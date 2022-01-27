The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Tom Brady Announces Retirement & Golden Corral Brawl
Season 27 E 51 • 02/01/2022
Quarterback Tom Brady retires from the NFL, the New York Times buys the popular online game Wordle, and a massive brawl breaks out over a steak shortage at a Golden Corral restaurant.
More
Watching
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Backlash to Biden's Supreme Court Promise & "Maus" Banned
Fox News pundits slam President Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson reels from another scandal, and a school board bans "Maus."
01/27/2022
Highlight
10:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49Getting Back to Normal-ish - COVID-19 Chaos in Schools
From outdoor learning to cops moonlighting as teachers, U.S. schools take desperate measures to deal with the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
01/27/2022
Highlight
03:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E49America: WTF
Ronny Chieng gives his perspective on how the rest of the world feels about the peculiarities of the U.S., including American football, tailgate parties and the legal drinking age.
01/27/2022
Highlight
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Thinking Out Loud - Backlash Against Joe Rogan and Spotify
Trevor weighs in on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify after Neil Young's decision to pull his music from the platform in protest of Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation.
01/31/2022
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Trump Teases Capitol Riot Pardons & Boris Johnson Apologizes
Donald Trump suggests he might pardon U.S. Capitol rioters if reelected president, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologizes in Parliament for partying throughout the pandemic.
01/31/2022
Highlight
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50(DO NOT USE) Thinking Out Loud - Backlash Against Joe Rogan and Spotify TEST
Trevor weighs in on the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan's podcast on Spotify after Neil Young's decision to pull his music from the platform in protest of Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation.
01/31/2022
Interview
08:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Barbara Lee - "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power"
California Representative Barbara Lee discusses "Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power," the documentary about her dedication to human rights and fighting racial and economic injustice.
01/31/2022
Highlight
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E50Canadian Truckers Protest COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Thousands of truckers fed up with COVID-19 policies block traffic in Canada in a mass protest that turns ugly, and Desi Lydic delivers an on-the-scene report.
01/31/2022
Interview
08:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E51Bakari Sellers - "Who Are Your People?"
Civil rights attorney and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers discusses his culturally conscious children's book "Who Are Your People?" and weighs in on what Black History Month should be about.
02/01/2022
Highlight
09:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E51Green Burial Options Gain Popularity
Cities clamor to find creative and environmentally friendly solutions to overcrowding in cemeteries, and Ronny Chieng serves up suggestions for alternatives to traditional burials.
02/01/2022
Highlight
11:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E51Tom Brady Announces Retirement & Golden Corral Brawl
Quarterback Tom Brady retires from the NFL, the New York Times buys the popular online game Wordle, and a massive brawl breaks out over a steak shortage at a Golden Corral restaurant.
02/01/2022
Highlight
07:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52"The View" Suspends Whoopi Goldberg & Groundhog Day 2022
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns under a cloud of scandal, Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from "The View" over offensive comments about the Holocaust, and Trevor reflects on Groundhog Day.
02/02/2022
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52Black in Business - Legacy Cereal Company's Nic King
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Legacy Cereal Company CEO Nic King, an entrepreneur whose Proud Puffs cereal centers on inclusive representation to send an uplifting message for kids.
02/02/2022
Highlight
06:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52Vladimir Putin Blames the West & Inside the U.N.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims victimhood despite Russia's ongoing aggression toward Ukraine, and Trevor presents an exclusive look at an emergency session at the U.N.
02/02/2022
Interview
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52Gugu Mbatha-Raw - "The Girl Before"
Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses her role in the psychological thriller series "The Girl Before," switching between American and British accents and working as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N.
02/02/2022
Interview
07:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53Johnny Knoxville - "Jackass Forever"
Johnny Knoxville talks about his movie "Jackass Forever," accruing injuries as a death-defying stuntman and his decision to speak out against the police killing of George Floyd.
02/03/2022
Highlight
09:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53The NFL's Black Coaching Crisis
Former NFL head coach Brian Flores claims the league interviews Black coaches with no intention of hiring them to bypass a diversity policy known as the Rooney Rule, and Roy Wood Jr. reacts.
02/03/2022
Highlight
07:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53Tesla's Autopilot Problem & Road Rage Ends in Gunfire
Rudy Giuliani's appearance on "The Masked Singer" outrages judges, self-driving Tesla cars are recalled for rolling through stop signs, and a road rage incident in Florida leads to gunfire.
02/03/2022
Highlight
04:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53Project: Conspiracy - Sewer Tunnels
Intrepid investigator Kevin Matthew Kelp (a.k.a. Michael Kosta) does whatever it takes to blow the lid off a vast government conspiracy involving America's shady network of sewer tunnels.
02/03/2022
Interview
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E54Michael S. Regan - Seeking Solutions as Head of the EPA
Michael S. Regan, the first Black male administrator leading the Environmental Protection Agency, talks about advancing environmental justice and embracing the potential of green technology.
02/07/2022
Highlight
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E54Sexual Harassment in the Metaverse & Pence vs. Trump
Facebook's metaverse users experience virtual sexual harassment, Mike Pence fires back at Donald Trump during a speech, and Trump reportedly keeps official White House records for himself.
02/07/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:50
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in Cursed Friends, premiering October 8 at 8/7c.
09/28/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 Tooning Out the News Is Coming to Comedy Central
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, the critically acclaimed animated news series, is moving to Comedy Central starting October 5 after The Daily Show.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022