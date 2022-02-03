The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
War in Ukraine - Biden Bans Russian Oil in the U.S.
Season 27 E 67 • 03/08/2022
As Russia's war on Ukraine continues, skyrocketing gas prices create headaches in the U.S., and President Biden announces a ban on imports of Russian oil, natural gas and coal.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E64President Biden's State of the Union Address
In Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union address, the president lays out his foreign and domestic agenda while stumbling through gaffes and getting bizarre responses from members of Congress.
03/02/2022
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E65Histhery with Desi Lydic - Bras
Desi Lydic looks at the history and evolution of the bra, including its eventual replacement of the corset and role as an instrument of both physical liberation and cultural oppression.
03/03/2022
Interview
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E65Serena Williams - Serena Ventures & "King Richard"
Tennis champion and entrepreneur Serena Williams talks about the impetus of her venture capital firm Serena Ventures, executive producing the film "King Richard" and focusing on her family.
03/03/2022
Highlight
16:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E65War in Ukraine - Humane Ukrainians & A Major Refugee Crisis
As Russia's war on Ukraine continues, compassionate Ukrainians come to the aid of Russian soldiers, and Trevor weighs in on the implications of how European countries are welcoming refugees.
03/03/2022
Interview
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66Jesse Williams - "Take Me Out"
Actor and director Jesse Williams discusses his Broadway debut in "Take Me Out," which dramatizes a gay professional baseball player's struggle navigating the sport's toxic dynamics.
03/07/2022
Highlight
10:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66William Barr Slams Trump & Andrew Cuomo's Comeback Effort
Ex-Attorney General William Barr changes his tune about Donald Trump, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo floats a comeback, and a U.S. version of the Canadian trucker protest fizzles out.
03/07/2022
Highlight
11:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E66War in Ukraine - Russia Bombs Ukrainian Civilians
Russia bombs civilians trying to evacuate Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin shuts down his country's independent media, and Ukrainians continue to brave the invasion with defiance.
03/07/2022
Interview
08:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67Sadhguru - Sounding an Alarm with the Save Soil Movement
Yogi and author Sadhguru discusses the Save Soil Movement, his global awareness campaign to save soil, arguing the depletion of organic matter in soil poses a devastating threat to humanity.
03/08/2022
Highlight
05:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67Women of Ukraine Take On Russia
Women play an active role in the resistance against Russia's war on Ukraine, including taking up arms on the front lines, providing supplies such as camouflage and handmade weapons, and more.
03/08/2022
Highlight
05:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E67Florida Says "No Vax" for Healthy Kids & Anti-Lynching Bill
Florida defies health experts by becoming the first state to recommend against vaccinating healthy kids for COVID-19, and the Senate unanimously passes the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.
03/08/2022
Highlight
09:42
Highlight
02:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E68Cancel Cam
With fears of cancel culture on the rise, The Daily Show hits the streets of New York City to pose hard-hitting and high-stakes questions to passersby.
03/09/2022
Interview
11:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E68Dolly Parton & James Patterson - "Run, Rose, Run"
Dolly Parton and author James Patterson talk about "Run, Rose, Run," the novel they cowrote about the country music industry, Parton's accompanying album by the same name and more.
03/09/2022
Highlight
14:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E68War in Ukraine - NATO Countries Exercise Caution
NATO treads carefully as Russia's war on Ukraine continues, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates ignore calls from President Biden, and anti-Russian backlash gets ugly in the U.S.
03/09/2022
Highlight
03:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash for Work Advice
Kim Kardashian draws the ire of the internet for suggesting that many women are too lazy to work hard enough to achieve success.
03/10/2022
Interview
06:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Sandra Oh - "Turning Red"
Sandra Oh talks about her role in the Pixar movie "Turning Red" and the multifaceted value of diversity in her creative projects and reflects on what's most important in her life and career.
03/10/2022
Highlight
11:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Russian Oligarchs
Europe and the U.S. respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by seizing the assets of Russia's ultra-wealthy oligarchs, Trevor gives historical perspective, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
03/10/2022
Highlight
02:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E69Russia's War on Ukraine Spills Into Space
Russia's escalating war on Ukraine leads to threats against an American astronaut at the International Space Station.
03/10/2022
Highlight
08:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70War in Ukraine - Russian Attack Near Poland & Aid from China
Russia bombs a Ukrainian military base 15 miles from the border of Poland, China might come to Russia's aid, and an anti-war protester interrupts a broadcast on Russian state TV.
03/14/2022
Interview
08:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70Evan Rachel Wood - "Phoenix Rising"
Actor Evan Rachel Wood discusses "Phoenix Rising," her two-part documentary about surviving domestic violence, and why she chose to revisit her traumatic relationship with Marilyn Manson.
03/14/2022
Highlight
10:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E70Tom Brady Unretires & Kyrie Irving vs. Weird COVID-19 Rules
Tom Brady announces his return to the NFL, COVID-19 policies put NBA player Kyrie Irving in a bizarre position, and director Jane Campion faces backlash for an awkward acceptance speech.
03/14/2022
