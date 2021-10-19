The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
If You Don’t Know, Now You Know - Disabled Workers Rights
Season 27 E 15 • 10/21/2021
Trevor explores the debate surrounding a legal loophole that allows American employers to pay disabled people less than minimum wage in work environments known as "sheltered workshops."
