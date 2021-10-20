The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Please Allow Me to Introduce Yourself - Kyrsten Sinema
Season 27 E 16 • 10/25/2021
Trevor highlights Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, tracing her political trajectory from her early days as a hardcore progressive to her abrupt shift to the right as she rose to power.
More
Watching
Interview
06:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E14Nick Offerman - "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play"
Actor and humorist Nick Offerman talks about his book "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play," in which he reflects on humanity's relationship with the beauty of the great outdoors.
10/20/2021
Highlight
09:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E14The Daily Showography of Vladimir Putin
The Daily Show explores the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin, from his squalid childhood in the Soviet Union to his current status as a triple-threat autocrat.
10/20/2021
Highlight
03:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E15Fill Me In
Michael Kosta hosts a game show in the heart of Times Square to find out how closely people are paying attention to current events.
10/21/2021
Interview
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E15Michael Pollan - "This Is Your Mind on Plants"
"This Is Your Mind on Plants" author Michael Pollan discusses psychedelic drugs as a means of treating mental illness and describes what he learned from his experiments with psychedelics.
10/21/2021
Highlight
05:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E15If You Don’t Know, Now You Know - Disabled Workers Rights
Trevor explores the debate surrounding a legal loophole that allows American employers to pay disabled people less than minimum wage in work environments known as "sheltered workshops."
10/21/2021
Interview
04:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E15Tammy Duckworth - Disability Rights in the Workplace
Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth discusses obstacles preventing Americans with disabilities from getting a fair, sustainable wage and argues sheltered workshops are exploitative.
10/21/2021
Highlight
08:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E15Trump's TRUTH Social App & GOP Blocks Voting Rights Bill
Donald Trump announces his own social media network, Senate Republicans use the filibuster to block a voting rights bill, and a bus tour offers a ride to put its passengers to sleep.
10/21/2021
Interview
08:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Anna Kendrick - "Love Life"
Actor and executive producer Anna Kendrick reflects on the realities of being a Broadway actor as a child and talks about her personal connection to her role on the HBO series "Love Life."
10/25/2021
Highlight
08:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Used Medical Gloves & Elephants Evolving Without Tusks
Filthy medical gloves are imported for reuse to the U.S., and the prevalence of poaching appears to lead to the evolution of tuskless elephants.
10/25/2021
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Tragedy on Set
Alec Baldwin accidentally shoots a cinematographer to death while working on a movie set fraught with poor safety measures.
10/25/2021
Highlight
08:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E16Please Allow Me to Introduce Yourself - Kyrsten Sinema
Trevor highlights Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, tracing her political trajectory from her early days as a hardcore progressive to her abrupt shift to the right as she rose to power.
10/25/2021
Interview
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E17Tamron Hall - "As the Wicked Watch"
Journalist and author Tamron Hall discusses "As the Wicked Watch," her novel about how the media selectively covers stories about missing Black girls.
10/26/2021
Highlight
09:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E17If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Ticket Quotas for Police
Trevor examines unofficial quota systems that pressure police to pull people over and issue tickets for traffic violations in order to generate city revenue.
10/26/2021
Highlight
10:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E17"Facebook Papers" Revelations & Man Uncovers Food Life Hack
Facebook is under fire for intentionally rewarding harmful content, conservatives work to ban school reading material, and a California man finds a way to eat for only 50 cents per day.
10/26/2021
Highlight
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E18SB 8 and the Future of Abortion Rights in Texas
Desi Lydic investigates Texas's restrictive SB 8 law, which effectively bans abortion rights in the state, by interviewing Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup and others.
10/27/2021
Highlight
15:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E18Halloween Edibles & Democrats Agree on New Corporate Tax
Marijuana edibles resemble kid-friendly snacks, Democrats agree on a corporate tax hike, Florida's surgeon general spurns COVID-19 health measures, and cigarette sales spike in the U.S.
10/27/2021
Interview
07:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E18Diego Boneta - "Luis Miguel: The Series"
Actor, producer and singer Diego Boneta talks about his life-changing experience of taking on the role of iconic musician Luis Miguel on the Netflix show "Luis Miguel: The Series."
10/27/2021
Highlight
13:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19Democrats Scale Back Biden Plan & Gender-Neutral Passports
Democrats pass a watered-down version of an ambitious infrastructure bill pushed by President Biden, the U.S. issues gender-neutral passports, and a man lives in an airport for three months.
10/28/2021
Highlight
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Fan Antics
Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng talk about fired-up sports fans, a beef between LeBron James and the creator of "Squid Game" and the NBA's new rules about what constitutes a foul on the court.
10/28/2021
Interview
10:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E19Kristen Soltis Anderson - "The Selfie Vote"
Republican pollster and "The Selfie Vote" author Kristen Soltis Anderson reflects on the reasons behind the increasing political polarization in the U.S. and discusses the future of the GOP.
10/28/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021