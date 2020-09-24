Mail-In Voting

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Season 26 E 2 • 09/29/2020

As President Trump freaks out about voting by mail, Trevor highlights all the little things that can get legitimate votes thrown out and offers a list of do's and don'ts for mail-in voters.

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E160
Fallout Over the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Trevor shares his thoughts on a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to file homicide charges against police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor, which set off a surge of protests.
09/24/2020
Interview
05:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E160
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"

Actor Jeff Daniels discusses "The Comey Rule," in which he portrays former FBI director James Comey during the run-up and aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.
09/24/2020
Highlight
06:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E1
The New York Times Drops a Bombshell on Trump's Taxes

The New York Times publishes a major report detailing President Trump's many years of tax avoidance, sketchy write-offs and failed businesses that continue to accrue a mountain of debt.
09/28/2020
Highlight
07:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E1
Trump Picks Amy Coney Barrett & Ron DeSantis Opens Florida

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett leans far right on major issues, Republicans rush her confirmation process, and Florida governor Ron DeSantis reopens his state despite the pandemic.
09/28/2020
Interview
07:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E1
Jane Goodall - Studying Chimps & Fighting Climate Change

Conservationist and animal behavior expert Dr. Jane Goodall reflects on her lifelong study of chimpanzees and talks about her role as a leading voice in the fight against climate change.
09/28/2020
Highlight
04:08

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E1
The Rock Endorses Biden & Trump Demands Pre-Debate Drug Test

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorses Joe Biden's White House bid, and President Trump demands Biden be tested for performance-enhancing drugs before the upcoming presidential debate.
09/28/2020
Highlight
05:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E1
Florida's Battle Over Voting Rights for Former Felons

Roy Wood Jr. talks to Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, about his fight to restore voting rights to ex-felons, and John Legend steps in to help.
09/28/2020
Interview
07:25

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2
Misty Copeland - "Bunheads" and Swans for Relief

Misty Copeland, the first Black principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, talks about her children's book "Bunheads" and her global coronavirus relief initiative Swans for Relief.
09/29/2020
Highlight
10:15

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Let's Talk About Wildfires

After a weekend of record blazes in Napa Valley, Trevor highlights how California wildfires are fueled by climate change, poor forest maintenance and precariously placed suburban homes.
09/29/2020
Highlight
04:55

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2
Philippe Reines's Pro Tips on Beating Trump in Debates

Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines, who took on the role of Donald Trump in 2016 debate prep for Hillary Clinton, about what to expect in Trump's debate performance against Joe Biden.
09/29/2020
Highlight
10:36

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2
Mail-In Voting

As President Trump freaks out about voting by mail, Trevor highlights all the little things that can get legitimate votes thrown out and offers a list of do's and don'ts for mail-in voters.
09/29/2020
Interview
07:44

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3
John Cena - Earning Each Day & "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends"

Actor and WWE star John Cena talks about how he keeps himself energized in 2020, determining when to seize opportunities and his empowering children's book "Elbow Grease: Fast Friends."
09/30/2020
Highlight
04:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3
The Joe Biden Earpiece Conspiracy Theory

Conspiracy theorists claim Joe Biden was secretly fed lines at the first presidential debate, but Trevor reveals both candidates were covertly coached, thanks to Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng.
09/30/2020
Interview
07:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3
Al Sharpton - "Rise Up" & A Stark Choice Facing America

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, discusses his book "Rise Up" and his lifelong fight for civil rights in America, and offers tactical advice for young protesters.
09/30/2020
Highlight
11:59

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E3
The First Trump-Biden Debate Was a Colossal Train Wreck

The first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden quickly devolves into a display of bickering and personal insults, and Trump makes a shocking refusal to condemn white supremacists.
09/30/2020
Highlight
06:01

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E4
The Micrashell Future Suit

Ronny Chieng talks to Miguel Risueno about the Micrashell future suit, which he developed for pandemic-era partiers, and gets an expert's take on it from epidemiologist Dr. Saskia Popescu.
10/01/2020
Highlight
12:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E4
Ireland vs. Subway & Presidential Debates Face Rule Changes

Ireland's Supreme Court rules Subway's bread is not actually bread, a U.K. zoo evicts profanity-spouting parrots, and the Commission on Presidential Debates considers major rule changes.
10/01/2020
Interview
23:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E4
Mariah Carey - "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" - Extended Interview

Mariah Carey discusses her memoir and audiobook "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," in which she shares deeply personal stories about her harrowing childhood and the course of her music career.
10/01/2020
Highlight
04:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5
Melania Trump Hates Christmas

Jaboukie Young-White reacts to a secretly taped conversation in which First Lady Melania Trump goes on a profanity-laced tirade about the burden of decorating the White House for Christmas.
10/05/2020
Highlight
12:37

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5
Trump Gets COVID-19 & The White House Offers Mixed Messages

President Trump checks in at Walter Reed hospital after contracting the coronavirus, and evidence suggests he knowingly put hundreds at risk in the days leading up to his hospitalization.
10/05/2020
Interview
06:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E5
Kat Graham - "Cut Throat City" and Advocating for Refugees

Actor and musician Kat Graham talks about her RZA-directed film "Cut Throat City," her efforts to help refugees as a high-profile member of the UNHCR and celebrating natural Black hair.
10/05/2020
