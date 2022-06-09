The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Headlines & Royal Rumble: A Nation Mourns and/or Celebrates
Season 27 E 131 • 09/14/2022
NASA takes aim at an asteroid, mourners of Queen Elizabeth II's death turn out in massive numbers as protesters are arrested, and the U.K.'s colonialist legacy is decried in Africa.
Highlight
06:11
Are We in a Small Talk Crisis?The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E128
Michael Kosta discusses small talk with out-of-practice pedestrians and, after sitting down with psychology professor Tara Well, puts his rusty chitchat skills to the test.
09/06/2022
Interview
08:06
Sherri Shepherd - "Sherri"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E128
Comedian and actor Sherri Shepherd sits down with Trevor to discuss her eponymous daytime talk show and her mission to make it a laugh-filled good time.
09/06/2022
Interview
10:29
Edward Enninful - "A Visible Man"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E129
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful gives Trevor the inside scoop on his memoir "A Visible Man," growing up in Ghana and his dreams of further diversity in the fashion industry.
09/07/2022
Highlight
15:12
Ukraine Faces Nuclear Disaster & Apple Introduces iPhone 14The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E129
Russia's war on Ukraine threatens a nuclear power plant, Apple rolls out novel safety features for the iPhone 14, and Barack and Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits.
09/07/2022
Highlight
05:34
Why Do We Celebrate This? - New York Fashion WeekThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E129
Desi Lydic traces the fashion industry from 17th-century France to World War II and explains how runway shows were adopted in the U.S. via New York Fashion Week.
09/07/2022
Highlight
12:24
So Much News, So Little Time - Queen Elizabeth DiesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E130
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon turns himself in to face financial fraud charges in New York, a Dutch city cracks down on meat ads, and Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96.
09/08/2022
Interview
06:02
Marty Walsh - State of the Union on the American WorkforceThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E130
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh chats with Trevor about inflation, increased job creation, pandemic layoffs, European apprenticeship models and the "quiet quitting" trend.
09/08/2022
Highlight
02:23
Desi Lydic Fox-splains the FBI Search of Mar-a-LagoThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E130
Fueled by a diet of Fox News, Desi Lydic rails against the FBI's search for highly sensitive government documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
09/08/2022
Highlight
05:44
Understanding King Charles III's Royal Pen ProblemThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E131
Britain's newly crowned King Charles III seethes over a leaky pen, and Trevor provides an anthropological look at the peevish monarch's life of extreme pampering from his underlings.
09/14/2022
Interview
10:05
Jennette McCurdy - "I'm Glad My Mom Died"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E131
Jennette McCurdy talks about incorporating humor into her best-selling memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," child stardom and childhood trauma.
09/14/2022
Highlight
13:49
Highlight
03:30
Fill Me In - Celebrity Quote TriviaThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E132
Game show host Michael Kosta visits Times Square to quiz pedestrians about trending quotes from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamat, Kim Kardashian and AOC.
09/15/2022
Highlight
10:25
So Much News, So Little Time - Ron DeSantis's Migrant StuntThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E132
Patagonia's founder donates his company to fight climate change, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sends migrants to Martha's Vineyard, racists lash out at "The Little Mermaid" remake and more.
09/15/2022
Interview
06:54
George Stephanopoulos - "Power Trip"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E132
George Stephanopoulos talks to Trevor about the 2022 midterm elections, "fake news" and his docuseries "Power Trip," which follows young journalists on the campaign trail.
09/15/2022
Highlight
04:51
CP Time - Black AnimatorsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the inspiring work of pioneering Black animators, including Zelda "Jackie" Ormes, Floyd Norman and Bruce W. Smith.
09/19/2022
Highlight
14:10
The Royal Rumble - Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid to RestThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Mourners spend 22 hours in line for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- an event attended by world leaders and corgis alike -- to pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
09/19/2022
Interview
08:10
Sam Morril - "Same Time Tomorrow"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E133
Comedian Sam Morril talks to Trevor about his acclaimed Netflix special "Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow," the expectations of comedy audiences, his new Bodega Cat whiskey and more.
09/19/2022
Highlight
15:37
Adnan Syed Freed, Mexican Water Cartel & Electric Air CanadaThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
A judge overturns the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, a Mexican cartel muscles in on the water trade, Air Canada buys electric planes, and the Earth contains 20 quadrillion ants.
09/20/2022
Highlight
05:55
Ron DeSantis's Migrant StuntThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
Democrats decry Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard as a cruel ploy, while Republicans cheer and Donald Trump accuses DeSantis of political plagiarism.
09/20/2022
Interview
08:49
Jenifer Lewis - "Walking in My Joy"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E134
Jenifer Lewis joins Trevor to share her experience of receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, wisdom from her mental health journey and stories from her memoir "Walking in My Joy."
09/20/2022
