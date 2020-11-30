The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
U.K. Vaccine Approval & A Politician's Sex Party Scandal
Season 26 E 34 • 12/02/2020
The U.K. becomes the first country to approve a fully-tested COVID-19 vaccine, Belgium regulates bathroom use at parties, and a homophobic Hungarian politician is busted at a gay sex party.
Interview
11:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Stephen Curry - Prepping for a New NBA Season & Curry Brand
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry discusses his tweet about Nate Robinson's boxing match against Jake Paul, challenges he faces in the next NBA season and launching Curry Brand.
11/30/2020
Highlight
05:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E32Count On It with Dulce - The Cost of Climate Change
Dulce Sloan talks to Stanford University climate economist Marshall Burke and activist Delaney Reynolds about the staggering economic costs of a do-nothing approach to the climate crisis.
11/30/2020
Highlight
04:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Joe Biden's Cabinet & Donald Trump's Fundraising Hustle
President-elect Joe Biden builds a diverse White House cabinet, and President Trump's dubious Election Defense Fund rakes in $170 million from his supporters.
12/01/2020
Highlight
10:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Melania Trump's Christmas Decor & CDC Vaccine Debate
Melania Trump puts extra effort into White House Christmas decorations, freezing sea turtles get flown to the Florida Keys, and the CDC prioritizes recipients of COVID-19 vaccines.
12/01/2020
Interview
08:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Ernest Cline - "Ready Player Two" & Empathy via Technology
Author Ernest Cline discusses his book "Ready Player Two," anticipating virtual reality and exploring both the perils and potentials of internet technology.
12/01/2020
Interview
08:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E33Rosie Perez - Catching COVID-19 & "The Flight Attendant"
Actor Rosie Perez shares her frightening personal experience with the coronavirus in 2019 and talks about her role on the HBO Max miniseries "The Flight Attendant."
12/01/2020
Interview
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Brit Bennett - Exploring Colorism with "The Vanishing Half"
Brit Bennett discusses her novel "The Vanishing Half," which examines America's history of Black people who pass as white in order to navigate the racial hierarchy of the Jim Crow era.
12/02/2020
Interview
07:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Michael J. Fox - "No Time Like the Future"
Michael J. Fox talks about his memoir "No Time Like the Future," finding hope and gratitude in the face of his health struggles and fundraising to find a cure for Parkinson's disease.
12/02/2020
Highlight
11:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Racism in Housing
Trevor dives into the long and ongoing history of discrimination against African Americans seeking housing, and Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) offers an opportunistic solution.
12/02/2020
Highlight
03:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E34Donald Trump: Go Big and Go Home - Pardon Schemes
President Trump reportedly considers preemptive pardons for members of his family, and someone apparently offered to bribe him with a campaign contribution in exchange for a pardon.
12/02/2020
Highlight
03:44
Highlight
03:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35Trump Explores Preemptive Pardons
President Trump reportedly considers issuing preemptive pardons for his adult children, and Desi Lydic defends the notion via her extremely limited legal expertise.
12/03/2020
Highlight
06:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35A Ray of Sunshine - China's Moon Mission & Drake's Candles
China sends a robotic craft to collect rocks from the moon, the U.N. removes cannabis from its list of the most dangerous drugs, and Drake releases a line of candles that smell like him.
12/03/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35Ex-Presidents Promote Vaccine & Democrats Flout Guidelines
George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama plan to get COVID-19 vaccinations on live TV, and several Democratic leaders are caught ignoring social distancing guidelines.
12/03/2020
Interview
08:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E35Ludacris - KidNation & "The Ride"
Rapper and actor Ludacris talks about his comprehensive and entertaining educational platform for kids called KidNation, and his role in the movie "The Ride."
12/03/2020
Highlight
04:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E352020 in Review: The Year in Streaming
Roy Wood Jr. highlights 2020's surge in content from streaming services such as Netflix, HBO and the ill-fated Quibi and gives his take on shows that gripped America during the pandemic.
12/03/2020
Interview
11:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Method Man - "Power Book II: Ghost" and "Marvel/Method"
Rapper and actor Method Man talks about starring on the series "Power Book II: Ghost," his physical transformation through working out and his comic book-themed podcast "Marvel/Method."
12/07/2020
Highlight
03:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Rudy Giuliani Gets COVID-19
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for the coronavirus after a whirlwind of maskless public appearances and punctuates his testimony at a Michigan election hearing with audible flatulence.
12/07/2020
Highlight
05:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E362020 in Review: The Year in Music
Jaboukie Young-White highlights music news from 2020 including controversies in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, Cardi B's "WAP," Taylor Swift's pivot to folk music and more.
12/07/2020
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E36Votegasm 2020: Peach State Edition
Georgia's Republican senators face Democratic challengers in crucial runoff races, GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler dodges questions about her stock trades, and Donald Trump offers mixed messages.
12/07/2020
