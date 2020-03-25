Crank Yankers
Terrence FaceTimes a Foreskin Facialist
Season 5 E 18 • 05/21/2020
Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) helps Kanye West arrange a special skin treatment for his wife, Kim Kardashian.
Crank YankersS5 Behind the Seams - Natasha Leggero's Forgotten Stepson
Natasha Leggero loses her cool when asking a school administrator to help her locate her new stepson, whose name she can't quite remember.
03/25/2020
Highlight
02:39
Crank YankersS5 E11He's Not Texting Me Back
Nikki Glaser calls her cell phone service provider to troubleshoot a "glitch" that's causing a communication breakdown.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:03
Crank YankersS5 E11Niles' Load
Niles Standish (Tony Barbieri) seeks a laundromat that can handle his messy load.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:11
Crank YankersS5 E12Ariana Grande Rapids
Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) arranges a rafting excursion for Ariana Grande.
04/09/2020
Highlight
02:51
Crank YankersS5 E513Bad Moustache
Brain Posehn calls a costume store to blame their merchandise for his failed job interview.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:53
Crank YankersS5 E14Parks and Wiccan Rituals
Aubrey Plaza calls a park ranger to learn about the park's rules vis-a-vis Wiccan rituals.
04/23/2020
Highlight
03:16
Crank YankersS5 E15Hadassah Learns About Volunteering
Hadassah calls to volunteer for an outdoor organization, but it quickly becomes apparent that she fundamentally misunderstands the nature of volunteering.
04/30/2020
Highlight
02:39
Crank YankersS5 E516Niles Is Internet Famous
Niles Standish (Tony Barieri) tries to take his internet fame to the next level by getting a new camera setup to livestream his tickle fights with his twin brother Giles.
05/07/2020
Highlight
02:59
Crank YankersS5 E517Public Breakup
Iliza Shlesinger conspires with a restaurant hostess to plan a humiliating public breakup.
05/14/2020
Sneak Peek
03:29
Crank YankersS5 E18Elderly Fight Club
Landalious Truefeld (David Alan Grier) calls up a nursing home with hopes of organizing a senior citizen martial-arts league.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:15
Highlight
03:23
Crank YankersS5 E19Wine O'Clock
Heidi Gardner calls a vineyard to try and make her novelty clock more accurate.
05/28/2020
Highlight
02:42
Crank YankersS5 E20Self-Love Enforcer
Life coach Punkie Johnson calls a holistic wellness center looking for a job that will allow her to practice an aggressive kind of self-care.
06/04/2020
Highlight
00:54
Crank YankersS6 E1Desus & Mero Recruit a New Choo-Choo Crew Member
Desus & Mero try to build solidarity with a fellow model train proprietor.
05/12/2021
Highlight
04:05
Crank YankersS6 E1Annie Murphy Gets Tangled Up
Annie Murphy seeks help getting untangled from her at-home aerial yoga setup.
05/12/2021
Highlight
03:43
Crank YankersS6 E2Jennifer Lopez Goes Hat Shopping
Jennifer Lopez (Melissa Villasenor) looks for a very particular kind of hat.
05/14/2021
Highlight
00:48
Crank YankersS6 E2Trixie Mattel Finds an Uplifting Voice
To stroke her short boyfriend's ego, Trixie Mattel encourages the salesman at a big and tall store to modify his voice.
05/14/2021
Highlight
00:57
Crank YankersS6 E3J. B. Smoove's Critical Muffin Shipment
A driver (J. B. Smoove) calls a store to let them know they have an urgent delivery of 12,000 incoming.
05/21/2021
Highlight
00:59
Crank YankersS6 E3Heidi Gardner - The First Miss Baby Texas
A disappointed mother (Heidi Gardner) recounts some of her own childhood accomplishments.
05/21/2021
Highlight
01:00
Crank YankersS6 E4Gladys's Self-Acupuncture
Gladys (Wanda Sykes) needs help undoing her at-home acupuncture.
05/28/2021
