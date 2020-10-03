Lights Out with David Spade
Bethenny Frankel's Mask Donation & Banned Gatherings in Germany - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Season 1 • 03/26/2020
Spade talks about Bethenny Frankel's donation of 200,000 masks, Woody Allen's released memoir and Germany's tight restrictions on social gatherings.
More
Watching
Highlight
03:16
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E105Spade Runs "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"
Spade kicks the drama up another notch on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" from the comfort of the reality show's control room.
03/10/2020
Highlight
07:05
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106Chris Harrison Breaks Down "The Bachelor" Season Finale - Extended
"The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison joins Spade and the panelists to unpack the wildest moments from the reality dating show's roller-coaster season finale.
03/11/2020
Highlight
06:04
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E106Epic Onstage Wipeouts
Jim Jefferies, Tony Rock and Cristela Alonzo react to viral videos of onstage fails, including one of a Russian singer continuing a song after taking a 10-foot spill.
03/11/2020
Highlight
05:37
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Cardi B's Epidemic Concerns & Rudy Gobert's Coronavirus Prank Gone Wrong
Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser and Zainab Johnson discuss Cardi B's coronavirus pandemic fears and the backlash over NBA star Rudy Gobert's microphone prank.
03/12/2020
Highlight
02:45
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E107Build a Comic - "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott Try Stand-Up
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade and Courteney Cox to secretly feed jokes to "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott during their first stand-up set.
03/12/2020
Exclusive
04:57
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Florida's Coronavirus Blind Spot & Bad News for Testicle Eaters - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on Florida's delayed reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, Heidi Klum's self-quarantine and a canceled testicle-eating festival.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
15:44
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Mortifying Video Chats & New York City vs. Sex - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Sarah Tiana and Josh Wolf discuss embarrassing video chat mishaps, Japan's postponement of the 2020 Summer Games and the New York City Health Department's anti-sex advisory.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:59
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Cardi B's Coronavirus Rant & Harry and Meghan Markle's Potential TV Gig - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar join Spade to discuss Cardi B's impassioned speech about her coronavirus concerns and "The Simpsons" producer's message to Harry and Meghan Markle.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:58
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "We Are the World" Remake & Kylie Jenner's PSA - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Spade riffs on Lionel Richie's plans to remake "We Are the World," Kylie Jenner's PSA urging fans to stay inside and a man's attempt to flirt with a woman using a drone.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
12:10
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Madonna Gets Weird in Quarantine - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Whitney Cummings and Erik Griffin weigh in on a bizarre Instagram video from Madonna and a leaked transcript of a controversial call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:56
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Bethenny Frankel's Mask Donation & Banned Gatherings in Germany - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade talks about Bethenny Frankel's donation of 200,000 masks, Woody Allen's released memoir and Germany's tight restrictions on social gatherings.
03/26/2020
Exclusive
05:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 A Ban on Dads During Childbirth & Lady Gaga's Coachella Cancellation - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue
Spade gives his take on a New York City hospital ban on partners during childbirth, Mike Tyson's orgy-filled past and Lady Gaga's cancelled Coachella performance.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
13:27
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 "Tiger King" & Toilet Influencers - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel
Fortune Feimster and Nikki Glaser share their fascination with the docuseries "Tiger King" and discuss a man who tested positive for the coronavirus after licking a toilet.
03/27/2020
Exclusive
16:29
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Spade Chats with Saff of "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats
Spade talks with Kelci "Saff" Saffery of Netflix's "Tiger King" about the grim details of losing his arm to a tiger attack and the reality of working with Joe Exotic.
03/30/2020
Exclusive
05:32
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Lori Loughlin's Plea to Prosecutors & Rihanna's Donations - Lights Out Lo-Fi Monologue - Uncensored
Lori Loughlin asks prosecutors to drop the bribery charges against her, Rihanna donates medical supplies to New York, and Utah Jazz players get medical clearance.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
10:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Spade Chats with John Finlay from "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
John Finlay of Netflix's "Tiger King" talks with Spade about his dental work, describes his work at the zoo and sets the record straight about his marriage to Joe Exotic.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
10:46
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 John Reinke Talks "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
Spade chats with "Tiger King" star John Reinke about his time managing the zoo, his take on the rumors surrounding Doc Antle and his friendship with Joe Exotic.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
14:26
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Cardi B Supports Joe Exotic & Instagram Models Face Hardship - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel - Uncensored
Spade chats with Megan Gailey and Jo Koy about the backlash against Cardi B's plan to raise money for "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic and the financial woes of Instagram models.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
12:23
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Jeff Lowe Talks About "Tiger King" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats - Uncensored
Jeff Lowe of Netflix's "Tiger King" offers his unfiltered take on Carole Baskin, discusses his legal battle with Joe Exotic and what it's really like to get bitten by a tiger.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
09:43
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Hannah Ann Sluss Spills the Dirt on "The Bachelor" - Lights Out Lo-Fi Chats
"The Bachelor" star Hannah Ann Sluss chats with Spade about her move to L.A., her relationship with Peter Weber's mother and little-known details about the show.
03/31/2020
Exclusive
14:50
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 Harry and Meghan's L.A. Move & A Fetish Site's Scrub Donations - Lights Out Lo-Fi Panel - Uncensored
Spade chats with Zainab Johnson and Moshe Kasher about Harry and Meghan Markle's official move to L.A. and a fetish site donates medical supplies to a U.K. hospital.
04/01/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021