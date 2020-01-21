Crank Yankers

Hadassah Learns About Volunteering

Season 5 E 15 • 04/30/2020

Hadassah calls to volunteer for an outdoor organization, but it quickly becomes apparent that she fundamentally misunderstands the nature of volunteering.

Exclusive
02:55

Crank YankersS5
Behind the Seams - The Truth's New Career

Get a look behind the scenes as David Alan Grier runs into some email address complications while trying to secure an in-mall performance for Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld.
01/21/2020
Exclusive
02:58

Crank YankersS5
Behind the Seams - Tiffany Haddish's "Red Dead Redemption" Complaint

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Tiffany Haddish sorts out her relationship troubles with a video game store sales clerk who sold her man "Red Dead Redemption."
02/14/2020
Exclusive
02:54

Crank YankersS5
Behind the Seams - Mrs. Birchum's Nut Butter

Adam Carolla struggles to keep it together while prank calling a health food store in character as Mr. Birchum.
02/26/2020
Exclusive
02:48

Crank YankersS5
Behind the Seams - The Truth Recruits

Go behind the scenes with David Alan Grier as he tries to set up a nursing home football team as Landalious "The Truth" Truefeld.
03/10/2020
Exclusive
02:41

Crank YankersS5
Behind the Seams - Natasha Leggero's Forgotten Stepson

Natasha Leggero loses her cool when asking a school administrator to help her locate her new stepson, whose name she can't quite remember.
03/25/2020
Highlight
02:39

Crank YankersS5 E11
He's Not Texting Me Back

Nikki Glaser calls her cell phone service provider to troubleshoot a "glitch" that's causing a communication breakdown.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:03

Crank YankersS5 E11
Niles' Load

Niles Standish (Tony Barbieri) seeks a laundromat that can handle his messy load.
04/02/2020
Highlight
03:11

Crank YankersS5 E12
Ariana Grande Rapids

Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) arranges a rafting excursion for Ariana Grande.
04/09/2020
Highlight
02:51

Crank YankersS5 E513
Bad Moustache

Brain Posehn calls a costume store to blame their merchandise for his failed job interview.
04/16/2020
Highlight
02:53

Crank YankersS5 E14
Parks and Wiccan Rituals

Aubrey Plaza calls a park ranger to learn about the park's rules vis-a-vis Wiccan rituals.
04/23/2020
Highlight
03:16

Highlight
02:39

Crank YankersS5 E516
Niles Is Internet Famous

Niles Standish (Tony Barieri) tries to take his internet fame to the next level by getting a new camera setup to livestream his tickle fights with his twin brother Giles.
05/07/2020
Highlight
02:59

Crank YankersS5 E517
Public Breakup

Iliza Shlesinger conspires with a restaurant hostess to plan a humiliating public breakup.
05/14/2020
Sneak Peek
03:29

Crank YankersS5 E18
Elderly Fight Club

Landalious Truefeld (David Alan Grier) calls up a nursing home with hopes of organizing a senior citizen martial-arts league.
05/20/2020
Highlight
03:15

Crank YankersS5 E18
Terrence FaceTimes a Foreskin Facialist

Celebrity assistant Terrence (Jimmy Kimmel) helps Kanye West arrange a special skin treatment for his wife, Kim Kardashian.
05/21/2020
Highlight
03:23

Crank YankersS5 E19
Wine O'Clock

Heidi Gardner calls a vineyard to try and make her novelty clock more accurate.
05/28/2020
Highlight
02:42

Crank YankersS5 E20
Self-Love Enforcer

Life coach Punkie Johnson calls a holistic wellness center looking for a job that will allow her to practice an aggressive kind of self-care.
06/04/2020
Highlight
00:54

Crank YankersS6 E1
Desus & Mero Recruit a New Choo-Choo Crew Member

Desus & Mero try to build solidarity with a fellow model train proprietor.
05/12/2021
Highlight
04:05

Crank YankersS6 E1
Annie Murphy Gets Tangled Up

Annie Murphy seeks help getting untangled from her at-home aerial yoga setup.
05/12/2021
Highlight
03:43

Crank YankersS6 E2
Jennifer Lopez Goes Hat Shopping

Jennifer Lopez (Melissa Villasenor) looks for a very particular kind of hat.
05/14/2021
Highlight
00:48

Crank YankersS6 E2
Trixie Mattel Finds an Uplifting Voice

To stroke her short boyfriend's ego, Trixie Mattel encourages the salesman at a big and tall store to modify his voice.
05/14/2021
