The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Rise of Ultimate Pillow Fighting
Season 28 E 3 • 10/05/2022
Ronny Chieng sits down with Steve Williams, the CEO and founder of Pillow Fight Championship, before training for the sport with Roy Wood Jr. and fighting Leo "Capoeira" Carvalho.
Thinking Out Loud - Opportunistic Internet ArguersThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140
Trevor shares his thoughts with the audience about the typically reductive and toxic nature of social media discourse.
09/29/2022
Highlight
05:13
A Special Message from Trevor NoahThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E140
Trevor gratefully reflects on his seven-year journey as host of The Daily Show and delivers a special announcement.
09/29/2022
Highlight
04:43
The Right Stuff Dating App & Introducing Hate F**kThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1
The Right Stuff emerges as a conservative-friendly dating app, and Trevor rolls out an alternative service guaranteed to create a spark.
10/03/2022
Interview
06:40
Cliff "Method Man" Smith - "On the Come Up"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1
Rapper, actor and original member of Wu-Tang Clan Cliff "Method Man" Smith talks about his movie "On the Come Up" and his commitment to maintaining his creative integrity.
10/03/2022
Highlight
16:00
Kim Kardashian's Crypto Fine & Putin's Ukraine AnnexationThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E1
The SEC fines Kim Kardashian for her shady cryptocurrency promotion, a cheating scandal rocks the world of competitive fishing, and Vladimir Putin illegally annexes regions in Ukraine.
10/03/2022
Highlight
08:37
Fringe-Watching - Herschel WalkerThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2
Trevor highlights Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose prideful ignorance and revelations of abandoning his children and financing an abortion haven't hurt his GOP standing.
10/04/2022
Interview
09:17
Cori Bush - "The Forerunner"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2
Democratic Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush discusses the slow-paced inner workings of Congress, how her past trauma informs her work as a lawmaker and her book "The Forerunner."
10/04/2022
Highlight
11:50
Gators Take Over Florida, Iran Protests & Musk vs. TwitterThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E2
Alligators menace Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Iranian women and girls protest their government's oppressive regime, and Elon Musk decides to buy Twitter again.
10/04/2022
Highlight
15:22
Aaron Judge Breaks Record, "Best Before" Backlash & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3
Yankees player Aaron Judge breaks a historic home run record, "best before" food labels are scrutinized for causing waste, and "House of the Dragon" faces backlash for its dark lighting.
10/05/2022
Interview
15:42
Maggie Haberman - "Confidence Man" - Extended InterviewThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E3
New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman discusses her book "Confidence Man," which takes a deep dive into the personality, presidency and ambitions of Donald Trump.
10/05/2022
Highlight
06:59
Interview
14:33
Constance Wu - "Making a Scene" - Extended InterviewThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4
Actor and "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" star Constance Wu talks about her unconventional and deeply personal memoir "Making a Scene."
10/06/2022
Highlight
05:47
Herschel Walker's GOP-Backed Abortion HypocrisyThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4
Republicans rally behind Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the wake of revelations that he paid for an abortion, and Desi Lydic comes to Walker's defense, Fox News-style.
10/06/2022
Highlight
09:45
So Much News, So Little Time - Biden Marijuana Pardon & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4
Saudi Arabia engineers a spike in oil prices, Trevor reports on fearmongering about fentanyl, President Biden pardons thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession and more.
10/06/2022
Highlight
04:45
Vlad Gone Mad - Hackers Target U.S. Airport WebsitesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5
Ukrainians show resilience in the face of Vladimir Putin's missile strikes, pro-Russia hackers attack U.S. airport websites, and Desi Lydic reports on the fallout at LaGuardia Airport.
10/11/2022
Highlight
16:20
The Amazing Racism - Tommy Tuberville, Kanye West & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5
Trevor covers shocking racist comments made by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Kanye West, and Ronny Chieng weighs in.
10/11/2022
Interview
10:18
Michael Fanone - "Hold the Line"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5
Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone discusses his book "Hold the Line," in which he reflects on his brutal experience during the January 6 Capitol riot and its aftermath.
10/11/2022
Interview
08:08
Ghetto Gastro - "Black Power Kitchen"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6
Ghetto Gastro founders Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker discuss their book "Black Power Kitchen" and how they use food as a vehicle for creative expression and social commentary.
10/12/2022
Highlight
07:13
Votedemic 2022 - Our Crumbling Election InfrastructureThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6
Desi Lydic meets with Democracy Fund's Tammy Patrick and Runbeck Election Services CEO Jeff Ellington to find out how a national paper shortage is putting America's elections in jeopardy.
10/12/2022
Highlight
15:21
Gig Economy Upended, Votedemic 2022 & Fat Bear ScandalThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6
President Biden aims to give employee status to gig workers, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman faces questions about his health, and Fat Bear Week is rocked by a voting scandal.
10/12/2022
