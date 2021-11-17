The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Pandumbic - Omicron Variant Conspiracy Theories
Season 27 E 32 • 11/30/2021
The emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant leads to the spread of right-wing conspiracy theories claiming that variants are part of a coordinated scheme by Democrats to win elections.
More
Watching
Highlight
04:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E29Dul-Sayin' - The History of the Black Marching Band
Dulcé Sloan talks about how marching bands made their way from the military to HBCUs, their game-changing embrace of choreography and their continuing impact on pop culture.
11/17/2021
Exclusive
02:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Trevor Meets His No. 1 Bootlegger in South Africa
Trevor details the conversation he had with a man who bootlegs his stand-up DVDs and explains the difference between their business models.
11/18/2021
Interview
08:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E30Halle Berry - "Bruised"
Halle Berry talks about her directorial debut movie, "Bruised," in which she also takes on a highly physical role as an MMA fighter, and reflects on the challenges of her career.
11/18/2021
Highlight
05:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E30Life Is Cheap with Desi Lydic - Celebrating Thanksgiving
In the runup to what is projected to be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever, Desi Lydic tightens her belt and serves up tips on how to celebrate the holiday on a budget.
11/18/2021
Highlight
13:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E30Other Countries Have News Too
Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine, Americans are urged to leave strife-torn Ethiopia, and Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappears after accusing a politician of sexual assault.
11/18/2021
Highlight
10:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E31Keeping Up with the Coronavirus - Omicron Variant
Scientists sound the alarm about the global health implications of the emerging Omicron COVID-19 variant, and the Biden administration imposes travel bans from several African countries.
11/29/2021
Interview
07:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E31Thandiwe Newton - "President"
Actor, producer and activist Thandiwe Newton talks about her hard-hitting documentary film "President" and the ongoing fight for democracy in Zimbabwe.
11/29/2021
Interview
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E31Peter Hotez - "Preventing the Next Pandemic"
"Preventing the Next Pandemic" author, Dr. Peter Hotez, discusses the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Africa and the global leadership failures that helped to enable it.
11/29/2021
Interview
08:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E32Natalie and Derrica Wilson - Black and Missing Foundation
Natalie and Derrica Wilson discuss their Black and Missing Foundation, how Black missing person cases are marginalized by police and the media, and the HBO docuseries based on their work.
11/30/2021
Highlight
10:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E32Barbados Drops the Queen & North Korea Bans Leather Coats
Moderna's CEO makes a dire prediction about vaccines in the wake of the Omicron variant, Barbados officially cuts ties with Britain, and North Korea makes it illegal to wear leather coats.
11/30/2021
Highlight
08:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E32The Pandumbic - Omicron Variant Conspiracy Theories
The emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant leads to the spread of right-wing conspiracy theories claiming that variants are part of a coordinated scheme by Democrats to win elections.
11/30/2021
Interview
09:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E33Scottie Pippen - "Unguarded"
NBA superstar Scottie Pippen talks about his memoir "Unguarded," his early struggles as a kid and what it was like to play alongside Michael Jordan as a fellow member of the Chicago Bulls.
12/01/2021
Interview
08:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E33Ryan Busse - "Gunfight"
Ryan Busse, a longtime former firearms executive who blew the whistle on the gun industry, discusses his book "Gunfight" and how the NRA has radically changed over the past few decades.
12/01/2021
Highlight
11:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E33Trump Tested Positive Before Debate & SCOTUS on Abortion
CNN indefinitely suspends anchor Chris Cuomo, Donald Trump reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 before debating Joe Biden, and the Supreme Court appears poised to undo Roe v. Wade.
12/01/2021
Highlight
07:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E34A Look Back at 2021 - Celebrity Power Couples
Desi Lydic gives a roundup of the year's celebrity power couples, highlighting Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance and Senate sweethearts Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.
12/02/2021
Highlight
10:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E34If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Angela Merkel Steps Down
German chancellor Angela Merkel leaves office after 16 years in power, and Trevor explores the trajectory of her global influence over the course of her remarkable political career.
12/02/2021
Highlight
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E34Second U.S. Case of Omicron Variant & MLB Enters Lockout
A second COVID-19 Omicron variant case is confirmed in the U.S., and a labor contract dispute rocks major league baseball.
12/02/2021
Interview
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E34William Jackson Harper - "Love Life"
Actor and producer William Jackson Harper talks about crafting the narrative and leaning into his role on Season 2 of "Love Life" and reflects on his ongoing journey as an artist.
12/02/2021
Highlight
15:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E35U.S. Boycotts Beijing Olympics & Mass Firing Over Zoom
The Biden administration announces a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, a CEO lays off 900 employees via Zoom, and New York City combats overdoses with safe sites for drug use.
12/06/2021
Interview
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E35Mahershala Ali - "Swan Song"
Actor and producer Mahershala Ali reflects on the whirlwind success of his career, the humanistic themes of his sci-fi movie "Swan Song" and his upcoming role in the reboot of "Blade."
12/06/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:30
South ParkS25 South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert Is Here, You Guys
Held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert features performances by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween, and premieres on August 13 at 10/9c.
07/21/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021