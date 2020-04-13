The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump May Delay Relief Checks for the Sake of His Signature & America's Unemployment System Buckles
Season 25 E 90 • 04/15/2020
President Trump insists on putting his name on COVID-19 stimulus checks, and the U.S. government struggles to process historically high levels of unemployment claims.
Highlight
08:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E88A Ray of Sunshine, Apple and Google's Pandemic Partnering & Aggressive Mask Policing in Philadelphia
Trevor highlights good news during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple teams up with Google to track coronavirus infections, and Philly cops go overboard to enforce mask wearing.
04/13/2020
Highlight
02:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Dos and Don'ts of Video Chatting with The Daily Show Correspondents
The Daily Show correspondents provide a handy guide to the social rules and expectations of video chatting etiquette to help people navigate the world of telecommuting.
04/14/2020
Interview
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Christina Koch - Social Distancing Advice From a Recently Returned Astronaut
NASA astronaut Christina Koch reflects on coming back from her historic 11-month mission in space and offers her unique perspective on how to cope with social distancing.
04/14/2020
Highlight
03:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89A Ray of Sunshine - LEGO's PPE Assist, "Ghosts" with a Good Cause & WWE as an Essential Business
The LEGO toy company churns out protective masks, volunteers masquerade as ghosts in Indonesia to encourage people to stay home, and WWE is deemed an essential business.
04/14/2020
Highlight
02:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89COVID-19 Travels on Shoes, a Sudden Pandemic Surge in Russia & A Coronavirus Sequel in South Korea
COVID-19 could be transmitted via shoes, Vladimir Putin delivers a humble message about the coronavirus in Russia, and South Korea experiences a resurgence of the virus.
04/14/2020
Highlight
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E89Trump Weighs Reopening the Country and Insists He Has Total Power to End State Shutdowns
President Trump announces a task force to determine when to reopen the U.S. and angrily asserts king-like powers over the states during a press conference.
04/14/2020
Highlight
02:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90Trump Finds a New Scapegoat in the World Health Organization
President Trump announces the withholding of WHO funds due to its supposed mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, and Kellyanne Conway rolls out an absurd spin on the pandemic.
04/15/2020
Highlight
04:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90A Ray of Sunshine - Underdressed Attorneys on Zoom, Quarantine Olympics & Beer to the Rescue
A judge admonishes lawyers for being sloppily dressed on Zoom calls, a family goes viral with "Quarantine Olympics," and Coors Light helps a 93-year-old in need of beer.
04/15/2020
Interview
05:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90Lori Lightfoot - Taking on the Coronavirus in Chicago and Spreading Hope Through Humor
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the steps her administration is taking to battle COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on the city's communities of color.
04/15/2020
Highlight
03:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90Jaboukie Young-White's Quarantine Experience
Jaboukie Young-White describes how he's keeping himself entertained under self-isolation and pitches a creative way to consume TV shows after getting to the end of Netflix.
04/15/2020
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E90Trump May Delay Relief Checks for the Sake of His Signature & America's Unemployment System Buckles
President Trump insists on putting his name on COVID-19 stimulus checks, and the U.S. government struggles to process historically high levels of unemployment claims.
04/15/2020
Highlight
03:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91Checking In with Lewis Black
Trevor reaches out to Lewis Black to find out how he's handling the challenges and opportunities of life under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
04/16/2020
Highlight
07:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91Wild Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19
Trevor examines conspiracy theories about the origin of COVID-19 that place the blame on bat cuisine in China, a bioengineering plot against senior citizens and 5G technology.
04/16/2020
Highlight
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91A Ray of Sunshine - Philly's Pizza Groundhog, Sexy Petition for Anthony Fauci & Global Truce Effort
A pizza-eating groundhog in Philadelphia goes viral, a petition to make Dr. Anthony Fauci People's "Sexiest Man Alive" gains steam, and France pushes for a truce on all wars.
04/16/2020
Interview
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E91Mark Cuban - Tackling the COVID-19 Crisis as a Member of Trump's Task Force to Reopen the Economy
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discusses his role as part of a team of business leaders tapped by the Trump administration for advice on reopening America's economy.
04/16/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92Right-Wing Protesters Lash Out at Stay-at-Home Orders
Fueled by fringe conspiracy theorists, Fox News and even President Trump, protests demanding an immediate end to state coronavirus lockdowns erupt across the U.S.
04/20/2020
Interview
05:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92Phil Murphy - Personal Health Will Lead to Economic Health During the COVID-19 Crisis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reflects on his state's high level of COVID-19 infections, the need for robust coronavirus testing and his benchmarks for reopening the state.
04/20/2020
Interview
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92Stephen Curry - Feeding Kids Affected by COVID-19 with Eat. Learn. Play.
NBA All-Star Stephen Curry discusses his mission to provide food security to as many children as possible through his charitable foundation Eat. Learn. Play.
04/20/2020
Highlight
02:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92A Ray of Sunshine - Dogs Might Smell COVID-19 & Automatic A Grades for San Francisco's Schoolkids
Scientists try to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19, San Francisco schools push for giving all kids As during the pandemic, and David Attenborough teaches online classes.
04/20/2020
Highlight
02:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E92The Plummeting Price of Oil, Bill de Blasio's Controversial Hotline & Extra-Greedy Big Businesses
Oil prices drop to historic lows, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils a hotline to encourage social distancing, and big businesses take millions in small business loans.
04/20/2020
Highlight
03:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E93Kim Jong-un's Health Mystery, Kenyan Hennessy Remedy & Germany's Surprise COVID-19 Tests
Speculation swirls around Kim Jong-un's health, a Kenyan governor claims cognac can fight COVID-19, and German police go door to door to test citizens for the coronavirus.
04/21/2020
