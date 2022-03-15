The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Tiffanie Drayton - "Black American Refugee"
Season 27 E 73 • 03/17/2022
Journalist and author Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee," her memoir about her family's immigration to America and the racism that led her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
More
Watching
Highlight
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Russia Detains Protesters & Dolly Parton Rejects Nomination
Russia arrests protesters holding blank signs, Ford ships incomplete SUVs due to supply chain issues, and Dolly Parton graciously turns down a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
03/15/2022
Highlight
05:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Back in Black - Desperate Changes to the Oscars Ceremony
Lewis Black rants about the pandering ways producers of the 2022 Academy Awards are altering and trimming down the televised ceremony at the expense of recognition for unsung artists.
03/15/2022
Highlight
09:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Let's Talk This Out - Kanye West Harassing Kim Kardashian
Trevor examines Kanye West's increasingly belligerent beef with comedian Pete Davidson and the rap mogul's escalating harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
03/15/2022
Interview
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E71Dr. Deepak Chopra - "Abundance"
Integrative medicine pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra discusses his book "Abundance," the limited capacity of money to provide fulfillment and his work to fight the epidemic of teen suicide.
03/15/2022
Highlight
06:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72Everything Is Stupid - The Metaverse
Ronny Chieng examines the emergence of the metaverse championed by Facebook and Microsoft, which could usher in an era of lame virtual office meetings and reinvent real estate.
03/16/2022
Highlight
13:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Speech to Congress
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evokes memories of 9/11 in an impassioned speech to the U.S. Congress in which he pleads for support, and American citizens find creative ways to help.
03/16/2022
Interview
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E72Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
"Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson talks about the real-life inspiration behind the breakout comedy and reveals common misconceptions about America's schoolteachers.
03/16/2022
Highlight
07:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73War in Ukraine - Volodymyr Zelenskyy Deep Fake Propaganda
President Biden declares Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a war criminal, and a deep fake video falsely depicts Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for surrender to Russia.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Netflix Password-Sharing Crackdown & Kindergartener Hotline
Netflix plans to charge customers for sharing their passwords, a new COVID-19 variant surges in Europe, and an advice hotline from elementary school students becomes a popular sensation.
03/17/2022
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Anti-Russian Protests Hit Businesses in the U.S.
Desi Lydic sits down with Russian restaurant owners Ricky Dolinsky and Misha Von Shats to find out how they're affected by Americans' misguided boycotts against of Russian-themed businesses are affecting them.
03/17/2022
Interview
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E73Tiffanie Drayton - "Black American Refugee"
Journalist and author Tiffanie Drayton discusses "Black American Refugee," her memoir about her family's immigration to America and the racism that led her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
03/17/2022
Highlight
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes Supreme Court History
Trevor covers Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, and Dulcé Sloan shares her reaction.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Ben Stiller - "Severance"
Director, producer and actor Ben Stiller talks about his hit series "Severance," capturing the drudgery of office life and the surreal experience of filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
04/11/2022
Highlight
11:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E74Washington, D.C.'s COVID-19 Spread & Oscars Ban Will Smith
Several top U.S. government officials test positive for COVID-19, Will Smith gets banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years, and Russian influencers destroy their Chanel bags in protest.
04/11/2022
Interview
07:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75Dawn Staley - Leading South Carolina to Basketball Glory
Dawn Staley talks about making history as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team, her approach to training players, advocacy for other female coaches and more.
04/12/2022
Highlight
16:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75Inflation Hits 40-Year High & Shanghai's Extreme Lockdown
Inflation soars to alarming heights in the U.S., Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder, and China takes extraordinary measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Shanghai.
04/12/2022
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E75CP Time - Black Classical Music
Roy Wood Jr. highlights historically overlooked Black musicians, including child prodigy George Bridgetower, opera singer Sissieretta Jones and enterprising tenor Roland Hayes.
04/12/2022
Highlight
12:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76Greg Abbott Buses Migrants to D.C. & Rihanna's Vogue Cover
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sends undocumented immigrants on a bus journey to Washington, D.C., Rihanna showcases her pregnant body on the cover of Vogue, and a school cracks down on snacks.
04/13/2022
Interview
08:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76Jerrod Carmichael - "Rothaniel"
Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Rothaniel," his deeply personal HBO comedy special in which he comes out as gay.
04/13/2022
Highlight
10:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E76New York City Subway Shooting
A mass shooter injures several people on a New York City subway, Trevor reflects on the generosity and resilience of New Yorkers, and 21-year-old security worker Zach Tahhan becomes a hero.
04/13/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021