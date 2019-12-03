Corporate
Matt's Magical Cure
Season 3 E 2 • 07/30/2020
Matt dreams up a way to help Jake change his life.
More
Watching
01:10
CorporateS2 E9Matt Gives a Taste of Trivallo - Uncensored
The staff at Hampton DeVille lives vicariously through Matt as he enjoys biscotti during his exotic vacation.
03/12/2019
01:45
CorporateS2 E10Change Is Overrated
Jake tries to convince Matt that life will never change, but Christian attempts to shake things up at Hampton DeVille.
03/12/2019
Highlight
01:46
CorporateS2 E10The Fall (of Society) Is Here
Christian is impressed by BNN's plans for fully capturing viewers' worst fears with their end-of-the-world programming and cross-promotion.
03/22/2019
01:06
CorporateS2 When Somebody Brought Donuts but by the Time You Got to Them the Flavor You Like Was Already Gone
Kate, John, Grace and Paige do an interpretive dance expressing the worst feeling.
03/25/2019
01:45
CorporateS2 Tragic Attempts to Make Small Talk with a Co-Worker - Uncensored
When it comes to office small talk, no subject -- weather, sports, divorce, weekend plans or the laws of physics -- is too boring.
03/25/2019
00:49
CorporateS2 Coffee Break
Matt, Jake and Grace's coffee-time sighs of satisfaction quickly escalate.
03/25/2019
00:59
CorporateS2 Important Opinions on Movies
Jessica and Paige spend their coffee break critiquing a film they haven't seen, and Kate joins in to discuss "Game of Thrones," which they also haven't seen.
03/25/2019
00:45
CorporateS2 Wrinkles
Matt and Jake marvel at their impressive forehead wrinkles until John steps in and scares them with his own.
03/25/2019
Exclusive
15:53
CorporateS3 Soul-Crushing Moments
From PowerPoint presentations that violate the Geneva Conventions to Orwellian bathroom tracking, Hampton DeVille is the industry leader in employee demoralization.
07/10/2020
Highlight
03:01
CorporateS3 E1All Remakes Come with Sacrifices - Uncensored
Society Tomorrow's underwhelming finale inspires Christian to buy the rights to the show in order for Hampton DeVille to give fans the remake they deserve.
07/23/2020
Highlight
02:04
CorporateS3 E2Matt's Magical Cure
Matt dreams up a way to help Jake change his life.
07/30/2020
Sneak Peek
04:15
CorporateS3 E3Somewhere Between Passive and Aggressive
Jake and Matt try to come up with a way to indirectly complain about the office coffee, while Kate and Grace partake in their longstanding tradition of trash-talking John behind his back.
08/05/2020
Highlight
02:48
CorporateS3 E3Everyone Loves Office Gossip - Uncensored
Grace is horrified when she accidentally emails Christian gossip about John's bizarre hair-care routine.
08/10/2020
Sneak Peek
01:47
CorporateS3 E4Matt's Performance Review Hits Below the Belt
Matt inadvertently turns the tables during a brutal performance review with John, and Jake can't escape annoying phone calls from a persistent saleswoman.
08/12/2020
Highlight
02:46
CorporateS3 E4Matt Gets a Lesson in Workplace Boundaries - Uncensored
After seeking advice from Kate, Matt finally figures out a way to free himself from John's constant need for praise.
08/13/2020
Sneak Peek
01:26
CorporateS3 E5Failure Is Not an Option for Matt and Jake - Uncensored
The stakes are high as Christian sends Matt and Jake on a road trip to settle an old debt with Parker Hampton.
08/19/2020
Highlight
03:00
CorporateS3 E5Jake Inadvertently Insults a Fellow Traveler - Uncensored
Matt and Jake meet a fellow business traveler at the hotel pool and learn about the booming peripheral-objects business before Jake makes a faux pas.
08/20/2020
Sneak Peek
02:01
CorporateS3 E6With Very Little Power Comes Very Little Responsibility
Matt and Jake aren't impressed with Kate and John's invitation to join their workplace coup, even though it would include promotions.
08/26/2020
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021