 office.
09/22/2020
Highlight
09:48
Highlight
00:50
Tosh.0S12 Driveway Golf Swing Vision
Daniel deploys the Konica Minolta Swing Vision to break down a preppy teen's driveway golf swing mishap.
09/22/2020
Highlight
00:50
Tosh.0S12 Daniel's COVID Test
Daniel reacts to video of a woman who got handsy during her COVID-19 test and shares a video of his own gripping examination.
09/22/2020
Highlight
08:36
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Trap Gardener
Hungry plant Daniel talks to Freedella De Vil about the seedy side of the DJ and gardener's social media, poisoning lovers and his pick for most erotic houseplant.
09/29/2020
Highlight
00:45
Tosh.0S12 Peaches and Cream
Daniel joins a brigade of bare-chested, peaches and cream-eating men.
09/29/2020
Highlight
02:14
Tosh.0S12 No-Look Cook
Daniel gets an eyeful of Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir's cooking skills, then showcases some of his own lesser-known, no-look talents.
09/29/2020
Highlight
00:42
Tosh.0S12 Horse Kick
Daniel breaks down the odds of a novice equestrian surviving a horse mishap.
09/29/2020
Highlight
00:40
Tosh.0S12 Florida Being Florida
Daniel checks out an extremely Floridian video featuring a semi-trailer truck with an unwanted passenger.
10/06/2020
Highlight
00:58
Tosh.0S12 Macaroni Face
Daniel reacts to a video of someone who turned mac and cheese into performance art, then shares his pasta-based beauty regimen.
10/06/2020
Highlight
02:26
Tosh.0S12 Full-Body Energy Orgasm
A video of an energy healer who claims to help people achieve orgasms without physical touch inspires Daniel to learn a new skill.
10/06/2020
