Tosh.0
CeWEBrity Profile - Cat Food Reviewer
Season 12 • 10/06/2020
Daniel sits down with a YouTube cat food reviewer to ask some burning questions, such as why would someone who doesn't own a cat eat cat food?
Tosh.0S12 Rebecca Black
Nearly a decade after her "Friday" music video went viral, Rebecca Black is named Tosh.0's first Web Legend and sits down with Daniel for an NPR-style Tiny Desk concert.
09/22/2020
00:50
Tosh.0S12 Driveway Golf Swing Vision
Daniel deploys the Konica Minolta Swing Vision to break down a preppy teen's driveway golf swing mishap.
09/22/2020
00:50
Tosh.0S12 Daniel's COVID Test
Daniel reacts to video of a woman who got handsy during her COVID-19 test and shares a video of his own gripping examination.
09/22/2020
08:36
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Trap Gardener
Hungry plant Daniel talks to Freedella De Vil about the seedy side of the DJ and gardener's social media, poisoning lovers and his pick for most erotic houseplant.
09/29/2020
00:45
Tosh.0S12 Peaches and Cream
Daniel joins a brigade of bare-chested, peaches and cream-eating men.
09/29/2020
02:14
Tosh.0S12 No-Look Cook
Daniel gets an eyeful of Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir's cooking skills, then showcases some of his own lesser-known, no-look talents.
09/29/2020
00:42
Tosh.0S12 Horse Kick
Daniel breaks down the odds of a novice equestrian surviving a horse mishap.
09/29/2020
00:40
Tosh.0S12 Florida Being Florida
Daniel checks out an extremely Floridian video featuring a semi-trailer truck with an unwanted passenger.
10/06/2020
00:58
Tosh.0S12 Macaroni Face
Daniel reacts to a video of someone who turned mac and cheese into performance art, then shares his pasta-based beauty regimen.
10/06/2020
02:26
Tosh.0S12 Full-Body Energy Orgasm
A video of an energy healer who claims to help people achieve orgasms without physical touch inspires Daniel to learn a new skill.
10/06/2020
09:44
07:03
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Bodybuilder Vs
Daniel sits down with Houston Jones, a bodybuilder who subjects himself to all sorts of stupid and painful stunts to see what happens.
10/13/2020
08:19
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Rax Roast Beef Guy
Daniel gets to the bottom of "That Nate Guy on YouTube" Nathan Raymond's love of seasonal Halloween shops and reveals the surprising history of shows filmed at the Tosh.0 studios.
10/27/2020
03:48
Tosh.0S12 What's in Your Body?
Daniel encourages viewers at home to guess what foreign objects are being surgically removed from a wide-ranging selection of holes in peoples' bodies.
10/27/2020
01:03
Tosh.0S12 Black Spider-Man
Daniel marvels at the confidence a man gets after putting on a superhero costume.
10/27/2020
04:34
Tosh.0S12 Danderson Cooper 361
Daniel brings in past Tosh.0 guests to try to make sense of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on his CNN-inspired show.
11/10/2020
00:43
Tosh.0S12 Siri's a Freak
Daniel is surprised by Siri's salacious response to an unusual passcode entry technique.
11/10/2020
07:14
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Nill the Cat
Daniel invites the YouTuber known as Nill to the Dander Mifflin meowffice to talk tech and find out how much the self-described colorful kittyboi spends on cat accessories each year.
11/10/2020
01:00
Tosh.0S12 COVID Prom
Daniel chaperones a school dance cleverly contrived for coronavirus times.
11/10/2020
04:07
Tosh.0S12 Celebrity Side Hustles
From shopping mall pretzels to diamond mines to ping-pong parlors, celebrities will do whatever they can to make an easy buck on the side.
11/17/2020
