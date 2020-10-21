The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Votegasm 2020: The Final Trump-Biden Debate
Season 26 E 15 • 10/23/2020
In the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump defends his family separation border policy and declares himself to be the least racist person in the room.
More
Watching
Interview
10:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E13Chris Rock - "Fargo" and Civil Rights in America
Comedian and actor Chris Rock talks about his dramatic role as a charismatic villain on "Fargo," America's complicated civil rights struggles and self-exploring through therapy.
10/21/2020
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E13Professional Liars Assess Trump's Skills as a Liar
Michael Kosta meets with con man Brett Johnson, hypnotist Timon Krause, and magician and deception expert Alexis Conran to get their takes on President Trump's adeptness at lying.
10/21/2020
Highlight
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E13The U.S. Government Sues Google & AOC Urges Voters on Twitch
The Justice Department targets Google in an anti-trust lawsuit, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeals to voters via online gaming, and President Trump has a secret bank account in China.
10/21/2020
Highlight
01:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E14Desi Lydic Fox-Splains the Hunter Biden "Scandal"
Conspiracy theory-addled Desi Lydic unloads about the Hunter Biden pseudo-scandal pushed by Rudy Giuliani and the Trump administration, breathlessly connecting all the dots.
10/22/2020
Highlight
07:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E14Trump's Top 100 Scandals - The Countdown Begins
Roy Wood Jr. kicks off a countdown of President Trump's top 100 scandals from the past four years, with a spotlight on Trump's brazen and game-changing efforts to cash in on the presidency.
10/22/2020
Interview
12:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E14Elizabeth Warren - The Case for Voting Democrat in 2020
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren discusses the implications of having Amy Coney Barrett seated on the Supreme Court, potential post-election battles and reining in big tech companies.
10/22/2020
Highlight
09:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E14A Ray of Sunshine - The Pope's LGBTQ Support & Big NASA News
Pope Francis embraces marriage equality, NASA lands a spacecraft on a distant asteroid, a historic building in China walks on robotic legs, and Barack Obama skewers President Trump.
10/22/2020
Interview
07:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E15Alicia Garza - Black Lives Matter and "The Purpose of Power"
Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza talks about the movement's origins, her book "The Purpose of Power" and the Black Futures Lab, which builds political power for Black communities.
10/23/2020
Highlight
05:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E15A Ray of Sunshine - Animal Edition
A puppy is born with green fur in Italy, a 2,000-year-old carving of a cat is discovered in Peru, and scientists study a beetle equipped with a practically uncrushable shell.
10/23/2020
Interview
09:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E15Rashida Jones - "On the Rocks"
Actor, director and writer Rashida Jones describes her life during the COVID-19 pandemic and talks about her starring role alongside Bill Murray in the movie "On the Rocks."
10/23/2020
Highlight
08:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E15Votegasm 2020: The Final Trump-Biden Debate
In the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump defends his family separation border policy and declares himself to be the least racist person in the room.
10/23/2020
Highlight
07:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E16Trump's Top 100 Scandals - Alabama Hurricane Sharpie-Gate
Roy Wood Jr. continues his countdown of President Trump's top 100 most tremendous scandals and zeroes in on Trump's commitment to his false claim about a hurricane's threat to Alabama.
10/26/2020
Interview
07:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E16Bruce Springsteen - "Letter to You," Pt. 1
Bruce Springsteen talks about reuniting the E Street Band for his album and its accompanying documentary "Letter to You," writing about what moves him and his intense yet joyous work ethic.
10/26/2020
Interview
08:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E16Bruce Springsteen - "Letter to You," Pt. 2
Bruce Springsteen attributes his international appeal to his focus on storytelling, reflects on the way his songs are occasionally misconstrued and shares his feelings about President Trump.
10/26/2020
Highlight
09:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E16Record Early Voting & Team Trump's Pandemic Surrender
Americans vote early in record numbers, President Trump rolls his eyes at the worsening coronavirus pandemic, and the Trump administration effectively surrenders to the spread of COVID-19.
10/26/2020
Interview
10:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Chelsea Handler - "Evolution"
Comedian Chelsea Handler talks about her stand-up special "Evolution," challenging herself to become vulnerable onstage after a six-year hiatus and the revelatory power of therapy.
10/27/2020
Highlight
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Understanding the Undecided Voter
Desi Lydic meets with members of the most mysterious of demographics, the undecided voter, and talks to political scientist Rachel Bitecofer about the power of negative partisanship.
10/27/2020
Highlight
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Amy Coney Barrett Joins the Supreme Court & Biden's Reaction
GOP senators ram through the confirmation of controversial Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and Joe Biden reacts by saying he'll form a lengthy bipartisan commission if elected.
10/27/2020
Highlight
03:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Biden Signs Get Bulldozed & Trump Slams Kamala Harris
A Florida man takes a bulldozer to Biden-Harris yard signs, and President Trump hurls a sexist and anti-socialist jab at Kamala Harris during a campaign rally.
10/27/2020
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E17Real Talk from Trump's Teleprompter Operator
President Trump's penchant for making incoherent, off-the-cuff remarks in his speeches inspires a documentary about Trump's long-suffering teleprompter operator (Jaboukie Young-White).
10/27/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021