The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Between the Scenes - Who Will Trevor Vote for in 2020?
Season 25 E 62 • 02/12/2020
Trevor answers an audience member's question about his preferred presidential candidate and talks about President Trump's exhausting insistence on staying in the spotlight.
More
Watching
Highlight
02:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E60Will the New Hampshire Primary Be a Repeat of the Iowa Debacle?
In the wake of the chaos that defined the Iowa Democratic caucuses, Ronny Chieng goes to New Hampshire to find out if the state can pull off a smooth primary election.
02/10/2020
Interview
03:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Wale - Real-Time Inspiration, Connecting with Fans and "Wow... That's Crazy"
Recording artist Wale discusses collaborating with Jerry Seinfeld, having Barack Obama as a fan and tackling diverse themes in his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
Highlight
06:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E612020 Democratic Primaries - New Hampshire's Big Day
New Hampshire prepares for the Democratic primary, and Michael Kosta explains how the state's mostly white voters are totally different from the mostly white voters in Iowa.
02/11/2020
Performance
04:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Exclusive - Wale featuring Kelly Price and Tre - "Sue Me"/"Love... (Her Fault)"
Wale performs a medley, featuring Kelly Price and Tre, of his songs "Sue Me" and "Love… (Her Fault)" from his album "Wow... That's Crazy."
02/11/2020
Highlight
05:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61China Hacks America, Disney Bills an Elementary School & Valentine's Day Cockroaches at the Zoo
China allegedly builds a database of every American, Disney charges a school for showing "The Lion King," and zoos invite people to name cockroaches after their ex-partners.
02/11/2020
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E61Everything Is Stupid - Misinformation About the Coronavirus
Ronny Chieng highlights the viral spread of false information about the coronavirus, leading to the rise of useless home remedies and anti-Asian discrimination.
02/11/2020
Highlight
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E622020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary - Bernie Sanders's Win and Amy Klobuchar's "Klomentum"
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire's Democratic primary, Pete Buttigieg comes in a close second, and Amy Klobuchar rises to third place.
02/12/2020
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62New Charges for Jussie Smollett, Trump's Twitter Assist to Roger Stone & Another Titanic Disaster
Jussie Smollett faces new criminal charges in Chicago, President Trump pushes back against Roger Stone's sentencing via Twitter, and a submarine crashes into the Titanic.
02/12/2020
Interview
06:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Lakeith Stanfield - "The Photograph" and Picking Diverse Roles That Speak to Him
Lakeith Stanfield reflects on fully immersing himself in a wide variety of roles, doing things his own way on the red carpet and embracing romantic comedy in "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
Highlight
03:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Andrew Yang's Campaign Dropout and a Look at His Universal Basic Income Plan in Practice
Andrew Yang bows out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and Ronny Chieng investigates how the candidate's experiment in universal basic income panned out.
02/12/2020
Exclusive
02:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Between the Scenes - Who Will Trevor Vote for in 2020?
Trevor answers an audience member's question about his preferred presidential candidate and talks about President Trump's exhausting insistence on staying in the spotlight.
02/12/2020
Highlight
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63Trump and Michael Bloomberg's Twitter Diss War and Bloomberg's Stop-and-Frisk Controversy
President Trump and Michael Bloomberg slam each other on Twitter, and Bloomberg comes under fire for his past comments defending stop-and-frisk policing.
02/13/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63A Huge Chunk of Antarctica Breaks Off, Reclined Airplane Seat Scuffle & An Epic Mouse Fight Photo
A massive iceberg breaks away from Antarctica, a freak-out over a reclined airplane seat goes viral, and a photographer wins a major award for his photo of fighting mice.
02/13/2020
Interview
06:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63Nick Kroll - "Olympic Dreams" and "Big Mouth" - Extended Interview
Actor, producer and comedian Nick Kroll shares the colorful backstory of the production of his movie "Olympic Dreams" and discusses his work on the Netflix series "Big Mouth."
02/13/2020
Highlight
04:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63CP Time - The Origin of the Chitlin' Circuit
Roy Wood Jr. explains how Indiana businessman Denver Ferguson started an artistic revolution that launched the careers of legends such as Duke Ellington and Aretha Franklin.
02/13/2020
Exclusive
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Trevor's Confusing Birthday Song Experience
Trevor describes how his mom taught him a high energy, upbeat birthday song from Disney instead of the more somber and traditional "Happy Birthday to You."
02/20/2020
Exclusive
01:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Enough with the Player-Hating in Presidential Debates
Trevor explains why he wants there to be more fact-checking and less opponent-attacking during presidential debates.
02/20/2020
Exclusive
04:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Michael Bloomberg Still Doesn't Understand the Real Impact of Stop-and-Frisk
Trevor explains how Michael Bloomberg's stop-and-frisk apologies fail to reckon with how the policy targeted African-American and Latinx New Yorkers and disrupted their lives.
02/21/2020
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E64Bernie Sanders Wins Big in Las Vegas & Joe Biden's South African Arrest Story Draws Scrutiny
Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Democratic primary by a large margin, and Joe Biden raises eyebrows by claiming he was arrested with Nelson Mandela in South Africa.
02/24/2020
Interview
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E64Anthony Mackie - "Altered Carbon" and Creating Homes in New Orleans - Extended Interview
Actor Anthony Mackie discusses his character on the Netflix series "Altered Carbon" and talks about his passion for building affordable houses in his hometown of New Orleans.
02/24/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021