Drunk History
Julia Child Goes From Spy to Gourmet Chef
Season 4 • 11/22/2016
Gourmet cooking and wartime espionage -- Julia Child can do it all.
Drunk HistoryS4 Andrew Jackson, Badass Dude
Events spin out of control after Andrew Jackson agrees to be a second in a duel between two of his soldiers.
10/11/2016
02:04
Drunk HistoryS4 Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Meet a Soviet Sniper
Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt get a surprise when they welcome the Soviet Union's most lethal sniper to the White House.
10/18/2016
05:53
Drunk HistoryS4 Teddy Roosevelt Saves Football
Teddy Roosevelt rescues football from itself with some rule changes that make the sport less deadly.
10/18/2016
03:26
Drunk HistoryS4 Lord Gordon Gordon Cheats a Robber Baron
A fake Scottish nobleman who goes by Lord Gordon Gordon steals more than $100,000 from railroad magnate Jay Gould.
10/25/2016
06:03
Drunk HistoryS4 Sadie the Goat Head Butts Her Way to Notoriety
Head butting strangers, being a pirate, getting her ear bitten off -- Sadie the Goat was one busy woman.
10/25/2016
05:28
Drunk HistoryS4 The Wright Brothers Get a Hand From Their Sister
Orville and Wilbur Wright get off the ground thanks to the brains and determination of their sister, Katharine.
11/01/2016
03:02
Drunk HistoryS4 The Kopp Sisters Fight Back
When a wealthy businessman tries to intimidate three sisters in 1910s New Jersey, they take matters into their own hands.
11/01/2016
01:57
Drunk HistoryS4 Victor Lustig Sells the Eiffel Tower
Con man Victor Lustig swindles a man into buying the Eiffel Tower for scrap metal.
11/15/2016
06:49
Drunk HistoryS4 William Shakespeare Steals His Own Theater
When a Puritan landowner tries to shut down Shakespeare's theater, the playwright and his company take matters into their own hands.
11/15/2016
02:56
Drunk HistoryS4 Boston's Great Molasses Flood
A Boston distillery chooses the absolute worst person to oversee construction of its giant molasses tank.
11/22/2016
05:47
02:24
Drunk HistoryS4 Alexander Hamilton Teams Up with George Washington
Lin-Manuel Miranda describes Hamilton's tutelage under General Washington -- and his crazy eagerness to fight in the Revolutionary War.
11/29/2016
02:41
Drunk HistoryS4 Alexander Hamilton's Steamy Affair
Lin-Manuel Miranda describes how news of Hamilton's infidelity found its way into the newspaper -- and how Hamilton tried to deal with it.
11/29/2016
06:48
Drunk HistoryS4 Steve Dahl's Disco Demolition
When rock 'n' roll DJ Steve Dahl blows up a crate of disco records in a baseball stadium, teenagers riot in celebration.
12/06/2016
02:52
Drunk HistoryS4 The Cherry Sisters' Terrible Vaudeville Act
Five sisters discover that putting on horrible morality plays is more lucrative than farming.
12/06/2016
01:23
Drunk HistoryS4 Drunk History Christmas Special
Washington crosses the Delaware, Dickens pens "A Christmas Carol" in six weeks, and Teddy Roosevelt bans Christmas trees in a new special premiering November 28 at 10/9c.
11/01/2017
07:00
Drunk HistoryS5 A Very Teddy Roosevelt Christmas - Uncensored
Teddy Roosevelt decreed a ban on Christmas trees, but his children changed his mind with their holiday spirit.
11/29/2017
05:31
Drunk HistoryS5 Rose Valland Takes On the Nazis
Tiffany Haddish tells the story of Rose Valland, an assistant curator in Paris who helped recover thousands of works of art taken by the Nazis during World War II.
01/23/2018
01:02
Drunk HistoryS5 Clara Barton: The Angel of the Battlefield
Just when fate looked its bleakest for the Union soldiers fighting at the Battle of Antietam, along came an angel: Clara Barton.
01/23/2018
07:39
Drunk HistoryS5 Jack Parsons Loved His Sex Magick
Taran Killam plays Jack Parsons, a brilliant rocket scientist who found himself under the sway of occultists.
01/30/2018
