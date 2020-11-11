The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Georgia Senate Runoffs & A Recount in the Peach State
Season 26 E 27 • 11/12/2020
Georgia runoff elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate, and President Trump hopes a ballot recount in the state will give him an unlikely edge.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26America's Dental Refugees Flock to Mexico
Michael Kosta visits the town of Los Algodones, Mexico, where uninsured Americans are pouring in to receive dental care, and talks to dentists from both sides of the border about the trend.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26Donald Trump's Ongoing Election Loss Denial
The Trump administration thwarts the incoming Biden administration, President Trump continues to pretend he won reelection, and courts across the country reject Trump campaign lawsuits.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26Halsey - Activism, Art and "I Would Leave Me if I Could"
Singer-songwriter Halsey discusses her long journey from obscurity to fame as a musician, the driving force behind her activism and her poetry collection "I Would Leave Me if I Could."
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26A Ray of Sunshine - Impossible Hole-in-One & NYC Swan Rescue
PGA golfer Jon Rahm pulls off an incredible feat, Brigham Young University provides students with vending machines that dispense literature, and a heroic New Yorker saves an ailing swan.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E26Laura Ingraham's Bizarre Poll Worker Interview
Fox News's Laura Ingraham interviews an anonymous Nevada poll worker who alleges she witnessed voter fraud from the Biden camp, and Trevor talks to a similarly mysterious whistleblower.
11/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Africa Takes on COVID-19
While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc throughout the world, Africa defies expectations by keeping COVID-19 relatively contained, partly due to its previous pandemic experience.
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Forest Whitaker - Embracing Holiday Joy in "Jingle Jangle"
Actor, producer and director Forest Whitaker reflects on the enduring quality of his film roles, pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and discusses his holiday movie "Jingle Jangle."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Coronavirus Surges in U.S. & CDC Issues Holiday Guidelines
Daily COVID-19 cases continue to break records in the U.S., and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolls out guidelines about how to safely celebrate Thanksgiving.
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27Megan Rapinoe - "One Life" and the Fight for Income Equality
Olympic soccer champion Megan Rapinoe describes inspiring others to continue to fight for income equality in every field and discusses her memoir "One Life."
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E27The State Department Hobbles Joe Biden's Transition
The State Department continues to stymie Joe Biden's transition to the White House by keeping him in the dark, and President Trump may have found a new money-making grift.
11/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28MAGA Protesters Take to the Streets as Trump's Lawsuits Fail
Pro-Trump protesters push unfounded voter fraud claims, President Trump briefly appears to admit defeat, and the Trump campaign continues to lose lawsuits challenging the election results.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Ta-Nehisi Coates - "Between the World and Me" and More
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates reflects on how America has changed over the past four years and discusses the film adaptations of his books "The Water Dancer" and "Between the World and Me."
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Desi Lydic Checks In with Her Cousins Tucker and Sean
With Thanksgiving approaching, Desi Lydic implores her "cousins" Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to keep their political conspiracy theories to themselves during the holiday gathering.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E28Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine & SpaceX's Taxi Service to Space
Drugmaker Moderna announces a 95% effective coronavirus vaccine, SpaceX launches a historic mission to the International Space Station, and archaeologists find 100 ancient Egyptian coffins.
11/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - The Million MAGA March
Jordan Klepper attends the Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C., where furious Trump supporters air grievances about the electoral process and spout conspiracy theories about voter fraud.
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Faithless Electors
Trevor gives historical perspective on Team Trump's latest attempt to undo his electoral defeat by relying on so-called faithless electors in the electoral college.
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Sea Scooter Getaway & Trump Advisor Encourages Group Events
A suspect flees from the FBI via an underwater sea scooter, surging coronavirus cases lead to statewide restrictions, and White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas encourages large gatherings.
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E29Kevin Hart - "Zero F**ks Given" & A Life-Changing Accident
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart discusses his stand-up special "Zero F**ks Given," finding joy in his hobbies and how his terrible car accident gave him a liberating perspective on life.
11/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30More Election Battle Setbacks for Donald Trump
Pro-Trump efforts to overturn election results are rejected in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and President Trump picks up a negligible amount of votes after a recount in Georgia.
11/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E30Lindsey Vonn - Life After the Slopes and Leading "The Pack"
Ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn discusses "The Pack," a competitive reality show she co-hosts with her dog Lucy, and co-directing a documentary about fellow skiing legend Picabo Street.
11/18/2020
