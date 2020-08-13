The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day One
Season 25 E 141 • 08/18/2020
The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off with heavy displays of patriotism and scathing anti-Trump speeches by people from across the ideological spectrum, including Michelle Obama.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E139Kamala Harris Fires Back & Sexist Punditry - Uncensored
Right-wing pundits aim sexist remarks at Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and Dulce Sloan calls them out with the help of country singer-songwriter Margo Price.
08/13/2020
Interview
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E139Kenya Barris - Speaking Out via "Black-ish" and "#blackAF"
Writer and producer Kenya Barris talks about "Black-ish" and "#blackAF" and his passion for creating shows that speak to the complexity of the Black experience.
08/13/2020
Highlight
07:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E140Jason Wright's Historic Hire & NBA's Coronavirus Test Assist
Jason Wright becomes the NFL's first Black team president, the Trump administration moves to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling, and the NBA funds a simple COVID-19 test.
08/17/2020
Interview
09:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E140Jim Clyburn - Kamala Harris & Saving the U.S. Postal Service
South Carolina congressman and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate, mail-in voting concerns and maintaining unity in the U.S.
08/17/2020
Highlight
05:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E140The Battle for Checkpoints at the Cheyenne River Reservation
Michael Kosta talks to Cheyenne River Sioux chairman Harold Frazier and attorney Nikki Ducheneaux about their battle to maintain coronavirus checkpoints to the Cheyenne River Reservation.
08/17/2020
Highlight
05:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E140Backlash to Postal Service Cutbacks
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls a special meeting with lawmakers to address a U.S. Postal Service crisis that could affect the 2020 election, and Barack Obama urges Americans to vote early.
08/17/2020
Highlight
04:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E140Democratic National Convention & Trump's Boat Rally Boast
The 2020 Democratic Convention goes virtual due to the coronavirus, and President Trump brags about the turnout of his supporters from members of the boating community.
08/17/2020
Interview
07:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E141Veronica Chambers - "Finish the Fight!" & American Suffrage
New York Times editor Veronica Chambers talks about her book about the American suffrage movement "Finish the Fight!" and the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in the U.S.
08/18/2020
Interview
08:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E141Common - "Com&Well," Self-Elevation and Fighting with Love
Rapper, actor and activist Common talks about his new health and wellness series "Com&Well," encouraging self-improvement and his appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
08/18/2020
Highlight
05:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E141Dul-Sayin' - The 19th Amendment
Dulce Sloan commemorates the 100th anniversary of American women winning the right to vote and highlights the major obstacles Black women continue to face at the polls.
08/18/2020
Highlight
12:15
Highlight
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Wuhan Party, Laura Loomer's Victory & A Trump-Russia Report
A huge pool party takes place in Wuhan, China, self-described Islamophobe Laura Loomer wins a GOP primary, and the Senate determines the 2016 Trump campaign worked with Russian operatives.
08/19/2020
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day Two
The 2020 Democratic National Convention continues with a group keynote address, random displays of state pride and Joe Biden's acceptance of the presidential nomination at a school library.
08/19/2020
Interview
08:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Eva Longoria - The 2020 DNC and Momento Latino
Actor Eva Longoria talks about hosting the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, lifting up America's Latino voices via the Momento Latino coalition and her L'Oreal ad.
08/19/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142The Young Delegates Coalition on Supporting Joe Biden
Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, which consists of delegates between 18 and 35, about their support for Joe Biden and views on the DNC party platform.
08/19/2020
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Conservatives Try to Disqualify Kamala Harris's Blackness
Right-wing pundits question vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris's identity, and Trevor breaks down the absurdity and historic racism behind their claims.
08/19/2020
Highlight
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143Genetically Modified Mosquitos & Steve Bannon's Arrest
Scientists are releasing 750 million genetically engineered mosquitos in Florida, Steve Bannon is indicted for a border wall scheme, and Netflix tests a feature aimed at indecisive viewers.
08/20/2020
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143Joe Biden: Acceptable Under the Circumstances
Steve Buscemi narrates this short film about the almost-inspiring candidacy of Joe Biden, highlighting his passable education, good-enough voting record and bold-ish agenda for 2020.
08/20/2020
Interview
11:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143Bernie Sanders - Uniting a Coalition of Voters Against Trump
Sen. Bernie Sanders argues Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in U.S. history, calls on people to band together to defeat Trump and reflects on the future of the Democratic party.
08/20/2020
Highlight
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day Three
The Democratic National Convention continues with a focus on women's rights, Barack Obama's takedown of President Trump and Kamala Harris's acceptance of the vice presidential nomination.
08/20/2020
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144Fox News on 2020 DNC Speeches & Fox-Splaining Kamala Harris
Fox News pundits praise Joe Biden's DNC acceptance speech but offer harsh feedback for Sen. Kamala Harris, and Desi Lydic reveals what she knows about the vice presidential candidate.
08/21/2020
