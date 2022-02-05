The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Alex Burns & Jonathan Martin - "This Will Not Pass"
Season 27 E 89 • 05/05/2022
New York Times journalists Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin discuss their book "This Will Not Pass," which examines petty feuds in the Trump administration and the duplicity of politicians.
Interview
08:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E86Ziwe - "Ziwe"
Writer and comedian Ziwe discusses her late-night talk show "Ziwe," in which she hosts uniquely awkward interviews with high-profile guests.
05/02/2022
Highlight
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E86Republicans Duke It Out in the 2022 Ohio Primary
The 2022 GOP Senate primary race in Ohio gets nasty as tempers flare, and the candidates go to great lengths to align themselves with Donald Trump.
05/02/2022
Highlight
13:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E87Roe v. Wade Overturned?
A shocking leaked draft opinion reveals the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights, and Desi Lydic weighs in on who's to blame.
05/03/2022
Interview
09:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E87Bill Gates - "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic"
Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, discusses his book "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic" and the urgency of remaining vigilant to avoid another outbreak.
05/03/2022
Interview
07:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E87Amy Klobuchar - What's Next if Roe v. Wade Is Overturned?
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar reacts to the Supreme Court's draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and asserts the need for Congress to codify women's reproductive rights into law.
05/03/2022
Highlight
04:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E88Fill Me In - What People Know in Times Square
Michael Kosta hits Times Square to host his trivia game show that puts people's knowledge of current events to the test.
05/04/2022
Highlight
14:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E88SCOTUS Leak Speculation & Archaic Abortion Laws
News pundits engage in feverish speculation about who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade, and old anti-abortion laws could come back in effect in Michigan and Wisconsin.
05/04/2022
Interview
09:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E88Alexis McGill Johnson - Planned Parenthood's CEO on Abortion
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, discusses how people can fight for reproductive rights in response to the Supreme Court's draft opinion to undo Roe v. Wade.
05/04/2022
Highlight
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E89CP Time - The History of Black Jockeys
Roy Wood Jr. highlights the triumphs and tribulations of trailblazing Black horse racing jockeys, including Oliver Lewis, Isaac Burns Murphy, Cheryl White and Jimmy Winkfield.
05/05/2022
Highlight
15:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E89Interest Rate Hike & NASA Sends Nudes
The Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb inflation, a leaked video shows Rep. Madison Cawthorn engaging in nude horseplay, and NASA plans to send images of naked humans to space.
05/05/2022
Interview
09:58
Interview
16:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90Kellyanne Conway - "Here's the Deal"
Kellyanne Conway, a former aide to President Trump, discusses conflicting accounts of her response to the 2020 election, policy remedies to school shootings and her memoir "Here's the Deal."
05/31/2022
Highlight
10:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90Absurd Gun Debate as America Reels from Mass Shootings
After a devastating mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, Canada announces a major gun reform bill and conservatives in the U.S. blame the violence on everything but guns.
05/31/2022
Highlight
04:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E90Ronny Chieng Teaches You About Asians - Unsung Sports Heroes
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Ronny Chieng highlights trailblazing Asian-American athletes, including Wally Yonamine, Victoria Manalo Draves and Kim Ng.
05/31/2022
Highlight
14:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91U.S. Sends Ukraine Missiles & Racist "Star Wars" Fans
The U.S. provides defensive missiles to Ukraine, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Moses Ingram endures racist backlash for her role, and Indian parents sue their son for not providing a grandchild.
06/01/2022
Interview
09:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91Akwaeke Emezi - "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty"
Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi talks about switching genres as a writer and their first romance novel, "You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty."
06/01/2022
Interview
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E91Chris Murphy - Fighting for Gun Control Laws in the Senate
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy discusses his plea for gun control reform on the Senate floor after the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, and the gun lobby's outsized influence on the GOP.
06/01/2022
Highlight
13:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92The Queen's Jubilee, GOP Poll Worker Plot & Micro Robots
Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne, the GOP plots to install partisan poll workers, engineers build the world's tiniest robot, and delivery drivers admit eating customers' food.
06/02/2022
Interview
10:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92Sergiy Kyslytsya - The Global Response to Russia's Invasion
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's representative to the U.N., discusses the challenges of eliciting international support against Russia and why surrendering Donbas is a nonstarter.
06/02/2022
Highlight
05:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E92Mass Shootings - Too Many Doors
Republican politicians blame America's mass shootings on an excessive amount of doors, and Michael Kosta talks to tourists to find out how other countries deal with the door problem.
06/02/2022
